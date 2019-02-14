Extra Space Storage: Outlook Favorable, But It Is A Hold

Investment Thesis

Extra Space Storage (EXR) delivered strong Q3 2018 earnings with 7% rental revenue growth and positive same-store net operating income. The company should be able to continue to perform well thanks to several favorable demographic trends. It also has a sound balance sheet. The company pays an attractive and growing 3.5%-yielding dividend. However, its shares are fairly valued. Therefore, we recommend investors to wait for a pullback.

Recent Developments

Extra Space Storage had a strong Q3 2018 with a rental revenue growth of 7%. The company also delivered good same-store net operating income growth of 3.9%. Its occupancy ratio improved to 93.7%. We also like the fact that management raised its guidance for the full year. The company now expects core funds from operations of $4.62 ~ $4.66 per share.

Reasons why we like Extra Space Storage

A Diversified Portfolio

Extra Space Storage has a diversified portfolio of self-storage properties in the United States. As can be seen from the map below, the company’s portfolio of properties is concentrated in major coastal markets and the Sun Belt region. These markets typically have higher population growth rate than the national average. This will in turn support the demand for storage properties. In addition, industrial lands are in hot demand especially in markets like California where Extra Space Storage has relatively higher exposure. Therefore, new storage supplies are limited. This shortage in supply does give the REIT more pricing power and allow them to increase rents at higher rates.

Favorable demographics

Extra Space Storage should benefit from several demographic trends in the United States. In the United States, homeownership rate has been on a declining trend since 2005 (see chart below). PwC, a research organization, believes that this has to do with many people, whether retired or millennial, who prefer to live in “high-end, highly amenitized, connected, urban-chic communities.” Because these urban communities that they prefer to live have limited home spaces available, self-storage spaces are needed to store many of their personal items.

Another demographic trend that is favorable to Extra Space Storage is the aging population in the United States. As populations in United States continue to age, more and more seniors opt for senior residences and downsize their homes. This will also result in higher demand for storage spaces. Together with those who prefer to live in urban communities, we have seen an increasing utilization for self-storage spaces. As can be seen from the chart below, the percentage of U.S. population using self-storage has increased to 8% in 2018 from less than 3% in 1987. We believe this trend should continue in the next decade.

Technology Advantage

Besides having its properties located in core markets, Extra Space Storage continues to outperform its peers thanks to its ability to use technology to attract customers and set optimal pricing through algorithmic proprietary revenue management tools.

Sound balance sheet

Extra Space Storage has a solid balance sheet. About 74.4% of its debts are fixed debts and has a low weighted average interest rate of 3.5%. The current rate hike cycle has resulted in a declining interest coverage ratio. However, we noted that the company’s net debt to EBITDA ratio has also improved considerably from 6.06x back in 2016 to 5.61x at the end of Q3 2018.

Valuation: Fairly Valued

Extra Space Storage expects its adjusted funds from operations to be in the range of $4.62 ~ $4.66 per share in 2018. Using the midpoint of the guidance, we have a price to AFFO ratio of 20.8x. This is slightly higher than Public Storage’s (PSA) 19.4x. We think this is justified given Extra Space Storage’s excellent track record of growth.

A growing dividend

Extra Space Storage currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.86 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.5%. The REIT has increased its dividend by more than 8 times since 2010. Its dividend is safe as the dividend payout ratio in the first 9 months of 2018 based on its core FFO is only 75%. As can be seen from the chart below, Extra Space Storage’s dividend yield of 3.5% is towards the high end of its yield range in the past 10 years.

Risks and Challenges

Extra Space Storage faces the risk of elevating supply in several of its key markets. Management in its latest conference call mentioned about a third of its portfolio of 841 stores has faced with new supplies in 2018 or may be facing new supplies in 2019. Markets such as Florida, Dallas, Portland and Washington DC are being affected. Therefore, it may be challenging for Extra Space Storage to raise its rents in these markets. Nevertheless, management does not believe that its revenue will be impacted negatively.

Investor Takeaway

Extra Space Storage is a well-managed self-storage REIT with an excellent track record of growth. We think the company will continue to do well as it is positioned to capture several favorable industry trends. However, we believe its shares are currently fairly valued. We believe a higher margin of safety is desired. Hence, we suggest investors to wait for a pullback.

