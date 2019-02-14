UnitedHealth: Uncertainty Over PBM Proposal Hurts Long-Term Growth Picture

Given the uncertainty, I would be cautious about buying the stock for a buy and hold investment.

Beyond 2020 the company faces uncertainty as there’s a proposal to eliminate rebates to PBM’s which if approved would adversely affect its future earnings.

Introduction

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) provides a wide range of services including health benefit plans, health management services, pharmacy care services, and software and information products.

The company is well run and has produced solid growth over the years. This growth is expected to continue heading into 2020. However, the stock faces uncertainty after 2020 as there’s a proposal in place to eliminate rebates to PBM’s. UnitedHealth through its subsidiary owns a PBM and if the proposal is approved this could see a substantial reduction in earnings looking forward.

I think the stock is still worth buying for the short term, however with an investment time frame beyond 2020 I would be wary about buying the stock at present.

Financials

UnitedHealth has reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 (data from Morningstar and Yahoo).

The company’s revenue was up 12 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017. While its earnings were down 15 percent this was due to a tax credit in Q4 2017 which raised that quarters earnings. On an EBIT bases UnitedHealth’s earnings increased 13 percent over the same period.

On an annual basis revenue was up 13 percent and its earnings up 14 percent. Over the last five years UnitedHealth’s revenue has grown 15 percent per year and its earnings have increased 21 percent per year.

The return on equity is good at 23 percent and the profit margin (profit to revenue ratio) is fair at 5.3 percent. These figures have been fairly consistent over the last decade.

The asset ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is 63 percent which means that UnitedHealth’s total debt is 63 percent of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidated value of its assets). Over the last decade an asset ratio of around 60 percent has been the norm.

The company’s book value is currently $55.32 and with a stock price of $263.80 UnitedHealth’s is trading at 4.8x book value.

The analysts’ consensus forecast is for revenue to increase by 8.1 percent in 2019 and by 8.4 percent in 2020. Earnings are forecast to increase by 20 percent in 2019 and increase by 13.5 percent in 2020. The 2019 PE ratio is 18.0x and the 2020 PE ratio is 15.9x.

Overall UnitedHealth is in good financial shape. Its long term debt is under control and the stock provides a good return on equity. These have been consistent over the last decade which provides confidence that they’ll likely continue into the future. The profit margin is a little low but has been consistent over the years. Looking forward its future profit margins will likely be much the same.

Earnings Risks

The main risk I can see for UnitedHealth’s future earnings is the Department of Health and Human Services proposal to eliminate drug-plan rebates. This will affect the profitability of PBM’s who receive these rebates like UnitedHealth’s subsidiary OptumRx.

A PBM is a “pharmacy benefit manager” who acts as middleman between the world's drug companies and U.S. end payers. PBM’s dictate which drugs consumers can receive from their plan without incurring additional out-of-pocket costs.

Drug companies give PBM’s discounts, called drug-plan rebates, and the PBM’s pass most of the rebates through to the insurer and then to the consumer (while taking a cut for themselves). This cut is the profitability of PBM companies.

Considering that UnitedHealth’s OptumRx PBM generates around 30 percent of UnitedHealth’s revenue, eliminating drug-plan rebates could really hurt UnitedHealth’s earnings. Unfortunately for UnitedHealth’s, its revenue loss and subsequent earnings hit will continue on year after year. This means lower growth going forward and it will remain lower year after year. The real problem here is that the stock market will almost certainly revalue UnitedHealth’s stock price downwards.

On a positive note, even with the elimination of drug-plan rebates to UnitedHealth's OptumRx PBM, the company will still operate profitably. It’s just that its earnings will be lowered and unfortunately for investors the stock market does not like lowered earnings.

This makes UnitedHealth’s an interesting company. At present its certainly growing at a nice rate and even with the elimination of drug-plan rebates it will still operate as a profitable company. The problem is the transition which would certainly see its stock price revalued downwards.

This makes UnitedHealth a higher risk investment due to the uncertainty surrounding the proposed elimination of drug-plan rebates, but it should be stressed that at present this is only a proposal and there’s always the possibility that it does not eventuate. I can certainly see opposition to the proposal especially from America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP).

