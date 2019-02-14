Does High Debt Mean Low Growth? (Podcast)

The U.S. national debt is now $22 trillion for the first time – that’s an increase of over 10% from when President Trump took office. The administration expects today’s growth will be sustained, but it didn’t work out that way for his predecessors. Reinhart and Rogoff tried to establish debt’s corrosive effect on growth, but their critics were empowered by a research slip-up on their part.
In this brief podcast (4:59), I argue that research will eventually vindicate what common sense suggests, which is that debt saps economic energy, and worse, numbs ordinary human concerns for the future. San Francisco is a case in point – an extremely wealthy city that just can’t pay its bills.