Elevate Credit: Does A Positive Earnings Report Signal A Lucrative Entry Point?

I like to look at unpopular sectors as they can be rich hunting grounds for undervalued companies. The subprime financing market is one such sector. Coming into 2016, the share price of leading online subprime lender Enova International (ENVA) was falling to new lows driven by regulatory fears. This proved to be an excellent entry point as mentioned in my article here. One of Enova’s online competitors in the US and UK is Elevate Credit (ELVT) and since its IPO in April 2017 its share price has significantly underperformed its online fintech peers. To be clear Enova and Elevate focus on the subprime consumer though Enova has about 8% exposure to small businesses. OnDeck (ONDK) is focused only on the subprime small business market.

Elevate ran into a number of issues in 2018 outlined on its 3Q 2018 earnings call. The challenges include delayed improvements in its underwriting technology, unfavorable exchange rates, increased costs in the UK due to claims and one-time legal expenses for growth initiatives. Despite these setbacks loan, revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth remained strong as shown in the slide below. However, net income has been much more sluggish, only breaking into positive territory in 2017 on an adjusted basis.

Elevate positions its products as the next generation of responsible online credit

Though Elevate is essentially an online provider of subprime consumer credit, it promotes itself as a champion of the unbanked sector that has saved its customers more than USD4 billion versus the cost of payday loans. Its products are responsible and not only can provide immediate financial relief but helps consumers work towards a brighter future. A future that involves being rewarded for good financial behavior, free financial education and free credit monitoring. Elevate's main products and their features are set out in the graphic below.

In addition to standard installment loans and line of credit offerings, Elevate has a number of innovative initiatives. For its flagship product RISE it has partnered with FinWise Bank. This partnership managed to originate USD31 million in loans during 4Q 2018 from one direct mail drop. This translated into customer acquisition costs of less than USD150 versus its average of USD245 for 2018. In 4Q 2018, Elevate licensed the Rise brand to FinWise Bank to originate loans in an additional 16 states. It has entered the credit card market with its Today Card but being a new initiative they are pursuing a measured roll out. For an online company it is surprising that over 40% of its marketing is by direct mail, 30% through strategic partners and only 18% is digital. This differs from Enova where its analytics platform Colossus dynamically adjusts marketing expenditure online. Elevate’s risk analytics engine is called DORA which has 1.9 million customer records compared to Enova’s Colossus with 43.2 million customer transactions.

Elevate trades at a reasonable discount to more established Enova

Looking at the table above, on an enterprise value basis Elevate is less than half Enova’s size. It has a larger net debt burden as a % of enterprise value and on an adjusted EBITDA multiple basis. Elevate is forecasting its 2019E revenues will grow less than 5% whilst Enova is aiming for 15% top line growth. Enova has adjusted EBITDA margins approaching 20% (which is Elevate’s long term target EBITDA margin) compared with Elevate’s 14.8% in 2018 and forecast of 16.4% for 2019E. One reason for this is that Enova has been able to profitably adapt to the UK regulatory changes whilst Elevate’s UK brand Sunny is still struggling. Overall, Elevate’s loan loss provisions have fallen to 52% in 2018 from 55% in 2016. Investors are often shocked by these percentages but it is the cost of doing subprime business. The key is building a growing base of repeat customers who are able and willing to repay loans and are rewarded for doing so with rates that go down with on time payments. Given Enova’s greater scale, more stable profitable growth, longer public history, lower debt burden and higher margins, Elevate deserves to trade at a discount to Enova.

Key risks

Victory Park Capital (VPC) funding : on February 11, 2019, Elevate announced over USD1 billion in facilities from VPC comprising RISE state licensed and Today Card (USD350 million), Rise FinWise Bank special purpose vehicle (USD150 million), Elastic Republic Bank SPV (USD350 million), Sunny UK (GBP100 million) and existing subordinated debt (USD35 million). This is a very large exposure to a single funding source.

Regulation : a significant area of risk for subprime credit companies. There is a high cost associated with complying with regulation and modifying established business lines to comply with regulatory changes. Elevate's biggest issue in this risk category is in the UK. Complaint volumes have come down 50% from their peak in August 2018 but due to ongoing regulatory uncertainty Elevate plans to keep its UK Sunny product loan balances flat through the first half of 2019. The issue is the cost of responding to complaints impedes achievement of target margins for the product.

Profitable credit models : Elevate is guiding towards flat year-over-year revenue growth for the first half of 2019 as they implement and fine tune their next generation credit models for Elastic and RISE. This need to upgrade credit models, particularly for new or modified products can act as a drag on growth. In theory there is an insatiable appetite for credit making it easy to sell credit products but hard to do so profitably. For example, just one of Elevate’s channel partners sees 5 million credit applications each month from consumers with credit scores under 640 where Elevate targets its products.

Recession: this is an unknown as most fintechs have relatively short public trading histories. There is a slide in Elevate’s November 2018 investor presentation that demonstrates Elevate’s “proven track record” showing principal charge-offs rose from 3.5% in 2006 to 9.4% in 2009 before falling to 5.7% by 2011. It is hard to place too much weight on these stats given the changes in the underlying business and core products.

Takeaways

I started this article wondering whether Elevate’s share price weakness coupled with a positive 4Q 2018 earnings report signaled a lucrative entry point. Having reviewed its business, key financial metrics and valuation multiples I would say not really. It operates in a tough and largely unpopular sector. Fundamentals seem to be improving but it currently benefits from a stable credit environment and must successfully navigate a recession in order to accrue greater investor confidence. Elevate trades at a reasonable discount to Enova and carries more risk in my view with a shorter public history. 2019 will be a year where Elevate focuses more on execution and earnings than top-line growth. It needs to demonstrate it can grow profitably over an extended period to become an attractive investment in my view.

