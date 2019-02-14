Sysco: As Close To Blue Chip As It Gets

The U.S. food delivery industry was estimated to be worth $18 billion in 2018 and estimates have it growing to $24 billion by 2023.

In 2018 the food delivery industry was estimated to be worth approximately $18 billion in the U.S. alone. While estimates on its growth vary, they tend to center around this industry growing to $24 billion by 2023. This puts annual growth at approximately 5.9%. The most significant change in the food delivery business however, is not its growth but rather the type of food that U.S. consumers are demanding.

With the rise of companies like Uber (Uber Eats) and Grubhub, U.S. consumers are demanding delivery options far beyond your classic pizza place like Dominos (DPZ) or Pizza Hut (YUM) offers. Investors have taken notice of this trend and have attempted to capitalize on the potential growth opportunities this shift in delivery demand is creating. A friend of mine recently asked me to look into Sysco Corporation (SYY) after reading about how the growth in delivery demand in the United States meant that Sysco was a fantastic growth stock with a decent annual dividend of approximately 2.36%. Sysco is one of the largest food wholesale companies in the United States with approximately 330 distribution facilities worldwide supplying more than 600,000 customer locations. This gives them a solid, and sustained, 16% of an approximately $289 billion annual foodservice market in the United States (as of year-end 2017). This article will attempt to answer three things, is Sysco a growth play, how strong a company is Sysco, and what is a fair valuation for Sysco?

Is Sysco a Growth Play?

While there is no exact definition of what constitutes a growth stock, I classify a company as a growth stock when its year over year revenue growth is at a minimum 15-20% over multiple years and should have a higher average growth rate than the average for the industry in the S&P 500. Keep in mind that what constitutes a growth stock in the biotech industry would not be considered a growth stock in the information and technology industry. However, no matter the industry, a growth stock must exhibit a high level of consistent year over year growth.

Mean: 24.56% Median: 12.35%

Source

As shown above, the current average YoY growth rate of the stocks that make up the S&P 500 as of September 2018 was 24.56%. As shown on the chart below, over the last ten years Sysco has topped 8% annual revenue growth once, while most of the time growing at a rate of approximately 4-6.5% annually. While there is nothing wrong with consistent 4-6.5% annual revenue growth, Sysco is not a growth stock.

Data by YCharts

How solid is Sysco?

Balance Sheet (December 29, 2018):

Cash and Cash Equivalents: $744,808,000

Short-Term Notes Payable: $6,101,000

Long-Term Debt: $8,019,846,000

Current Ratio: 1.25

Quick Ratio: 0.728

Data by YCharts

From a balance sheet perspective, Sysco is in decent shape. Featuring a current ration of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.728, there is no concern regarding a cash flow problem in Sysco's immediate future. Sysco also has a history of keeping their current ratio above 1.00 while their quick ratio is relatively close to 1.00, which shows a history of healthy debt and liability management.

Historical Revenue Results and Projections:

Click to Enlarge Click to Enlarge Click to Enlarge Click to EnlargeData from above charts (excluding projections) was taken from Q1 10-Q 2017, Q2 10-Q 2017, Q3 10-Q 2017, Q4 10-k 2017, Q1 10-Q 2018, Q2 10-Q 2018, Q3 10-Q 2018, Q4 10-k 2018, Q1 10-Q 2019, and Q2 10-Q 2019 reports.

Before diving into my projections, it is important to note that Sysco's SYGMA and International Foodservice Operations projections are likely optimistic as Sysco CEO Tom Bene said in their Q2 2019 conference call:

As it relates to the current operating environment at Sysco and some of the impacts affecting our business, we are seeing cost challenges specifically driven by the tightening labor market in the U.S. and a slowdown in growth in some of our international businesses, which I will address in the various segment results. Given some of these ongoing challenges, we are accelerating our focus on managing our overall costs and having placed multiple initiatives across the business that will drive cost improvement and enhance customer service over the next several quarters.

As shown in my first chart above, outlining the historical performance of Sysco's different gross revenue segments, while Q1 - Q4 2018 saw excellent YoY growth across the board, Q1 - Q2 2019 has seen a significant slowdown with SYGMA Operations showing negative YoY growth and their international operations verging on negative YoY growth. However, since it is due to a combination of a slowdown overseas and increased costs, it is difficult to adequately predict how this will impact future results, as it is a relatively new development. Therefore, I am assuming that YoY growth projections for Sysco's international and SYGMA operations have a margin of error of 100-200 bps.

Even factoring in the slowdown, since the majority of Sysco's revenue comes from their U.S. operations, even in the worst case scenario I believe their revenue growth will allow them to keep the dividend at roughly 2.2-2.3% into the foreseeable future.

What is a Fair Value for Sysco?

As of the end of January 2019 the industry average EV/EBITDA (including only positive EBITDA firms) for the food wholesale market was 11.27. Sysco is a leader in the U.S. food wholesale industry and therefore, paying a premium over its competitors is not unreasonable. However, its current EV/EBITDA is priced at a 20.23% premium over others in the industry, and with annual revenue growth of 4-6.5% a 20.23% premium seems expensive. I believe a fair value for Sysco from an EV/EBITDA perspective is between 11.27 on the low end and 13.05 on the high end. I came to 13.05 as the high mark for Sysco's fair valuation by averaging out their daily EV/EBITDA multiplier for the last five years. This equals 13.05, which is still a 15.79% premium over the industry average and more appropriate than a 20% premium. Sysco also provides an annual dividend of 2.36% and has a history of increasing dividends consistently since 2015.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Sysco is showing steady revenue YoY growth, and I believe this will continue. Management has shown a penchant for keeping the dividend growing at a pace to maintain their dividend yield at 2.20-2.35%.

So What is Sysco?

As the title suggestions, Sysco is a solid dividend play. A dividend of 2.36%, steady revenue YoY growth for the foreseeable future, an industry primed for future growth, and a stable 16% market share of the annual U.S. food wholesale industry make Sysco as close to a "blue chip" dividend play as it gets. For those not familiar with the term "blue chip" Investopedia defines it as:

a nationally recognized, well-established, and financially sound company. Blue chips generally sell high-quality, widely accepted products and services. Blue chip companies are known to weather downturns and operate profitably in the face of adverse economic conditions, which helps to contribute to their long record of stable and reliable growth.

GE used to be considered "blue chip." "Blue chip" companies also tend to have their stock price remain more stable than other stocks and should not be purchased by investors focused on growth plays.

At its current price, I believe Sysco to be overvalued by approximately 5-7% and therefore if you are looking for a solid dividend play I would wait for Sysco to drop to around $12.60-$13.00 per share before purchasing. Sysco is in an excellent position to take advantage of the shift in U.S. consumer food delivery preferences, but don't be fooled into thinking this means Sysco is a growth play. For investors looking for a growth play I recommend checking out my article on New Media Investment Group.

Recommendation:

For a breakdown of what my recommendations mean, please see my blog post here: Russell Katz's Rating System: A Breakdown

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While I express my opinion in this article, only you can determine if a specific strategy is right for your portfolio. You should always do your own research before buying, selling, or shorting any stock.