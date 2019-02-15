24 Straight Hikes, 7.6% Yield, 70% EBITDA Growth In 2018: MPLX Partners LP

Management is guiding for 12%-13% growth in 2019 and 2020.

Looking for ongoing growth in the high-yield space? Maybe you should check out MPLX LP (MPLX), a midstream company which recently reported strong results for its final quarter of 2018, with revenue up 58%, net income up 82%, EBITDA up 60%, and DCF up 57%.

As you can see, Q4 2018 wasn't a one-time fluke - MPLX reported robust growth in every quarter of 2018, thanks to new assets coming online.

Revenue hit a company record in Q4 '18, net income EBITDA, and DCF were a bit lower than Q3 '18, in which MPLX continued to set company records. There was unplanned downtime at the Houston complex, which has since resumed to normal operation, and a delay of the ME-2 project.

For the full year, MPLX had strong distribution coverage, which improved to 1.36X, even with distribution/unit growth of 14.48%, thanks to a 71.53% rise in distributable cash flow - DCF.

The 95% unit growth looks scary, but it was due to a Q1 '18 IDR swap, in which MPLX's GP, Marathon Petroleum (MPC), swapped its IDRs, (Incentive Distribution Rights) and GP economic Interest payouts in MPLX, for 275 million newly issued MPLX common (LP) units valued at $10.1B. This move will ultimately lower MPLX's cost of capital.

Profile:

MPLX is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) to own, operate, develop, and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. MPLX provides services in the midstream sector across the hydrocarbon value chain through its Logistics and Storage and Gathering and Processing segments. Around 95% of its net operating margin is driven by fee-based business.

MPLX'S assets are mainly concentrated in the Eastern/Midwestern US:

(Source: MPLX site)

Segments:

MPLX's Logistics & Storage segment contributed ~59% of the company's EBITDA in 2018, with the Gathering & Processing segment contributing ~41%.

The L&S segment was where the biggest growth happened - EBITDA grew ~165%, while the G&P segment had ~15% EBITDA growth.

"Total pipeline through-puts were 3.36 million barrels per day in 2018, an increase of 11 percent versus the prior year, primarily due to the expansion of the Ozark and Wood River-to-Patoka pipeline systems. The average tariff rate was $0.66 per barrel for the year. Terminal throughput was 1.48 million barrels per day in 2018, which is consistent with 2017."

(Source: MPLX site)

Distributions:

Management has raised the quarterly distribution for 24 straight quarters.

MPLX's 39.90% five-year average distribution growth skews high because of a 129% jump in 2014 vs. 2013's initial pro-rated payouts. Over the last four years, including 2018, the average distribution growth is still a very strong 13.93%.

Distribution coverage peaked at a very strong 1.47X in Q3 '18, and averaged 1.36X for full-year 2018.

Distribution growth will be slower in 2019 - MPLX is yet another midstream firm which has adopted the self-funding approach for its growth projects. Therefore, they'll retain more DCF in order to finance growth projects in 2019, of which there are many. In 2019, management plans to raise the distributions by $0.01 per quarter, which implies distribution growth of 1.58%.

Options:

Although MPLX's next quarterly payout isn't until May, you can bring in a bit more cash flow now, via this June Covered Call trade, which we've just updated in our free Covered Calls Table. You can see more details for this and over 35 other trades, which are all updated daily, throughout the trading day.

The June $35.00 call strike pays $1.05, much higher than MPLX's recent $.6475 distribution, and offers a total static yield of 14.15%.

There are three basic profitable scenarios for this trade - Static, Assigned pre-ex-dividend date, and Assigned post - ex-dividend date.

Since the $35.00 call strike is $1.05 above MPLX's $33.95 price, your assigned profit would be $2.10, a 6.19% in this four-month trade, or ~17.6% annualized.

The third scenario - assigned after the May ex-dividend date, would give you a $2.75 profit, for an 8.09% yield, or ~23% annualized:

If you're leery of the market in the May-June period, another approach is to sell cash secured puts below MPLX's price/unit.

This June $33.00 put trade has a higher bid than the June $35.00 call - it's at $1.45, giving you a $31.55 breakeven price, which is 11.4% above MPLX's 52-week low of $28.32.

