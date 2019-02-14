Financial Advisors | Economy | Market Outlook | Podcasts

Does High Debt Mean Low Growth? (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

The U.S. national debt is now $22 trillion for the first time; that’s an increase of over 10% from when President Trump took office.

The administration expects today’s growth will be sustained, but it didn’t work out that way for his predecessors.

Economists Reinhart and Rogoff tried to establish debt’s corrosive effect on growth, but their critics were empowered by a research slip-up on their part.

The matter remains unresolved in academia, but I think their view will ultimately be vindicated.

In this brief podcast (4:59), I argue that research will eventually vindicate what common sense suggests, which is that debt saps economic energy, and worse, numbs ordinary human concerns for the future. San Francisco is a case in point – an extremely wealthy city that just can’t pay its bills.

