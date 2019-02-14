A Tug Of War With Alfa Laval Between Weak Sentiment And Post-Peak Growth

Alfa Laval shares look undervalued, but not so significantly that I can ignore the risk that weak sentiment tied to slowing growth will keep the shares from realizing their value.

Scrubber orders are likely past the peak, and the same may be true for upstream oil/gas, but markets like ballast water, food/bev, HVAC, and power gen should have some upside.

The market definitely didn’t like Alfa Laval’s (OTCPK:ALFVY) fourth quarter earnings, and particularly the parts of the call where management said things like first quarter demand being “somewhat higher” than the fourth quarter and that demand was “nearing the peak” for the cycle. Although Alfa shares are up slightly from my last update on the company, the shares lost about 10% of their value in the immediate aftermath of the fourth quarter report and have since recovered about half of that.

Operationally, I like Alfa Laval. I think this is a well-run company with good exposure to late-cycle end-markets, but I also know that orders are likely to slow dramatically in 2019, with revenue and earnings following in 2020 and 2021. These shares do look undervalued now, and I think the market may be overlooking opportunities in HVAC, power gen, life sciences, and ballast water treatment, but the reality is that fighting the tape is tough and investors are going to need to have some patience with this one.

A Rare Disappointment In The Fourth Quarter

Alfa Laval’s fourth quarter disappointed on several levels, and that’s not a very common occurrence. With investors already nervous about the outlook for markets like marine and oil/gas, a weaker than expected quarter and tepid guidance were not well-received (as was the case for Wartsila (OTCPK:WRTBF)).

Revenue rose 11% as reported and 7% in organic terms – good next to most multi-industrials, but 4% lower than expected and a marked slowdown from the double-digit growth of the prior three quarters. Energy and Marine both missed by about 5% (6% and 5%, specifically), with Energy revenue down almost 2% and Marine up 17%. Food/Water revenue was also slightly weaker than expected, though revenue still did rise more than 6%.

Gross margin declined a point from the year-ago level on higher input costs and revenue mix, and adjusted EBITA rose 11% for the quarter, coming in 10% below expectations as reported and about 4% below on an adjusted basis. Adjusted operating income rose 12% and Alfa managed 20bp of year-over-year margin improvement.

The Energy business really suffered for the lower-than-expected volumes in the quarter, as operating deleverage led to a 7% decline in profits, an 130bp decline in margin, and a whopping 20% miss relative to expectations. Marine managed 10% profit growth, but margin declined 200bp and segment-level profits missed by about 12%. Food/Water saw 17% profit growth and 90bp of margin expansion.

Orders – Here Today And Gone Tomorrow?

Like Wartsila and Emerson’s (EMR) process automation business, Alfa Laval posted strong order growth in the fourth quarter, with orders up 14% in organic terms and up 9% even when excluding large orders. While that’s a generally good-looking number and book-to-bill was above 1, the order figure was 3% below expectations largely due to an 11% miss in the Marine business (which was still up 22%). Marine orders were hurt by a significant slowdown in scrubber orders for oceangoing vessels; with Alfa pretty much booked up for 2019 deliveries going into the fourth quarter, shippers who needed delivery in 2019 really had no choice but to go with companies that had delivery capacity (like Wartsila).

Energy orders were up 12%, a little better than expected, with good demand from refinery customers and natural gas producers, “modest growth” from HVAC customers, and flatter trends among drilling and petrochem customers. I’m a little surprised that HVAC orders weren’t stronger given the results and commentary at Ingersoll-Rand (IR), but Alfa’s commentary seemed pretty consistent with Emerson said about both the petrochemical, oil/gas, and HVAC markets.

Food/Water orders were up 12%, but I found it interesting that Alfa Laval’s water/wastewater business was weak in a quarter that was otherwise okay for companies like Danaher (DHR), IDEX (IEX), and Rexnord (RXN). Brewery demand remains strong as companies look to cut costs through automation and production efficiency, and pharma/bio was also strong, which was no real surprise given what Danaher and IDEX previously reported.

Turning back to Marine, I am a little concerned about the weaker demand for pumping systems and softer trends for chemical tanker and gas carrier builds. Unlike Wartsila, Alfa hasn’t benefited to the same extent from stronger orders from cruise ship and ferry customers, and while I do think vessel scrapping could accelerate once IMO 2020 regulations go into effect, newbuild activity hasn’t picked up as much as expected.

Looking into 2019 and 2020, a deceleration in orders seems almost certain, but I think sell-side expectations for orders to dive toward virtually no growth (and/or maybe slight contraction in 2019 or 2020) could be a bit extreme. The company is probably past “peak scrubber”, but ballast water treatment orders should start picking up in 2019, and I think the company could also see better orders in 2019/2020 from power gen customers and possibly HVAC as well. I also believe Food/Water orders can hold up for some time (albeit with some mix/customer shift), though I am concerned that U.S. upstream oil/gas is peaking/has peaked.

The Outlook

With Alfa Laval delivering out of its order book in 2019, I do expect double-digit revenue growth in 2019, but I expect most of the attention will go toward the magnitude of the order slowdown. I do believe orders will start slowing, which in turn will drive revenue growth down to the low-to-mid single-digits in 2020 and likely the low single digits in 2021 before improving in 2022. Looking at the longer term, I expect revenue to grow around 4% on an annualized basis.

Margins are admittedly more of a wild card, as the weakness in Energy this quarter highlights how operating deleverage can quickly chew into margins. I do expect stronger revenue to push operating margin higher in 2019, but I expect margins to flatten out around 16% (adjusted operating) for a little while thereafter. I do think there’s room for FCF margins to improve in the coming years, but cash flow generation will be pressured a bit in the near term by management’s decision to up its capital spending to take advantage of near-term revenue opportunities in the Energy and Marine markets. Longer term, I think FCF margins can reach the mid-teens, supporting nearly double-digit annualized FCF growth.

Discounting those cash flows back, I believe Alfa Laval is modestly undervalued and priced for high single-digit annualized total returns from here. The shares look more substantially undervalued on EV/EBTIDA given the company’s margins, ROIC, and ROA, but EV/EBTIDA tends to be more sensitive to near-term sentiment, and is a more volatile valuation approach in the best of times.

The Bottom Line

I do believe that Alfa Laval is undervalued today and I’m generally in the habit of trying to buy/own shares in high-quality undervalued companies. I’m also in the habit of not playing chicken with freight trains, though, and I’m concerned that the likely weakening of orders in 2019 and 2020 is going to create a sentiment headwind that will make it harder for the shares to outperform. Of course, the company may outperform that grimmer outlook, but I think investors considering the shares should at least keep in mind the risk that the shares may not be best-positioned for outperformance in 2019 given the fairly sizable shift in sentiment coming out of the fourth quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.