Comcast: Attractive Valuation With Growth Potential

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) operates six business segments in the entertainment and cable services industries. The company has a solid history of generating growth which is expected to continue into 2020.

Financials

Comcast has reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo).

The company’s revenue was up 27 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017. While its earnings were down 82 percent this was due to an abnormal tax credit in Q4 2017 which significantly raised that quarters earnings. On an EBITDA basis, Comcast increased 19 percent over the same period.

Over the last five years Comcast’s revenue has grown 8.3 percent per year and its earnings have increased by 12 percent per year.

The return on equity is decent at 16 percent and the profit margin (profit to revenue ratio) is quite good at 12 percent.

Comcast’s current liabilities exceed its current assets (with a current ratio of 0.8). Interestingly, the company has a history of operating with negative working capital. Over the last decade its working capital has only been positive twice.

The asset ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is 70 percent, which means that Comcast’s total debt is 70 percent of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidated value of its assets). Over the last decade an asset ratio of around 70 percent has been the norm.

The company’s book value is currently $15.80 and with a stock price of $37.24 Comcast is trading at 2.4x book value.

The analysts’ consensus forecast is for revenue to increase by 18 percent in 2019 and increase by 5.3 percent in 2020. Earnings are forecast to increase by 8.7 percent in 2019 and increase by 13 percent in 2020. The 2019 PE ratio is 13.5x and the 2020 PE ratio is 11.9x.

Comcast has a solid history of growth and its long-term debt is under control; however, its working capital is negative as its current liabilities exceeds its current assets. The company has an established history of operating with apparently insufficient working capital, but to its credit Comcast seems to manage as the company’s long-term debt is under control. Companies with insufficient working capital typically find it a challenge in meeting their short-term financial obligations (but then again they also tend to carry lots of long-term debt on their balance sheets).

The Business Model

Comcast operates six business segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, Broadcast Television, Sky Networks and Theme Parks.

At first it appears that Comcast has a wide diversity of businesses segments that it operates within. This leads to the question of whether they’re a good fit – is there synergy or are they at odds with one another.

Large corporations are often criticized for being too diversified and not focused on any specific business. This often leads to poor future growth records, which becomes apparent when their historical financial performance is analyzed.

Is Comcast a growth company or is it just another large corporation that’s not growing? For investors to achieve long term capital gains the company must grow bigger.

First let’s take a look at Comcast’s business segments.

The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet. This business segment provides the cable service.

The Cable Networks segment operates national cable networks that provide various entertainment, news and sports content. This business segment provides the content to transmit via the cable service.

So Comcast owns the cable and what’s transmitted on the cable. So far it’s a good fit.

The Filmed Entertainment segment operates Universal Pictures, Illumination and DreamWorks Animation. These names will certainly be familiar with those who love watching movies.

Movies ultimately end up on television whether it’s free to air or pay TV. So this business segment still ends up using Comcast’s cable service and is transmitted by a Comcast cable network. So far these business segments provide a good fit.

The Broadcast Television segment operates television stations including NBC and a few other networks.

As not every person watches or even has cable, it makes sense for Comcast to own a few Broadcast Television networks. This way Comcast obtains another revenue stream form people watching television. As far as I am concerned this segment also fits in well.

The Sky segment operates the Sky News broadcast network and Sky Sports networks. This fits in well with Comcast’s as it is also viewed on a television set. While Sky to a certain extent competes with Comcast’s cable networks, Comcast acquired Sky.

The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in the United States and one in Japan. This is perhaps the odd one out, but to a certain extent it compliments the movie business segment as theme parks leverage of the popularity of movies (such as when naming their rides).

So when we look at Comcast’s six business segments they do fit together to essentially operate as a harmonious entity that complements as a whole.

The general theme with Comcast’s business segments (excluding Theme Parks) is that people end up watching a Comcast service on their television sets. The related theme (excluding Cable Communications) is entertainment as these segments do provide us with entertainment - whether we watch it on the television or enjoy it on a ride in a theme park.

