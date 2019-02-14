Lattice Semiconductor On The Run As Investors Start To Appreciate The New Opportunities

It's tempting to chase this opportunity, as Lattice could really make some noise with low-power FPGAs and margin improvement, but the shares may be a little overheated right now.

Lattice impresses the Street with better-than-expected guidance for the first quarter, raises hopes that the company will be a revenue outperformer in 2019 on servers and 5G builds.

I’ve been pretty bullish on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) for a while now, as I’ve thought that this company has some really interesting opportunities in low-power FPGAs, and particularly given the strong management team the company has assembled. In addition to diversified growth opportunities across autos, industrial (machine vision, security, et al), communications, and data center, Lattice is an under-appreciated player in low-power AI inference, a high-potential market only just getting started.

Clearly the word is out on Lattice now, as the shares reacted very positively to first quarter guidance that was quite a bit better than what most chip companies have offered. While I’m worried about talking myself into a more bullish to support a higher fair value, I really do think there’s something here and that these are still the early innings of what could become an impressive differentiated chip growth story.

An Okay Fourth Quarter

The results Lattice reported for the fourth quarter weren’t so extraordinary, though they were decent in a quarter where more than a few chip companies missed despite lowering guidance earlier in the quarter.

Revenue rose 1% year over year, but fell a little more than 5% sequentially, which was still good for a small beat relative to expectations. Xilinx (XLNX), the only other publicly-traded FPGA play (Microchip (MCHP) and Intel (INTC) have FPGA operations under their umbrellas), posted considerably stronger numbers, but that is at best an apples-to-oranges comparison.

Lattice doesn’t provide detailed numbers for its segment performances, and instead provides percentages in the press release backed up some information on the call. Consequently, the year-over-year figures should be regarded as approximate. In the largest segment, Auto & Industrial, revenue fell about 9% yoy and 8% qoq, as the company was impacted by weaker business conditions in China (an issue that has impacted ON Semiconductor (ON), Silicon Labs (SLAB), and many others). Communications and Computing saw mid-teens year-over-year growth and a slight sequential improvement, while Mobile and Consumer was down yoy by a high teens percentage and down 21% qoq, with management citing China and product cycle transitions as the key issues.

Gross margin improved about three points from the year-ago level and fell less than a point sequentially, coming in a little short of analyst expectations. Operating income more than doubled, though, on a year-over-year basis while falling 16% qoq. All in all, the company met the non-GAAP average sell-side EPS estimate.

With Better Than Expected Guidance

As was the case with Xilinx, Lattice offered better than expected guidance for the first quarter, with strength in data center and 5G driving most of the momentum. Management’s revenue guidance range for the first quarter has revenue flat on a sequential basis, or about 2.5% better than the prior sell-side estimate. I know that’s not a game-changing upgrade, but in a quarter where most chip companies are now looking for mid-to-high single-digit revenue declines and where guidance was noticeably weaker than expected, I call it a win. I’d also note that the company’s gross margin guidance was about a half-point better than expected.

Lattice management acknowledged ongoing headwinds from the macro environment in Asia, which I take to mean that Auto & Industrial (and perhaps Consumer) is still facing some challenges, though companies like ON have been reporting improving bookings here of late as China may be bottoming out. The growth drivers, though, are in data center and 5G, where Lattice is seeing a higher attach rate in servers for security and pre-boot authentication and in 5G opportunities like remote radio heads.

Some Significant Upcoming Opportunities

I believe there are some real and actual positive changes happening at Lattice. For starters, the management team impresses me. I’ve talked about some of this before – the CEO used to be at AMD (AMD), and the Chief Marketing/Strategy Officer was at Microsemi’s FPGA business. The new VP of Worldwide Sales was the VP/GM of Intel’s (INTC) Programmable Solutions business (FPGAs), the new CFO was at Coherent (COHR), and the new head of R&D had a similar role at Xilinx. That’s an impressive collection of talent, and I don’t think they came to Lattice because they suddenly got stupid; I believe they see some real opportunity for Lattice to make waves with low-power FPGAs.

I’ve spent a fair bit of time digging into the various and sundry opportunities Lattice has, including AI inference. AI inference is a major area of focus for a wide range of chip companies, including Intel, Xilinx, Nvidia (NVDA), Qualcomm (QCOM), and NXP (NXP) (and many, many more).

Where Lattice could fit in is with AI inference at the edge – giving edge devices more “autonomy” and the ability to handle certain tasks on their own, so as to reduce network traffic and demands on central processing. SIG analyst Christopher Rolland highlighted an example with Chinese toll booths, where edge AI inference allows a camera to identify the license plate on a car, crop out the plate, and send just that smaller image on for further processing. It’s not hard to see similar applications/opportunities in machine vision, metrology, voice recognition, motion sensing and so on, in devices like security cameras, drones, and measurement/sensing devices.

Again, the key for Lattice will be offering highly energy-efficient, highly cost-effective solutions. While Alphabet’s (GOOG) Edge TPU reportedly consumes around 160W-200W and Nvidia’s Jetson consumes around 7.5W, that’s likely too much for many of the applications Lattice will target. By comparison, Lattice has offerings with power consumption measured in milliwatts (up to 1W) and that sell for just a few dollars. To be clear, there absolutely will be lucrative opportunities for high-power, high-performance FPGAs, MCUs, SOCs, and custom ASICs in AI inference, and Lattice is not looking to go head-to-head with Google, Xilinx, Nvidia, et al in those applications. My point, though, is that Lattice has some compelling offerings for applications that aren’t getting the same attention from competitors but still constitute a significant opportunity for a company with a revenue base around $400 million.

The Outlook

As I said in the open, I’m concerned about getting a little too excited about what Lattice could become and letting the share price move influence my modeling. That said, the more I read about opportunities in edge AI inference, image stitching, server functions like pre-boot authorization, and in 5G base stations, the more I think there is significant revenue growth and margin leverage potential here.

I’ve increased my revenue growth expectations, and I’m now looking for high single-digit growth over the next five years (and mid-to-high single-digit growth on a more long-term basis) on the back of opportunities in auto, industrial, data center, and communications. With that higher revenue, I also expect better margin leverage and I believe Lattice could hit 20% adjusted FCF margins in four or five years.

I believe $10 is a reasonable price for Lattice now, and one that still offers a high single-digit expected return. My margin-driven EV/revenue approach gives me a lower fair value, but that is a valuation model that prioritizes margins over growth and doesn’t work quite as well with faster-growing companies ahead of their margin leverage realization.

The Bottom Line

I do have some concerns that Lattice has gone too far too fast and maybe become a little too popular given its stronger near-term revenue outlook. Still, I have seen stories like this in the past and when they work out, they can go a lot further than what would seem reasonable to expect in the early days. To that end, while it’s tough to jump in now after the big spike in the price, I certainly would be in no hurry to sell if I already owned shares.

