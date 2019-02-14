Does High Debt Mean Low Growth? (Podcast)

Summary

The U.S. national debt is now $22 trillion for the first time; that’s an increase of over 10% from when President Trump took office.

The administration expects today’s growth will be sustained, but it didn’t work out that way for his predecessors.

Economists Reinhart and Rogoff tried to establish debt’s corrosive effect on growth, but their critics were empowered by a research slip-up on their part.

The matter remains unresolved in academia, but I think their view will ultimately be vindicated.