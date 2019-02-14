Waste Connections' (WCN) Management Discusses Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)
Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call
February 14, 2019, 8:30 am ET
Company Participants
Worthing Jackman - President
Mary Anne Whitney - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Brian Maguire - Goldman Sachs
Hamzah Mazari - Macquarie Capital
Tyler Brown - Raymond James
Derek Spronck - RBC
Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer
Michael Hoffman - Stifel
Chris Murray - AltaCorp Capital
Sean Eastman - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Presentation
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Waste Connections Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, Thursday, February