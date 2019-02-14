Aurora Cannabis: More Alarm Bells

As the cannabis stocks turn into large businesses, the market is looking intently at the Q4 financial results in the sector. The financial reports from Aurora Cannabis (ACB) continue to lack key financial metrics utilized by the investor community to analyze "real" stocks. My previous research had already highlighted how the lack of important per share metrics was a red flag and the FQ2 results were no different.

Lacking Details

When Aurora Cannabis reported FQ2 earnings after the market close on February 11, the cannabis company provided the first detailed insight into quarterly numbers following the legalization of adult-use cannabis in Canada on October 17. The big problem with the results is that the company again left out key details such as diluted share counts, EPS numbers and an actual EBITDA number despite discussing the goal of reaching positive EBITDA.

For this reason, the Seeking Alpha news feed didn't even include an EPS number in their summary. Nor did the original posted numbers include the complete revenue picture as Aurora Cannabis generated C$54.2 million in net revenues and C$47.6 million in cannabis net revenues.

Whether or not the company met estimates was really irrelevant as nobody had a good grasp on how the market would play out as cannabis production ramps and the illegal weed market still exists. Despite an expected lack of legal supply, Aurora Cannabis actually reported a decline in cannabis prices per gram.

The good news is that the company provided plenty of details on the cost of sales and net selling prices for dried cannabis versus extracts. At least, Aurora Cannabis covers the operations.

The company provided great operating metrics, but the financial metrics are highly disappointing. The lack of operating income, diluted shares outstanding or even EBITDA metrics is a sign that the company has investors focused on the wrong metrics. The astronomical net revenue growth that hit 363% in the quarter and production expansion is all that seems to matter.

The even more worrying fact is that the management team discussed the path to turning EBITDA positive in FQ4 without even providing the FQ2 metric anywhere in the earnings release.

Per CEO Terry Booth on the FQ2 management commentary:

With our Aurora Sky and MedReleaf Bradford facilities ramping up production as anticipated and our other licensed facilities operating at full capacity, we are reiterating our earlier guidance of achieving sustained EBITDA positive results from the second calendar quarter of this year (our fiscal Q4).

In the interim report, Aurora Cannabis provided more operating detail showing the loss from operations of C$80.2 million. Of course, some of these costs include acquisition costs and share-based compensation that is stripped out of EBITDA metrics.

One can make an educated guess that the adjusted EBITDA loss was somewhere in the $34 million range. The EBITDA loss isn't that bad for a company in ramp up mode for a global market forecasted to top $200 billion in annual revenues.

The bigger issues is the share count finally found in the quarterly MD&A document. Aurora Cannabis is approaching 1.1 billion diluted shares outstanding. At $7.25 per share, the stock has a market value of $8.0 billion or C$10.5 billion.

Again, all of these numbers should be ready available at the top of an earnings release. Not having these number easily accessible in an earnings release are red flags of an over hyped stock.

Ignoring Medical Cannabis

A lot of the corporate discussion focuses on the ability to obtain premium prices for medical cannabis and international exports, but a lot details in the earnings reports are lacking on how the predicted 1.2 million kilograms worth of cultivation capacity breaks down between medial and recreational use.

Due in part to the excise taxes, medial cannabis had a subpar quarter. The company was unable or unwilling to raise prices to cover the costs causing medical cannabis net revenues to only grow about 8% sequentially TO C$26.0 million.

During the quarter, medical patients only grew by 9% to 73,579 patients while volumes did grow by 23%. Again, the problem here is that the stock wouldn't have a valuation in excess of C$10 billion based on the medical cannabis growth.

A lot of the promise here appears misplaced as all of the growth was in the recreational revenues that surged from minimal levels to C$21.6 million. The predictions are even tilted towards recreational-use cannabis in both the Canadian and global markets. In Canada, the market prediction is 75% adult-use.

This brings the discussion back to the decision to ramp up domestic and European production to 570,000 kilograms by mid-2020 from about 120,000 kilograms at the start of February. As my recent article on the oncoming cannabis flood highlighted, a lot of the industry numbers don't add up including the decision of Aurora to grab a stated 20% share of the Canadian cannabis market, if medical cannabis is the goal.

The company continues to state that the priority is the medical cannabis market per the earnings release:

Going forward, Aurora intends to continue prioritizing medical patients in Canada and globally where margins continue to exceed those achieved on the wholesale consumer market.

A lot of the growth opportunity exists in the lower priced adult-use market where the company has to compete with illegal prices recently reported at C$6 gram and lower. Hence, the alarm bells should go off that Aurora Cannabis is busy pursuing the wholesale consumer market with what is suppose to be limited cannabis supply, if such a robust medical cannabis market actually existed.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Aurora Cannabis continues to provide a lot of financial and operating details, yet the company manages to bury the key metrics. In addition, the overall strategy continues to be scattered with the company flooding the market with cannabis over the next 18 months with weak medical cannabis growth and an undesirable wholesale market based on current prices and forecasted cultivation growth in the industry.

All of these red flags and alarm bells contribute to why the stock had a very muted reaction to the big earnings report. Bulls liked the revenue and production growth. Bears liked the weak margins and prices.

The stock needs to break the current downtrend around $8 for my view to turn more bullish based solely on a short-term trade. Ultimately, the long-term fundamentals don't add up with the flood of supply in what is a commodity market until the medical cannabis market is backed more by medical research.

