Can Anything Topple Mr. Market?

After coming within a hair’s breadth of falling into bear market territory late last year, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) reversed its slide and is now well on its way to recovery. Unlike the market rallies of the past couple of years, this one is far more technically vibrant. As we all know, however, every rose has its thorn and the equity market is no exception. In today’s report, we’ll discuss the one thing that could potentially trip up the stock market later this year, namely continued strength in the U.S. dollar. We’ll also look at the latest signs which show the market’s latest rising trend is technically and fundamentally secure for now.

No market is completely immune from obstacles which can potentially reverse a rising trend. That said, the current U.S. equity market is as strong as it has been in almost a year. For comparison purposes, equities sold off sharply in February 2018 before establishing a decisive bottom last March. Then in April, the SPX slowly began its ascent until peaking in September. See the chart below.

Source: BigCharts

After the September 2018 peak, stocks were sold heavily in October before establishing a low in late December. So what exactly differentiates the February 2018 decline in the SPX from the October 2018 plunge? The difference is that during the February-March bottoming process - and even well into April - there were still an above-average number of stocks on the NYSE that were making new 52-week lows. To be exact, I consider anything above 40 per day to be an excessive number of new 52-week lows. The new lows during the late winter and early spring of 2018 were excessive by that definition, and it wasn’t until the SPX had decisively established an uptrend in May that the new lows were significantly diminished.

Fast forward to the October 2018 mini-crash. The new 52-week lows on the NYSE were in the triple digits for much of October, November, and December. Yet by the start of 2019, just a few days after the SPX established a bottom, the new 52-week lows on the Big Board had significantly diminished to below 40 and have stayed under that number ever since. This is the sign of an internally healthy market condition since it shows an absence of internal selling pressure.

Of equal importance is the fact that anytime last year that the new 52-week lows spiked above 40 per day, it was usually the interest rate-sensitive stocks and funds that were populating the list. It started in January 2018 when rate-sensitive securities and income funds started showing up on the new 52-week lows list as Treasury bond yields were spiking at that time. This same pattern also occurred throughout the September-December 2018 period when government bond yields were again on the rise. Shown below is the 2018-2019 performance of the 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) which shows the big spikes in bond yields over the past year.

Source: BigCharts

The reason why the number of stocks making NYSE new 52-week lows last year stayed elevated for so long is that interest rate pressures were building throughout 2018. This can be quickly discerned by glancing at the above TNX graph. Basically, investors were growing increasingly worried that rising rates would torpedo the economic recovery that the investors were steadily liquidating the stocks that would most likely suffer in a rising rate environment. This is what almost caused a bear market in late 2018.

Since November, however, government bond yields have come down sharply and are now back to where they were last January. This has provided a huge relief for equity investors and has also removed a major obstacle for the economy. The sharp drop in the 10-year Treasury yield more than anything else put a stop to the steady liquidation of rate-sensitive stocks that nearly crashed the market. It’s also worth noting that ever since TNX has come down from last year’s high levels, the stock market’s profile has been improving on a daily basis. This can be seen in the fact that there hasn’t been one single day this year when the new 52-week lows have been above 40 - on either the NYSE or the Nasdaq.

The new 52-week highs have also been increasing, which can be seen in the following graph. This shows the 4-week rate of change in the 52-week highs and lows and is a measure of incremental demand for stocks. As long as this indicator is rising, the near-term path of least resistance for equities should be considered to be up.

Source: WSJ

I consider the main culprit to last year’s volatility increases to be the rising trend in Treasury yields. However, there is also the impact of the Fed funds interest rate to consider. The respected Wall Street economist Ed Yardeni recently observed that the yield curve remains “awfully flat,” with the yield spread between the 10-year bond and the federal funds rate around 36 basis points (see chart below). That said, Yardeni notes that the Federal Reserve may be forced to pause raising its benchmark rate as long as the yield curve spread remains this close to zero. He writes:

If they raise rates, they risk inverting the yield curve. That might stir up the Dow Vigilantes again.”

The “Dow Vigilantes” is Yardei’s way of saying that the stock market’s movements - especially after a plunge like the one we saw in late 2018 - tends to keep the Fed on its toes, forcing them to make monetary policy adjustments whenever equities are too volatile.

Source: Yardeni Research

While a yield curve inversion could - and probably would - topple the stock market, I don’t expect this to be a threat in 2019. A bigger potential threat for Mr. Market in the months ahead would be continued strength in the U.S. dollar index. The rising dollar was as much a problem for stocks last year as rising bond yields, and possibly more so. The dollar is a double-edge sword for the stock market since a strengthening dollar suggests a stronger U.S. economy, which is normally good news for stocks. Yet when the dollar index continues to rise and attract foreign “flight capital,” it also puts downward pressure on commodity prices. This is bad news for emerging market countries whose economies are heavily dependent on commodities. This is why sustained rallies in the dollar over a period of several months often put downside pressure on the emerging market stocks. This in turn can spill over into the U.S. stock market as it has done several times in the last 20 years.

Shown here is the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), my favorite proxy for the dollar index, along with 50-day and 200-day moving averages (two of its most popular trend lines). The dollar rally which began last April put downward pressure on commodities and also on emerging market stocks. But it wasn’t until around September that the dollar’s strength began to have a negative impact on U.S. equity prices. The dollar’s rise stalled out in November, however, and the pullback, visible in the UUP graph below, illustrates how the dollar’s decline in late 2018 assisted the equity market reversal at that time.

Source: BigCharts

In the last couple of weeks, however, the dollar index has been rallying again and is threatening to rally to a new 52-week high. If the dollar ends up continuing to rally over the coming weeks and months, it will almost certainly put some downside pressure on emerging market (NYSE:EM) equities at some point. How will we know if the emerging markets are going to face more trouble in the months ahead? One of the most important indicators for monitoring EM economic pressure is the Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB Index (CRB). If this broad commodity market index plunges beneath its December 2018 low, investors should then be alert to a potential volatility increase in the emerging markets.

Source: BigCharts

In recent years, there has been a lag of up to several months before selling pressure in the emerging markets spills over into the U.S. equity market. That was certainly true last year, when the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) commenced a long slide in February 2018 and didn’t hit bottom until October. However, it took almost until the EEM bottomed last fall before the U.S. stock market was visibly impacted by emerging market weakness. With this in mind, it will likely be several months before another emerging markets sell-off would have a negative effect on the U.S. major averages, especially given the U.S. market’s current technical and fundamental strength.

Source: BigCharts

Investors should definitely keep a watchful eye on the U.S. dollar index for signs of persistent strength. While a dollar that keeps rising in value would be a positive confirmation of U.S. economic strength, it would also mean a corresponding weakness in commodity prices and foreign currencies. This in turn can create a negative feedback loop that eventually undermines U.S. equity prices. As I’ve emphasized in this report, though, the lag between a strong dollar (and weak commodity prices) and a weak U.S. stock market is usually several months. Thus, we should have plenty of advance notice if the stock market is going to face another bout of selling pressure later this year. For now, all systems are “go” and stock investors should be leaning bullish.

On a strategic note, investors should be long the sectors and industries which are showing the most relative strength and solid fundamentals. In particular, investors should be looking at consumer staples, pharmaceuticals, and real estate equities, as well as the tech sector in general. I also recommended last week that technical traders take some partial profit in market tracking ETFs, such as the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), of which I’m currently long. After the impressive upside run of the last few weeks, now would be a good time to book a little profit and raise stop losses on long positions in the event my bullish thesis is wrong and selling pressure increases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, IAU, XLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.