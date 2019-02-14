Will Kohl's 'New Retail' Strategy Work?

Shares have rebounded sharply over the past two years as investors have cheered the turnaround story.

CEO Michelle Gass has aggressively pushed initiatives to spur revenue sales, including a partnership with Amazon and a push into the activewear space.

Kohl's has enacted a number of unique strategies to remain relevant in a sector that is facing a number of secular headwinds.

Kohl's (KSS) management has worked diligently over the past several years to right the ship of one of America's most well-known department store chains. The company experienced difficulties and resulting share price declines from early 2015 to late 2017, largely due to intense competitive pressure and concerns about structural changes in retail.

However, Kohl's has begun to turn things around as evidenced by incremental revenue and same-store sales growth in recent quarters (more on this below). Shares also look reasonably attractive on a fundamental valuation basis at current levels, which presents an interesting investment opportunity if the company can continue to fend off competition from rivals and sustain recent outperformance.

Business Overview

Kohl's is the largest department store chain in the United States with 1,158 locations as of YE 2017. The average square footage of a Kohl's store is 71,000 sq. ft, but the company has recently begun experimenting with a smaller store format of 35,000 sq. ft. The company claims that smaller stores allow for a more flexible and dynamic product selection and are cheaper to maintain.

Kohl's sells clothes for men, women, and children; footwear; home goods; and a variety of other products. Products geared towards women make up the bulk of the company's offerings, which have stayed relatively fixed (as a percentage of net sales) over the past five years:

(Source: Kohl's SEC filings).

Kohl's sells merchandise sourced from third-party vendors (e.g. Nike, Calvin Klein) and operates a proprietary portfolio of brands which include Sonoma Goods for Life, Croft and Barrow, and Apt. 9.

The company's product line mix as a percentage of sales is shown below (note that proprietary brands have higher gross margins but national brands generally have higher average selling prices):

(Source: Kohl's SEC filings).

Recent History

Kohl's underwent a tumultuous period (in terms of comparable sales growth and share price) from early 2015 to late 2017, which were driven in large part to a fiercely competitive retail environment which has undergone significant structural changes due to the growth of e-commerce players such as Amazon (AMZN).

However, the company has begun to turn things around and has implemented a number of initiatives to revitalize stagnant sales growth and increase foot traffic. Earnings per share for FY 2018 are projected to come in at $5.45, a 30% year/year increase after declines in 2015 and 2016 (per the below chart):

(Source: Capital IQ)

Same-store sales have also been positive since Q3 2017, a positive indicator that the company is starting to turn things around (although aided in no small part to a strong economy and an uptick in consumer spending):

(Source: Capital IQ)

Michelle Gass and "New Retail"

Kohl's has undertaken several unique initiatives over the past few years, most of which have been spearheaded by CEO Michelle Gass. She took the helm of Kohl's in May 2018 from Kevin Mansell, who had served as chief executive from 2008-2018. Gass was an outside hire from Starbucks (SBUX), where she worked for 17 years in a number of executive roles.

Not all of the initiatives that Kohl's has taken as of late are material to sales (and may never be), but they signal that the company is open to experimenting with new ideas and is willing to break the mold of the traditional retail business model. I believe this is the right approach, given the countless changes and secular shifts that have occurred in the retail sector over the past couple of decades.

Given that most products sold at department stores are commoditized (i.e. available from a number of online and B&M competitors), traditional retailers will have to undergo significant changes and adopt new strategies to compete and thrive in this era of "new retail". Philosophical musings aside, I'll spend the rest of the article describing several of the initiatives Kohl's has recently undertaken and give an overview of its valuation and competitive landscape.

Under Armour Partnership

After joining Kohl's in 2013 as chief customer officer, Gass pushed for Kohl's to embrace trends in health and fitness. She played a key role in a partnership Kohl's announced with Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) (NYSE:UA) to sell the sportswear company's products in its stores.

At the time, this was a rather surprising move given that Under Armour had typically positioned its products as premium and higher-priced (which didn't fit neatly with Kohl's brand image as a low-price, discount retailer).

This push into activewear was an excellent move by Gass and her team; activewear now comprises 20% of sales, and SSS in the category increased 10% year/year in Q3 2018, per the company's most recent earnings call. Kohl's is now in the process of allocating additional space inside of its stores for activewear from Under Armour, Nike (NKE), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), and others.

Amazon Pilot

Another initiative spearheaded by Gass was Kohl's partnership with Amazon, which was announced in the fall of 2017. Kohl's began selling Amazon devices (e.g. Echo, Kindle Fire) in a select number of stores while allowing Amazon customers to return products inside of physical locations.

This experiment was first introduced in the Los Angeles and Chicago areas and has recently been expanded to southeastern Wisconsin. Per the last earnings call, Kohl's now accepts Amazon returns in around 100 stores and sells Amazon products.

The idea behind this concept is to draw Amazon customers into Kohl's stores, where a shopper who may have come just to return a product may end up browsing the store and making a purchase. This initiative is in its early stages and likely immaterial to sales but is another interesting strategy Kohl's has implemented to increase foot traffic and adapt to a world in which retail is dominated by Amazon.

