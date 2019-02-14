12 Upcoming Dividend Increases

All stocks have at least five years of dividend growth history.

Introduction

I love stocks that grow their dividends year in and out. You probably do too! If so, you are in the right place. I've created a list of stocks that are increasing their dividend next week. This gives investors an opportunity to start or add to a position to capture an upcoming payment. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here, with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 2 Contender 5 Challenger 5

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) 36 2.2 19-Feb-19 3.85% Champion Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) 35 2.44 19-Feb-19 3.23% Champion Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) 10 4.26 19-Feb-19 11.11% Contender Primerica, Inc. (PRI) 9 1.15 19-Feb-19 36.00% Challenger Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) 9 3.33 19-Feb-19 15.22% Challenger Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 17 1.6 20-Feb-19 0.14% Contender CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) 14 3.74 20-Feb-19 3.24% Contender Avista Corporation (AVA) 16 3.78 21-Feb-19 3.75% Contender Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) 14 2.29 21-Feb-19 2.22% Contender Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) 7 1.85 21-Feb-19 10.00% Challenger ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) 6 2.41 21-Feb-19 8.70% Challenger Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) 5 1.17 21-Feb-19 10.71% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date by which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent AFL 0.26 0.27 3.85% BMS 0.31 0.32 3.23% PRU 0.9 1 11.11% PRI 0.25 0.34 36.00% MPC 0.46 0.53 15.22% MCHP 0.3625 0.365 0.14% CNP 0.2775 0.287 3.24% AVA 0.3725 0.387 3.75% HWKN 0.22 0.23 2.22% FBHS 0.2 0.22 10.00% OGS 0.46 0.5 8.70% VMC 0.28 0.31 10.71%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High AFL 49.03 41.45 49.34 13.03 18% Off Low 1% Off High BMS 52.55 40.86 53 22.27 29% Off Low 1% Off High PRU 93.87 75.61 113.03 9.89 24% Off Low 17% Off High PRI 117.92 90.05 128.35 16.06 31% Off Low 8% Off High MPC 63.62 54.29 88.45 11.97 17% Off Low 28% Off High MCHP 91.2 60.7 104.2 70.16 50% Off Low 12% Off High CNP 30.77 24.81 31.01 8.69 24% Off Low 1% Off High AVA 41 39.92 52.91 22.86 3% Off Low 23% Off High HWKN 40.12 30.55 44.03 0 31% Off Low 9% Off High FBHS 47.45 35.27 64.73 17.84 35% Off Low 27% Off High OGS 83.12 62.2 87.75 25.1 34% Off Low 5% Off High VMC 105.81 82.52 134.44 19.79 28% Off Low 21% Off High

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule PRU 4.26 20 13.8 15.8 20 20.1 AVA 3.78 4.2 4.1 4.1 8 7.9 CNP 3.74 3.9 3.9 6 4.3 9.7 MPC 3.33 21.1 17.3 19 22.4 BMS 2.44 3.3 3.5 3.6 3.5 6.1 OGS 2.41 9.5 15.3 HWKN 2.29 3.5 4.5 4.9 5.9 7.2 AFL 2.2 19.5 9.6 7.9 8 10.1 FBHS 1.85 11.1 12.6 21.7 23.6 MCHP 1.6 0.6 0.5 0.6 0.9 2.2 VMC 1.17 12 40.9 94.7 -5.4 95.9 PRI 1.15 28.2 16 17.8 19

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.