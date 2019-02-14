OncoCyte Consolidates, But Risks Remain

OncoCyte (OCX) continues to settle down lower after nearly tripling at the end of January. As price settles into a new range, is it now time for investors to grab some shares at these new levels? It's not so clear. The stock was fundamentally and suddenly revalued earlier this month due to positive news that came out about its liquid biopsy test for lung cancer detection.

The company's DetermaVu test has achieved great lab results for early-stage cancer detection. It reportedly has 90% sensitivity in spotting malignant nodules and 75% specificity in identifying benign nodules. The company sees a $4.7 billion opportunity within this market and this test has the ability to eliminate three-quarters of unnecessary procedures, extreme unnecessary and damaging expenses, and could decrease the current cost in identifying new lung nodules that currently is estimated to be around $15,000 a procedure. On the face of it, this new biopsy product could save the healthcare system enormous amounts of money, making mass adoption of the DetermaVu test very desirable, a wind at Oncocyte's back. This is great news, but at what price is this a good investment opportunity?

Some context first. OncoCyte went public in 2016 and despite coming out of the gates displaying some promise, it significantly underperformed the market during 2017. The stock was down 53.5% versus the S&P 500 and 64.9% versus the healthcare sector. In 2018, it was down 64.1% versus the S&P 500 and -84.2% versus healthcare.

Diving deeper into the company, its balance sheet shows a healthy amount of assets in cash and short-term investments with limited debt which helps to bolster some respectable cash-based ratios such as the Current Ratio and Quick Ratio. While this sounds great for any company, the devil is always in the details. Because this is an early company, it has not had any revenue and the company has been dependent on issuing shares to raise money for research efforts. This is obvious, but the question is will OncoCyte have to continue diluting its stock before serious revenue comes in from DetermaVu? If so, investors may want to wait a bit longer before stocking up, even though eventually, the test should be a success.

The longer term problem is competition. OncoCyte has a couple of direct competitors which range from more established firms to ones seeking to go public. These companies are Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC), Cynvenio, Exosome Diagnostics, Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH), Inavata, Resolution Bioscience, and Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT). Key players in the liquid biopsy test segment are TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV), RainDance Technologies (RAIN), Guardant Health, Agena Bioscience, Biocept (BIOC), CirculoGene Theranostics, Admera Health, Inivata Ltd., Exosome Diagnostics, and SAGA Diagnostics AB.

The competition in this space is already fairly high but could increase as Market Research Future's (MRFR) analysis sees this segment having a Compounded Annual Growth Rate around 28% by 2022. The most difficult issue that cannot be foreseen is which indirect competitor becomes a direct threat. Currently, OncoCyte is marked for lung and breast cancer, but if its uses expand, this market can easily be seen moving from an oligopoly to a pure competition marketplace. The number of treatments available within the liquid biopsy group and threat of new entrants diminishes the pricing premium that one might command which lowers possible profits for the company.

One serious warning sign is that despite the good news surrounding its DetermaVu test and revaluation, the stock has not come close to breaching highs. Shareholders are still quite skeptical of the long-term viability here.

OncoCyte has some legs, but it still is projected to be unprofitable in 2019 and 2020. Based on its 2017 year-end numbers, it has started spending on a sales budget which is positive but will have a delayed impact on revenue. Its dependency on stock offerings to cover operating costs could be an issue if liquidity and risk aversion become more prevalent in the domestic markets.

Usually, insider buying is a signal of a positive outlook for a company, but, for OncoCyte, this indicator sends a mixed signal because there have been no insider transactions over the past year. The positive signal is that management not selling any shares during the recent spike sends a signal that they see the company doing better in the future, but at the same time, this warrants a question of how invested in this business are they? What we are not aware of is the current economic status of insiders which would help answer the question of whether the management team is able to purchase stock in the first place. But it is worth noting that the current price is below the IPO price which might be a deterrent to exercising any options/warrants or reasoning for redeeming any shares.

OncoCyte remains highly speculative and the competition around liquid biopsies is getting more aggressive. Still, the company could benefit from the recent M&A wave going on in the healthcare sector. Within their competitive landscape, they are still one of the few public companies. For this group, there could be a case for Guardant Capital to purchase OncoCyte because despite them being unprofitable, they do have existing sales and cash which is critical for unprofitable businesses. With private equity firms suffering from low returns but having a surplus of cash, it would not be unfathomable for OncoCyte to be an acquisition target.

Based on the information and data available, this is a stock that it might be best to follow first before diving in, even now as the stock has fallen by almost half post-revaluation. This is especially true if you are a cautious investor. For those who have a higher risk tolerance, this stock has some potential but legging into a position like this might be the best plan of action.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.