As far as I am concerned, Comcast’s business segments are complimentary and focused and it’s this focus that will allow the company to growth into the future.

The company has stated that they plan on creating their own streaming service to launch in 2020. The service will offer current and prior seasons' library and some original content for their pay TV customers.

To me this indicates that Comcast is proactive in dealing with the increased competition it’s facing from web services like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

In my opinion I think it’s a good move by management, because if they don’t try something like their planned streaming service then more and more customers will cancel their cable services in favor of web based services. This potentially gets worse as the younger generation is increasingly using their smart phones to watch video content.

I think that the acquisition of Sky was a good move by Comcast as this is similar to Comcast Cable when aimed at businesses such as hotels, hospitals, sports venues and so forth. Rather than potentially engaging in a price war with Sky, the acquisition means that Comcast eliminates the competition and also collects the revenue stream from Sky. I think this was a good business move.

As for their Filmed Entertainment segment, I think that owning three of the big movie producing companies (Universal Pictures, Illumination and DreamWorks) will continue to see revenue growth for many years to come. These names are synonymous with box office hits.

The company will always face challenges and I think that management with their proactive response will maintain a reasonable growth rate for Comcast heading forwards.

Stock Valuation

Comcast’s revenue has increased 8.3 percent per year and earnings increased 12 percent per year over the last five years. This confirms that Comcast’s is a growth stock and the PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) is an appropriate method for valuing growth stocks.

The forward annual earnings growth using forecast data is 13 percent for 2020. This is slightly more than the historical 12 percent per year. Using the slightly lower historical earnings growth rate of 12 percent will lead to a more conservative valuation.

A 12 percent earnings growth rate gives a forward PEG of 1.0 with a 2020 PE multiple of 11.9x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Comcast is fairly valued with a stock price around $37.

On a PE basis Comcast is trading at a fairly low 11.9x multiple for its 2020 estimated earnings and its book value is only 2.4x.

Stock Price Target

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Comcast chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that Comcast's fantastic run up in price peaked at $42 in early 2018. The stock then pulled back down to $30 in the first half of 2018 while the broader market indices kept rallying. In the second halve of 2018 Comcast then started to work its way higher and stalled when the market pulled back late in 2018. The stock rallied this year on the back of the rally seen in the market.

Should the stock resume its rally, in the short term Comcast could easily trade back up to its 2018 high of $42 (which it could reach within twelve months or less).

Over the longer term the stock could trade well past the 2018 high and will probably do so as long as Comcast’s earnings growth continues.

Stock Price Risks

The stock price pulled back below $30 during 2018 and has since worked its way back up to around $37. While there’s a chance that Comcast could continue rallying, there’s also a chance that Comcast will continue pulling back.

Comcast’s stock price faces several risks.

1. The pullback may not have finished. Investors would need to be prepared as the stock price could continue to fall further. Active investors could consider utilizing a stop-loss technique to manage their risks.

2. The broader market indices have shown a small rally this year but prior to that they had been bearish since September 2018. There is the real risk that the markets have topped out for now and this rally is nothing more than a bear rally. The bull market started in 2009 and is one of the longest on record and it’s quite possible that this is the early stage of a bear market. If this is the case then Comcast’s stock price would drop in the short term irrespective of its earnings growth.

3. The stock market has not recovered from its correction and there are many nervous investors who may sell Comcast’s stock if the company misses its expected quarterly earnings or reports any more poor quarterly earnings. This selling pressure would drive down the stock price.

Over the longer term I would expect the stock price to continue higher. I believe this to be the case as Comcast’s earnings growth is expected to continue into the future.

Conclusion

Comcast has produced solid growth over the years with this growth expected to continue heading into 2020. The company has six business segments that generally compliment each other - which keeps management focused on its key operations. Management is proactive, which should ensure the company’s future growth.

The stock is fairly valued with attractive valuations. In my opinion Comcast is worth buying as an investment for its future growth and capital gains potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.