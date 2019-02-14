Apollo Investment: 11.7% Yield And Upside

Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) remains a promising high-yield income vehicle for investors that like to capture high, recurring dividends from a more risky business development company. Apollo Investment Corp. earned its dividend with net investment income in the last quarter, but the BDC has a very narrow margin of dividend safety. Apollo Investment Corp. is poised to benefit from higher interest rates thanks to large investments in its floating-rate loan portfolio which in turn could improve the BDC's distribution coverage. Shares continue to sell for a large discount to NAV, and an investment in the BDC comes with an 11.7 percent dividend yield.

Portfolio Overview

Apollo Investment Corp. is structured as a business development company that is required by law to distribute the majority of its earnings/taxable income as dividends.

Apollo Investment Corp.'s investment portfolio didn't change much in the last quarter: The majority of the BDC's investments is still relatively secure first and second lien debt which made up 88 percent of the company's total investments. Structured products, common and preferred stocks as well as warrants made up the remainder of the portfolio.

Source: Apollo Investment Corp. Earnings Supplement

Apollo Investment Corp. remains moderately diversified in terms of industries. The company has a large focus, however, on Aviation/Transport and Businesses Services which together represent slightly more than a third (34.2 percent) of all portfolio investments.

Source: Apollo Investment Corp.

Fourth Quarter Earnings, Investment Activity And Interest Rate Upside

Apollo Investment Corp. reported $31.5 million in net investment income for its third fiscal quarter (which is the quarter ending in December) compared to $34.0 million in the year ago quarter. On a per share basis, Apollo Investment Corp. pulled in $0.45 in net investment income compared to $0.47/share last year.

Importantly, Apollo Investment Corp. continued to make new investments in the last quarter that set the base of future net investment income. In the fourth quarter, Apollo funded $221 million of new investments (excluding revolvers of $84 million), 94 percent of which were made in first lien debt. 100 percent of new investments were floating-rate.

Source: Apollo Investment Corp.

Apollo Investment Corp.'s total floating-rate exposure at the end of the December quarter was 100 percent.

Source: Apollo Investment Corp.

Hence, Apollo Investment Corp. retains considerable NII-upside in a rising rate environment. The flip side: Should short-term interest rates start to decline, pressure on Apollo's net investment income and distribution coverage is almost certainly going to rise.

Source: Apollo Investment Corp.

Portfolio Quality

Apollo Investment Corp. maintained decent portfolio quality in the last quarter.

For one thing, the BDC's debt portfolio yield remained stable, indicating a well-performing credit portfolio.

Source: Apollo Investment Corp.

Secondly, Apollo Investment Corp.'s non-accrual ratio remained fairly low in the quarter ending December. Non-accruals are essentially non-performing loans where the collection of interest and repayment of principal are at risk. 2.8 percent of Apollo's investments were on non-accrual status (i.e. problematic), based on fair value, in the December quarter as opposed to 2.6 percent in the previous quarter. Portfolio quality, overall, remained quite good.

Here is Apollo's non-accrual trend (depicted quarters are calendar quarters).

Source: Apollo Investment Corp.

Distribution Coverage (Updated)

Apollo Investment Corp. just about covers its dividend payout with net investment income, so if you are looking for a high-quality BDC with higher margins of dividend safety, I would recommend you consider BDCs such as Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC), Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD), TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) or Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), all of which I still recommend for investors seeking to construct a high-quality income portfolio with durable dividend streams.

Apollo Investment Corp. just about earned its distribution in the last quarter, and has had little wiggle room in the previous quarters. On average, Apollo pulled in $0.45/share quarterly in NII and paid out $0.45/share in dividends in the last five quarters (per share data has been adjusted for Apollo's one-for-three reverse stock split on November 30, 2018).

Here are Apollo Investment Corp.'s dividend coverage stats, updated for Q4-2018 and reverse stock split (depicted quarters are calendar quarters).

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Apollo Investment Corp. and Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) remain the two cheapest business development companies in the sector based on P/NAV-ratio. They are also the two BDCs that investors are most worried about with respect to dividend sustainability.

Today, income investors can scoop up AINV for a ~19 percent discount to the last reported NAV. Only Prospect Capital Corp.'s NAV discount is larger at ~28 percent.

Data by YCharts

Stock Repurchases

As opposed to Prospect Capital Corp., however, Apollo's management is taking advantage of the discount to NAV and is repurchasing shares. In the fourth quarter, Apollo Investment Corp. repurchased 1,497,831 shares at a weighted average price per share of $14.73, for a total cost of $22.1 million.

Apollo Investment Corp. also has a new stock repurchase authorization in place that allows funds to be used for even more buybacks down the road (per the earnings release):

The Company also announced today that the Board has approved a new stock repurchase plan (the “Repurchase Plan”) to acquire up to $50 million of the Company’s common stock. The new Repurchase Plan is in addition to the Company's existing share repurchase authorization, of which approximately $33.9 million of repurchase capacity remains. Accordingly, the Company now has approximately $83.9 million available for stock repurchases under its repurchase program.

Risk Factors Investors Have To Consider

Apollo Investment Corp. has a narrow margin of dividend safety and anything that could lead to a deterioration in portfolio quality would also negatively affect the BDC's ability to cover its payout. A decrease in interest rates obviously would hurt Apollo Investment Corp. as well since the company has heavily invested into floating-rate assets. I consider AINV to be a higher-risk BDC and believe that due to growing recession risks, investors may want to shift funds into higher quality BDCs with better distribution coverage.

Your Takeaway

Apollo Investment Corp. is a high-yield income vehicle only suitable for investors with a high risk tolerance, and there are BDC income plays out there that provide income investors with a larger margin of dividend safety such as HTGC, GSBD, TSLX, MAIN - just to name a few.

That said, though, AINV can be scooped up at a considerable discount to net asset value, which improves the value proposition. I don't see the dividend being at risk over the short haul, and management has proven to be shareholder-friendly given its stock buybacks below NAV. Apollo Investment Corp. is a moderate "Buy," in my opinion, but investors should limit their investment to 1-2 percent of portfolio value, max.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN, HTGC, TSLX, GSBD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.