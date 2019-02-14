Cash Is Running Short And Time Is Running Out For Achaogen

On June 26, 2019, Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) announced mixed news to its anxious investors - the company's lead drug candidate, the antibiotic Zemdri (plazomicin), had been approved for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), but had received a CRL for its potential indication for the treatment of bloodstream infections (BSIs). Despite the fact that Achaogen, with Zemdri's approval, has finally become a commercial-stage company, investors have been quite bearish on the stock since: the stock price has dropped from $12.02 on June 25, 2018 (the day before the Zemdri CRL/approval announcement) to $1.47 on February 6, 2019.

Much of this doubt has to do with the fact that Achaogen is now nearly out of cash - unfortunately, the company has a large burn rate and an unproven drug whose potential appears to have been oversold to investors.

Just Weeks to Go Before Cash Runs Out

In its Q3 2018 financial filings, Achaogen reported a rather dire financial picture. Cash and short-term equivalents totaled $58.2M at the end of Q3, and Achaogen recorded a net loss of $41.8M for the quarter. Of this loss, $7.9M was related to the cost-cutting restructuring program the company announced in late July; in addition, AKAO announced that it expects a restructuring charge in the range of around $10M in Q4 2018 (of which $3.8M will be cash-related). Moving forward into 2019, Achaogen expects a burn rate of around $25M per quarter.

On Achaogen's Q3 earnings call, CFO Blake Wise indicated that Achaogen had enough usable cash to see the company through Q1 of 2019. However, he also noted that Achaogen's creditor, Silicon Valley Bank, holds $25M of the company's cash as collateral (per the debt covenant associated with the credit facility SVB grants Achaogen), and that the company is in discussion with SVB as to whether or not Achaogen might be able to use that $25M for operations and thus extend its cash runway through Q2. Given that it is now almost halfway through Q1 2019 and Achaogen has not yet announced further funding, I think it is likely that SVB has agreed to allow Achaogen to use the $25M of collateral cash held by SVB to continue operations through Q2.

Zemdri's Commercial Prospects Aren't Enough

Unfortunately, Zemdri's commercial potential does not appear to be enough to keep Achaogen alive, especially given the company's aggressive burn rate. Zemdri's commercialization began in late July 2018, and in Q3 2018, Zemdri generated just $291K in revenue. Granted, these revenue figures represent just over two months of sales, and according to Achaogen, are representative of a period before broad formulary approval of Zemdri. However, the simple fact of the matter is that Zemdri likely has years to go before it generates any significant revenue. Though Q4 results have yet to be reported, I would imagine sales for the quarter will total no more than $1.5M - and that is a highly generous estimate (a quarter-over-quarter increase of nearly ~400%). Achaogen reported a net loss of around $25M in Q3 2018, and I believe that it would be optimistic to expect the drug to generate $25M per quarter in revenue for at least three more years.

There is no doubt that Achaogen has a valuable asset in Zemdri; however, the company does not have the cash or resources to effectively and efficiently commercialize the drug. Though Achaogen was able to reduce its cash burn rate in the short-term through its recent restructuring program, the company's spending will only increase with revenue growth - as such, unfortunately, it seems probable that revenues will lag expenditures for the foreseeable future.

Few Options for Achaogen Going Forward

With very little cash left, Achaogen is near a crossroads. Given that the company currently has nearly $25M of existing long-term debt and a business model that appears unfeasible, it seems unlikely that it will be able to secure additional debt financing. Similarly, a secondary equity offering does not seem likely - market interest in Achaogen's stock is probably minimal. As such, I see two potential future outcomes for Achaogen:

The company sells itself/its assets and ceases operations

A private equity firm or individual activist investor purchases control of Achaogen and reorganizes company operations

Personally, I think it is likely that the company and its assets will be sold sometime in 2019 to a large pharmaceutical company at a highly discounted price. Achaogen has notable scientific assets: in addition to Zemdri, the company also has C-Scape, an antibiotic with significant clinical and commercial potential, in its pipeline. Unfortunately, Achaogen is not in a position to effectively commercialize, or in the case of C-Scape, develop, these assets; however, a Big Pharma company with a strong presence in antibiotics might be able to relatively easily and effectively bring these drugs to market. If Achaogen is forced into a fire sale, a Big Pharma company could theoretically pick up its clinical assets at a discount and, with any luck, generate a large ROI on those drugs.

However, there is also the chance that an activist investor - such as a private equity firm or individual investor - might step in and decide to take over the company. Venture capitalist Robert Duggan, who is best known for turning around failing biotech firm Pharmacyclics before selling it to AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) for $21B (and recording a personal pretax gain of around $3.5B in cash and stock in the process), holds 9,187,309 of Achaogen's shares, representing 20.32% of the company's total equity. Though it is unlikely, the possibility does exist that Duggan might try to buy full control of Achaogen and turn the company around himself. Given that Duggan is worth around $1.9B, and that Achaogen's total market cap is around $65M, this scenario is not all that far-fetched from a financial perspective. Once again, however, I think it is more likely that Achaogen's assets will be sold off to a Big Pharma - Duggan is an activist investor in other biotech firms and an attempt at resurrecting Achaogen is probably not worth his time.

No Short-Term Positive Prospects For Investors

Overall, Achaogen is in trouble - though the company has solid clinical assets, profitability is nowhere in sight. Most importantly, as things stand currently, Achaogen will be out of cash before the end of next quarter, and in the company's current financial state, significant funding is not likely to be available. These facts all spell trouble for investors - one should never dump money into an uncertain business environment. As I mentioned previously, I believe Achaogen will likely cease operations within the year: investors would do well to stay away.

