Market Volatility Bulletin: Stocks Get The Jitters As S&P Nears 2800 (Again)

Financials are having a tough go at it, but as of 11:00AM the rest of the sectors were not paying the data much mind.

Market Intro

Econoday

CNBC: 11:05AM EST

There can be little doubt of the particular cause for Thursday morning's decline on this occasion: retail sales (XLY, XRT) data came in very weak, and neither weather nor the government shutdown are likely to weigh too heavily as the main instigators.

Stocks look to be trying to brush away the initial dip, as the S&P seeks a move back toward the 2800 line, which has proven such a testing grounds on multiple occasions in the last year.

Spot VIX is up 6%, almost a point. Relative to what a sucker punch the retail data was, that's not such a high-magnitude move.

Thoughts on Volatility

Central banks are always vigilant, perhaps overly so, as to whether a new recession is just around the corner. Just what long term risks are we willing to subject our currencies to in order to circumvent the inevitable recessions that are part of the collective human experience?

At the time being though, it does seem as though there is a growing body of evidence that suggests that we're past the prime of this particular economic expansion. Unemployment as an indicator tends to be more lagging in nature.

Are we already at or near the end of the rate cycle?

At least as of 11:00AM EST, stocks are taking the news in stride. Financials (XLF) are having the worst of it today, which impacts the S&P (SPY) due to the sector's large weighting.

Looking under the hood, however, one gets the impression that the poor data print is not a worrisome development.

The US economy has accumulated quite a bit of government and corporate debt over the last decade. The consumer, on the other hand, has deleveraged.

Even a relatively small change in the fortunes of the US consumer could well have a large impact on the health of corporate balance sheets and percentages of cash flows that find their way to shareholders.

Term Structure

While it's not a bad thing to contemplate the mortality of the economic cycle ("Winter is coming"), we also need to look at the market that's in front of us.

HV10 and 20 measures are well below spot VIX, much similar to patterns of the past. Recall that in September of 2018, HV10 made it a breath away from touching the 4-handle, and that was true even after the September FOMC meeting.

Should the market choose to take the sour economic data in stride, there is plenty of room for the VX term structure to take the familiar pattern of steep contango.

Note that the habit of the term structure to dart back into contango very swiftly was the dominant pattern of 2016 and 2017. During that time, F4-F7 contango stayed pretty consistently large in magnitude.

The degree and consistency of this pattern wreaked havoc on long-vol plays (VXXB, UVXY, TVIX).

In contrast, the tumult of February through May 2018, as well as October through December of the same, proved far more of an obstacle for those looking to capitalize on short vol (SVXY).

2019's recovery from the lows has been spectacular to say the least. But we are well served to remember that a large portion of the damage last quarter took place between December 2 and 24th. The prior months in some real sense only primed the pump for that three-week period.

What the market needs if this pattern is to prove sustainable is a series of little losses that are recovered from. So far, we have in fact experienced just such a phenomenon.

There was plenty of discussion last year as to what significance the steep drop in oil prices had to say about the state of the global economy.

An explanation that is growing in popularity is that short-gamma players essentially had to cover their positions, which becomes something of an exacerbating event as selling forces more selling.

Whatever the reason, oil VIX is definitely settling to more historically common levels. Maybe oil's decline was not such a harbinger of economic malaise after all.

Wrap Up