Our Cash Secured Puts Table can give you more details for this and over 40 other put-selling trades, all of which are updated throughout each trading day.

If you're new to selling options, our Options and Investing Glossary can define the terms used in this section.

Growth Projects:

Management has several L&S growth projects in the works, with most of them due to come online in 2020.

(Source: MPLX site)

One interesting 2020 project is the reversal of the Capline pipeline, which runs from Illinois down to Louisiana. Management is planning to link this up to the LOOP Gulf Coast port, via the proposed Swordfish pipeline. This project will support exports via LOOP's large vessel loading capabilities:

(Source: MPLX site)

MPLX's G&P segment will see many more project completions in 2019 than in 2020.

(Source: MPLX site)

Guidance:

In 2019, management expects to retain ~$900M in DCF in order to self fund growth projects. They'll ramp up the amount of retained DCF for growth projects in 2020, to $1.5B, which makes sense, considering the much larger volume of projects due to complete in 2020.

(Source: MPLX site)

Here's how these two-year growth figures compare sequentially - the next two years look quite similar, excepting net income. 2019 is projected to have 12.23% EBITDA growth, 12.12% DCF growth, and 20.88% net income growth, vs. 2018 actual figures.

Management estimates that, in 2020, EBITDA will grow 12.82%, DCF will rise 12.9%, and net income will rise 13.64%, vs. 2019:

Risks:

Taxes - IRA holders may have tax reporting implications if UBTI exceeds $1,000/year. At any rate, you'll get more tax-sheltering benefits from investing in MPLX in a taxable account.

When asked about a possible C-Corp conversion on the Q3 '18 earnings call, management replied, "we haven't seen any evidence that the valuation is much different from midstream companies that have converted to a C-Corp instead of staying in an MLP wrapper. We believe there are sustained benefits with the MLP structure with respect to the pass-through nature of the entity and no federal income tax."

Like most LPs, MPLX pays in the usual Feb./May/Aug./Nov. cycle for LPs. Its unitholders get a K-1 at tax time.

Dilution - Since they pay out the lion's share of their cash flow, LPs must go to the equity and capital markets to fund growth. However, management has previously stated that they don't anticipate a need to issue public equity to fund 2018 organic growth capital.

MPC/ANDX Outcome: MPLX's parent, MPC, closed its purchase of Andeavor in October. Since then, they've been evaluating the operations of Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX), which they now own, with an eye to aligning ANDX more closely to MPLX's self-funding model. Management had no further info on the MPLX Q4 call, other than to say that the process of due diligence is still underway, with MPC's and ANDX's advisers, MPC and MPLX share management, which raises the potential for conflicts of interest. Its corporate governance rules provide for a majority of independent directors on its board. Thus far, we haven't encountered any adverse deals for MPLX in its dealings with MPC.

Analysts' Estimates and Price Targets:

MPLX has received upward earnings estimate revisions for Q1 '19 and full year 2019 from analysts over the past month.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

At $33.95, MPLX is 10.7% above analysts' lowest price target of $38.00 and ~18% below the average $41.38 price target:

Valuations:

MPLX is getting premium valuations for most of the metrics below - one reason for this is its superior distribution coverage factor of 1.36x. Other reasons include its 2018 distribution growth and earnings growth. As we detailed above, earnings growth will be slower, but still attractive, at ~12%-plus in 2019 and 2020, while distribution growth will be ~1.6% in 2019.

Financials:

Management has improved ROA, ROE and the operating margin substantially in 2018. Debt leverage has increased due to growth project financing.

Debt and Liquidity:

MPLX ended 2018 with ~$3.3B of liquidity, including $2.2B available on its bank revolving credit line and $1B available on an inter-company facility with parent MPC.

(Source: MPLX site)

Summary:

We rate MPLX a buy, based upon its attractive, well-covered yield, its present and future earnings growth, and its ability to self-fund its growth projects.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

CLARIFICATION: We have two investing services. Our legacy service, DoubleDividendStocks.com, has focused on selling options on dividend stocks since 2009.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. Find out now how our portfolio is beating the market in 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.