Alibaba's Stock Isn't Finished Climbing

Alibaba's (BABA) stock has risen sharply over the past few weeks, and there are signs the shares may continue to increase in the weeks ahead. Additionally, tensions between the U.S and China appear to be easing over trade policy with a big meeting tomorrow, February 15, between the U.S. trade delegation and China's President Xi. A positive outcome from such a meeting could help to lift the stock as well.

The technical chart suggests the stock's price could rise to around $180 from its current price of $168 on February 14, an increase of about 7%. Meanwhile, some recent options betting agrees with a similar rise. I noted on January 14 that Alibaba saw a bullish technical breakout and options bets which could send the stock higher. Since that time the stock is up about 11%.

Strong Technical Charts

Unlike the last time I wrote, this time, Alibaba has already broken above technical resistance at $166. Now that resistance has become technical support and has held firm since January 31. If that $166 level can continue to stay strong, it would suggest that the stock price could rise to the next level of resistance to a price of around $180. Should the stock rise above $180, it could then go on to increase to around $200, a jump of 19%. The chart also shows a double bottom, a bullish reversal pattern is now in place and also suggests the equity will rise.

What may be even more bullish on the technical chart is that the relative strength index has risen above a steep downtrend that has been in place since June 2017. Not only has the RSI's downtrend been broken, but now the RSI is rising. Even more bullish, the RSI has been steadily increasing since early October when it fell into oversold territory below 30. This new trend higher is essential because it began to rise in October as the stock price was making new lows. That means the RSI is flashing a bullish reversal pattern, also indicating that the shares are likely to continue to rise.

Bullish Options

The options have seen bullish betting in recent days. The March 15 $180 calls have seen their open interest level rise by approximately 9,200 contracts to 18,598. For a buyer of those calls to earn a profit, the stock would need the price to rise to roughly $182, in agreement with the technical chart’s outlook.

The Market Doesn't Seem Worried

The risk for this stock should be high because of how large the trade outcome may weigh on the shares. The stock has often acted as a proxy for the trade tensions and when the outlook looks bleak, the stock falls, and when the outlook improves, the stock rises. The current state of the stock would suggest that investors' outlook has improved dramatically over the past few weeks given the strong technical setup.

The options for expiration on March 15, two weeks after the currently proposed trade deadline, are not suggesting the market is too concerned at this point either. The long straddle options strategy indicates the stock rises or falls by roughly 7% over the next month. It places the stock in a trading range of $153.70 to $176.30. Not a wide range, or level of volatility. Implied volatility levels for Alibaba are just 29% at that strike price compared to the S&P 500's (SPY) implied volatility of 14% for the similar expiration period.

Compare Alibaba to Nvidia (NVDA), who reports earnings results on February 14, and we can see the market is much more concerned about the latter. Nvidia's implied volatility at the March 15 expiration is 52%. Meanwhile, the long straddle options strategy suggest Nvidia could rise or fall over 12% from the $150 strike price. It places the stock in a range between $131.75 and $168.25. Again, the market has more concerns over Nvidia's future at this point than Alibaba and the trade war outcome.

Looking Better

It would seem that investors' outlook for Alibaba is improving based on the technical chart and options market. Unless something completely unexpected comes out of the latest round of trade negotiations, the outlook for the stock keeps looking better every week.

Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.