Aldi and Weight Watchers

As part of its effort to streamline stores and reduce average square footage of stores, Kohl's has begun to lease excess space within stores to different brands in order to drive additional foot traffic and draw different types of consumers into its store locations.

Two companies that have signed on are Aldi and Weight Watchers. Aldi is a German supermarket chain whose parent company operates Trader Joe's; Weight Watchers (WTW) offers a variety of health and weight-loss related products.

Kohl's and Aldi announced its "store-sharing" partnership in early 2018, through which Aldi will lease unused space in several Kohl's locations (starting with 10) and offer shoppers an assortment of grocery items.

This is an effort by Kohl's to streamline its business and bring in additional revenue, while simultaneously creating a "blended" shopping experience in which someone shopping for gym clothes might stop by Aldi's space and purchase a few food items.

Weight Watchers and Kohl's also announced a strategic partnership last week that will involve Kohl's selling Weight Watchers-branded kitchen products inside of its stores; an 1,800 Weight Watchers "fitness studio" located inside of a Chicago-area Kohl's stores; and a couple of other additional initiatives.

These partnerships indicate that Kohl's is attempting to create an "experiential" shopping experience for customers in which a consumer's need for groceries, clothes, and even fitness can be satisfied by one trip to a local Kohl's location.

The company is clearly aware of the existential threat posed by Amazon (where one can quickly order almost any product and have it delivered to one's doorstep within two days) and is trying to reformulate its business model to draw customers in for other reasons.

Competing on price or quick online shopping are unlikely to be sustainable competitive advantages for Kohl's, so management is clearly attempting to leverage its physical store presence across the country to develop new perks for customers (e.g. being able to shop for groceries and clothes in one fell swoop).

Again, note that these partnerships are not necessarily reasons (in and of themselves) to invest in Kohl's since it remains to be seen whether they will be material to Kohl's overall business and/or mutually beneficial to both parties.

However, they do demonstrate a commendable and interesting effort on Kohl's part to experiment and innovate in ways that may appear unbecoming of a traditional department store chain.

Valuation

Kohl's is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.7x, FCF yield of 8.5%, and a price/earnings multiple of 12.7x. Its valuation (on a fundamental valuation basis) comes in at the lower end of its peer group:

(Source: Author's calculations sourced from Capital IQ; company SEC filings).

Kohl's does have $3.9 billion of debt on its balance sheet (its net debt/EBITDA multiple is currently 1.2) but the company is in a better position (in terms of capital structure and debt levels) than peers including Macy's (NYSE:M) and J.C. Penney (JCP).

In addition, the company generates healthy free cash flow ($1.2 billion in 2017 excluding changes in working capital), which means that it should be able to service its debt obligations for the foreseeable future and ideally begin to pay them down.

Note that the companies in its peer group operate in diverse (albeit overlapping) spaces of the retail sector: TJ Maxx (TJX) and Ross Stores (ROST) are examples of deep-discount, off-price retailers, whereas Macy's and Nordstrom targets a higher income consumer than does Kohl's.

Investment Concerns

Kohl's faces sharp competitive pressure from a number of other companies in the retail space, which include Macy's, TJ Maxx, Amazon, and even chains such as Target (which also offers clothes and home goods).

The extent to which customers will reduce visits to physical store locations in favor of shopping online remains to be seen (although it is instructive to note that Kohl's has worked to improve its own e-commerce functionality).

Shares have rebounded after touching the mid-$30s in the middle of 2017, which indicates that upside potential may be limited at current levels.

It's possible that competitors will mimic the initiatives Kohl's has recently implemented, reducing its competitive advantage and the efficacy of its turnaround efforts.

Investment Positives

The majority of Kohl's locations are located in strip malls or as standalone stores, which makes the company less susceptible to the threat of declining mall foot traffic (unlike Macy's, whose stores are primarily located in shopping malls).

The initiatives that Gass and her team have undertaken lately are signs that Kohl's is embracing structural changes in the retail sector and working to reinvent itself as a forward-thinking innovative retail chain.

Recent SSS improvements and EPS growth indicate that these initiatives have thus far been effective in driving increased sales and foot traffic.

The company has implemented a number of measures that should lead to margin expansion if successful, including BOPIS (buy online pick up in store); smaller store formats of under 40,000 square feet; and localization (which involves curating dynamic, flexible product selections for individual stores).

Conclusion

While it remains to be seen whether the initiatives Kohl's management is currently undertaking will ultimately be successful, recent comps growth and incremental top-line improvements are encouraging.

In addition, search interest for Macy's and Kohl's has been roughly neck and neck over the past year, which I take as a positive sign given that Macy's generates 20% more annual sales than does Kohl's.

Note that Kohl's reported a massively successful Q4 2017, which was driven by gains in activewear and other categories. One big question is whether the company will be able to comp (i.e. beat) this performance in Q4 2018 when it reports earnings early next month.

I am moderately bullish on the company at current levels; I like the recent initiatives taken by the company and believe shares do look reasonably attractive on a fundamental basis, but the retail sector is currently facing a number of structural headwinds and the company operates in a fiercely competitive space.

In addition, I would be more comfortable recommending a long position here if shares pull back a bit, given that shares have rebounded quite a bit since mid-2017. I will continue to monitor the company's performance and will update readers in future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KSS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.