Stock Valuation

UnitedHealth’s revenue has increased 15 percent per year and earnings increased 21 percent per year over the last five years. This confirms that UnitedHealth is a growth stock and the PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) is an appropriate method for valuing growth stocks.

The forward annual earnings growth using forecast data is 13.5 percent for 2020. This is less than the historical 21 percent per year indicating that earnings are expected to slow. Using the lower 2020 growth rate will lead to a more conservative valuation.

A 13.5 percent earnings growth rate gives a forward PEG of 1.2 with a 2020 PE multiple of 15.9x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that UnitedHealth is only slightly overvalued with a stock price around $263.80. Its fair value would be around $225.

On a PE basis UnitedHealth is trading at a multiple of 15.9x for its 2020 estimated earnings and its book value is 4.8x.

While UnitedHealth is a little overvalued it’s not that expensive. Considering that UnitedHealth is a growth stock it’s valuation is quite reasonable as many good growth stocks have PEG ratios above 2.

Stock Price Target

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

UnitedHealth chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that UnitedHealth has soured up over the last decade. The stock peaked late last year before a quick pullback as it eventually followed the market down.

After the market's pullback late last year, the market rallied at the start of 2019 with UnitedHealth following it up.

Should the stock keep rallying, in the short term is could easily trade past its 2018 high. The rally seen last year could be replicated again this year. The 2018 rally from the low of $210 (label A) up to the high of $280 (label B) amounts to a $70 rally. Adding this to the late 2018 pullback low of $240 (label C) gives a price target of $310 which could be reached with twelve months.

Over the longer term the stock could trade well past the short term price target and will probably do so as long as UnitedHealth’s earnings growth continues.

Stock Price Risks

UnitedHealth’s stock price faces several risks.

1. The pullback may not have finished. Investors would need to be prepared as the stock price could continue to fall further. The stock has rallied for the last ten years without any significant pullback. This means a lot of investors have profits and any adverse condition could cause them lock in profits. This creates a wave of sell orders driving the stock price down.

2. The broader market indices have shown a small rally this year but prior to that they had been bearish since September 2018. There is the real risk that the markets have topped out for now and this rally is nothing more than a bear rally. The bull market started in 2009 and is one of the longest on record and it’s quite possible that this is the early stage of a bear market. If this is the case then UnitedHealth’s stock price would drop in the short term irrespective of its earnings growth.

3. The stock market has not recovered from its correction and there are many nervous investors who may sell UnitedHealth’s stock if the company misses its expected quarterly earnings or reports any poor quarterly earnings. This selling pressure would drive down the stock price.

4. Over the long-term the proposed elimination of PBM rebates (if approved) would see the market revalue UnitedHealth’s stock price downwards irrespective of the state of the stock market.

Over the longer term I would expect the stock price to continue higher (as long as the proposed rebate elimination is not approved).

Analysts Recommendations

The stock is certainly popular with the analysts. Out of the 26 analysts that cover UnitedHealth, 22 have provided a strong buy recommendation and two provided a buy recommendation. The remaining recommendations are one hold and one sell.

This is quite a bullish view and UnitedHealth’s strong growth combined with strong forecast growth certainly justifies this view. However, these broker recommendations are often short term views. While in the short term I do agree, in the long term I do have some reservations for a buy and hold strategy given the potential for the elimination of PBM rebates that could adversely affect UnitedHealth’s growth rate.

While the stock is not that expensive it’s not that cheap either. If something derails UnitedHealth’s future growth rate (such as the proposed elimination of PBM rebates) I would expect the market to revalue its stock price downwards.

Conclusion

UnitedHealth has produced solid growth over the years with this growth expected to continue heading into 2020. The company is well run and has a consistent history of operating profitably.

While UnitedHealth is a growth stock it's a higher risk investment. Its future growth rate will be affected by the outcome of the proposed elimination of PBM drug-plan rebates.

At present the stock is only slightly overvalued and UnitedHealth would continue to grow even with the elimination of the rebates. But this is where the risk is – if the rebate elimination is approved the stock price will certainly take a hit. If it’s not approved then the stock price will likely continue higher in line with its future earnings grow potential.

I still think the stock is worth buying for the short term, but I would be wary about buying the stock for a buy and hold strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.