Compass Minerals' Dividend Is Hanging By A Thread

With the dividend getting risky, Compass Minerals should be viewed as a turnaround story, rather than a reliable dividend-paying stock.

Compass Minerals' management reaffirmed their commitment to the dividend. However, there is absolutely no margin for error, with high payout ratios and debt repayments looming on the horizon.

The outlook for 2019 is better, but this is predicated on a much-improved performance from the Goderich salt mine.

Compass Minerals (CMP) delivered lackluster Q4 earnings to cap off a forgettable 2018. Management was able to contain yet another sell-off in the shares by reaffirming their commitment to the dividend (5.5% yield at the current share price of $53).

The company expects marked improvements at the Goderich mine in 2019. This is a necessity if Compass Minerals is to maintain its dividend, as there is no margin for error. The distribution is at risk and, in my opinion, investors should view Compass Minerals as a turnaround play rather than a dependable dividend-paying stock.

Takeaways from Q4 results

For a full vision of Compass Minerals' Q4 and FY 2018 results, investors can refer to the press release and the company's presentation. In this section, I will focus on two lessons from the earnings call regarding operations, and briefly comment on the company's eroding competitive position.

Goderich: A poorly managed transition to continuous mining

The lengthy strike in H1 2018, and the various technical incidents over the past 18 months, have a common denominator: The transition to continuous mining, which has been poorly handled. The process has alienated workers (hence the strikes), and it looks like proper planning was missing on the technical side as well. Apparently, Goderich may not have the right type of equipment:

These machines should last ten years in operation including a major rebuild. And so we will certainly-- wouldn't want to scrap the machine before its time. But if we decide that moving to a larger machine gives us better consistent output then I think it what you would see is as those machines come up for replacement, we would replace them with upgraded machines rather than just a straight one for one replacement. Dick Grant - Interim CEO

Goderich hasn't been able to operate continuously, due in part to technical issues with such machines. According to management, there has been gradual improvement from Q3 to Q4, and again in Q1 2019. Successful implementation of continuous mining will be key in order to restore the low-cost profile of Goderich, and it's the main operational aspect to monitor in 2019.

Potash production: Can Compass Minerals move down the cost curve?

Unlike Goderich, Compass Minerals' potash assets in North America were never particularly cost-advantaged, especially the secondary Sulfate of Potash (NYSEARCA:SOP) production in Canada. The performance of the segment pre-2015 had more to do with favorable market conditions (SOP prices above $700/mt).

Importantly, the SOP market has its own dynamic, which differs from that of Muriate of Potash (MOP). I previously analyzed the SOP market in this article, which shows that competition could become a concern for Compass Minerals if it doesn't move down the cost curve. The company is aware of this, and has been investing in order to lower costs:

Adjusted operating earnings fell 12% due to the step-up in depreciation impacting the segment. This increase was generated by the final commissioning of new equipment at our Ogden SOP plant to increase efficiency and productivity. Jamie Standen - Chief Financial Officer

Along with continuous mining at Goderich, confirmation of the improvement to SOP's profitability will be the second aspect to watch for in 2019, in my opinion.

ROIC tells the story

With Goderich failing to live up to its reputation as an exceptional, cost-advantaged, asset, the company's competitive edge has gradually eroded over the past few years. Compass Minerals, which, to this day, gets a wide-moat rating from Morningstar, used to display a Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) above 15%, a testament to its competitive advantage. Since the end of 2015, Compass Minerals' ROIC tells the story of a more fragile company, with Goderich the main culprit as far as salt is concerned.

Source: SeekingAlpha valuation summary

2019 prospects - on paper

Compass Minerals' management expects sharp improvements in 2019. According to Dick Grant, the interim CEO, production is off to a better start at the Goderich mine:

The improving trend has continued in January with our mined output in January being the best monthly results since we converted the full use of the continuous miners.

Improved performance from Goderich is expected to lift the Salt segment's EBITDA by 25%, and the Plant Nutrition business should see double-digit EBITDA growth thanks to supportive markets and the lower operating costs at Ogden, Utah.

As a result, EBITDA is expected to increase from 2018, to a range of $310m to $350m:

Source: company's Q4 earnings presentation

With about $100m in Capex planned for the year, Free Cash flow is expected to be in the region of $70m to $120m, depending on the timing of a $50m tax refund from the IRS that the company is hopeful of getting by the end of 2019.

Dividend safety: No margin for error

With these earnings and cash-flow numbers in mind, let's take a look at the dividend's safety. During the earnings call, management reaffirmed its commitment, which helped the stock reverse sharp intraday losses:

We generated 2018 free cash flow of nearly $100 million which funded our dividend payment last year. We currently expect to generate a similar level of free cash flow in 2019. So given these expectations and our view of improving operations and attractive market conditions for our businesses, we believe our dividend continues to be manageable at its current level. Jamie Standen - Chief Financial Officer

Based on earnings, Compass Minerals' performance in the past couple of years doesn't support the current dividend of $2.88 per year:

USD 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Earnings Per Share 4.52 4.46 2.65 3.89 6.45 4.7 4.79 1.25 2.02 Dividend Per Share 1.56 1.8 1.98 2.18 2.4 2.64 2.78 2.88 2.88 Payout Ratio % 35% 40% 75% 56% 37% 56% 58% 230% 142%

Source: author's work based on Morningstar and SeekingAlpha data

Of course, as pointed out by CFO Jamie Stander above, free cash flow is a better measure of the company's ability to cover the dividend in the short term:

USD, in Millions 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (est.) Free Cash Flow 129 145 21 116 118 (80) (15) 33 91 70-120 Cash dividends paid (52) (60) (66) (73) (81) (89) (94) (98) (98) (98)

What's clear from these metrics is that Compass Minerals has absolutely no margin for error to sustain the current level of distribution. The $70m to $120m bracket is rather wide, due to the uncertainty over the IRS tax refund. With cash outflow of $98m required to cover the current dividend, Compass Minerals will be hoping to get the refund sooner rather than later. There is also no room for unplanned maintenance, or incidents that would reduce production.

While some companies have financial flexibility to support their dividend through tougher periods, Compass Minerals doesn't have that luxury given its current leverage ratio of 4.3x EBITDA:

Source: company's Q4 earnings presentation

During the earnings call, CFO Jamie Stander said the following on cash allocation beyond 2019:

We expect we can further increase our free cash flow in 2020 as we maintain normalized production levels at the Goderich mine. As our free cash flow levels increase, we expect to continue our direct returns to shareholders and increase our focus on debt reduction.

In all likelihood, there will be little scope for increased returns to shareholders given the debt repayment schedule awaiting the company. I expect debt reduction to be by far the main focus:

Source: company's 2017 10-K (data as of Feb 2017)

Conclusion

Compass Minerals needs to get its act together at the Goderich mine in order to support its distributions. In the current situation, any additional setback at Goderich would likely result in the dividend being cut. There is downside risk at this point, and short interest, which remains at an elevated 9.8% of float, shows that not everyone expects the turnaround to materialize in 2019.

This isn't to say that investors should abandon Compass Minerals altogether. The company has proven in the past that it can generate solid earnings, as in the 2010-2016 period. If Goderich's performance improves according to plan, and the fertilizer markets remain supportive, the share price could gradually converge towards Morningstar's fair value of $81.

Dividend investors can probably find less risky alternatives in the current market. More daring investors who believe that Goderich remains a fundamentally cost-advantaged facility, can play the turnaround scenario.

