Forum Energy Technologies Stands Guard Over The Market Turns

FET to improve FCF as growth concerns prevail

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) serves the drilling, subsea, completions, production and infrastructure business in the energy sector. I do not expect FET to beat the industry headwinds and its stock price can remain depressed in the in the short-term. However, FET is a resilient company and is likely to withstand the pricing pressure at a $50 crude oil price. If the crude oil price recovers from here, FET’s margin will improve, and its stock price will reflect more attractive valuation multiples. Despite the completion activity slowdown in the past quarter, FET’s new order indicates an improvement in market demand.

FET will work on reducing its inventory to streamline working capital management. But, the company has a relatively heavy debt level. So, it needs to generate positive FCF consistently to service debt and meet its contractual obligations. In the past year, Forum Energy Technologies’ stock price has gone down by 41% and underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) which declined by nearly 30% during this period.

Gazing through FET’s current state of affairs

FET’s product portfolio maintains a balance between consumables and capital equipment. I think the company can manage well cycles better than many of its peers. In the medium-to-long term, international and offshore recovery, completions service intensity, and the global midstream and downstream build-out will keep it on a growth path. FET’s history of new product development can also help gain make market over the long-term. However, to achieve its true operating capability, FET will need the re-establishment of the 2019 E&P capex budgets and a completion activity rebound.

Over the short-term, FET has devised strategies to work its way through a sub-$50 per barrel crude- oil-price-environment. You may expect the upstream operators to stay shy of making substantial capital investments and the OFS products and services supply remaining high. In this scenario, FET’s management has found that maximizing free cash flow through a combination of working capital reduction and EBITDA growth to be a prudent goal. To improve EBITDA, FET looks to decrease its SG&A costs. It has specific internal targets for cost efficiencies, although the target has not been explicitly disclosed by the management. I will discuss FET’s free cash flow generation later in this article.

What are FET’s current drivers?

Forum Energy’s Completions segment revenues remained muted in Q4 2018 compared to Q3 2018, due primarily to lower completion activity in North America. Operating income turned to a loss in Q4 versus a year ago as demand for FET’s artificial lift, coiled tubing, and pressure pumping products fell. As I already discussed in the article, there has been pricing pressure in some of the hydraulic fracturing products, which pulled revenues down. Also, FET incurred more actual overhead costs than expected during Q4, which deflated its margin.

Forum Energy’s Production and Infrastructure segment revenues decreased by 4% sequentially in Q4. This resulted from the lower sales of upstream and midstream valves. The segment operating income turned to a loss in Q4 due to a fall in the share of high margin upstream and midstream valves in the portfolio and an increase in tariffs.

FET’s Drilling and Subsea segment performance, on the other hand, was robust. The segment revenue increased by 14% in Q4 compared to a quarter ago, following higher revenue recognition on Subsea projects and the delivery of drilling equipment to the Middle East. The segment operating loss, however, continued to deteriorate.

Do FET’s orders let us get a sneak peek into the future?

From December 31, 2017, to December 31, 2018, FET’s book-to-bill ratio increased from 0.93 to 0.99. Since a significant portion of FET’s products is consumables or shorter cycle capital equipment, they do not necessarily require advanced orders. So, the book-to-bill ratio becomes a useful indicator to reflect FET’s performance. A book-to-bill ratio of greater than one indicates an improvement in market demand, while a ratio of less than one suggests a falling demand. From Q4 2017 to Q4 2018, FET’s orders increased in the Drilling & Subsea and the Completions segments (25% and 32%, respectively), while orders in FET’s Production & Infrastructure segment decreased by 6.4% during the same period.

This provides an indicator of FET’s FY2019 performance. In the Completion segment, orders for the newbuild capital pressure pumping fleets can slow down due to the lower crude oil price compared to the beginning of the Q4 2018. Despite that, FET’s management expects steady growth in the manifold trailers, artificial lift and well intervention product as the U.S. drilling and completion activities recover. Here is what FET’s management commented on the completion activity in the Q4 2018 conference call,

So we don't expect the level of newbuilds that we saw over the past couple of years in the frac business. It's going to be a shift more to sustaining and replacement work. It is still very important for our customers that they have no non-productive time and deliver efficiencies for them. And so that's the emphasis in the products that we're emphasizing and delivering. But clearly, it's a soft spot for pressure pumping. Yes, it is such an important part of the process and delivering production. Now that we're on this faster treadmill in the unconventional place, we do expect that that activity will have to pick up later in the year.

Which of FET’s product categories can see increased demand?

FET’s Global Tubing and full protection solution for ESPs (electric submersible pumps) are attracting new customers and generating cross-selling opportunities due to their focus on completions and workover activities. Although completion activity has hit a temporary ceiling following the crude oil price’s drop in the past quarter, the inventory of DUC (drilled but uncompleted) wells suggests that completion and workover drilling activities will grow sooner than later, when the crude oil price stabilizes. From September-end until December in 2018, the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price was down by 38%. The drilled but uncompleted wells (or DUC) in the EIA-designated key shales went up by 8.5%. The number of drilled wells in the key U.S. unconventional shales was down by 1.5%, which affected hydraulic fracturing activity adversely and reduced demand and pricing for pressure pumping services.

Plus, FET offers catwalks and iron roughnecks where FET can increase its market share outside of North America. FET’s hydraulic catwalks mechanize the lifting and lowering of tubular to and from the drill floor. FET’s Wrangler Roughneck helps improve rig drilling speed and safety.

FET offers drilling and downhole brands including B+V Oil Tools and Davis-Lynch. However, the demand for FET’s drilling and downhole product lines weakened significantly, which led to $326 million goodwill impairment in Q4.

International market to drive FET in 2019

In this context as discussed above, investors may note that a significant part of FET’s drilling and subsea business is exposed to the international markets. The Drilling product line has seen steady orders from the Middle East rig projects. In the Completion segment, ~30% of FET’s coiled tubing sales come from the international market. FET received a BOP (blowout preventer) order for an international rig operation and a Davis-Lynch casing order for a mining hardware business. FET’s Production and Infrastructure business, which was predominantly focused on North America, is diversifying in Asia and the Middle East. If you look at the international drilling operations, activity has been steady in the past quarter. From September until December of 2018, the global rig count increased by more than 2%. So, FET is actively trying to grab a higher share of the growing markets.

FET’s free cash flow goal and debt level

In FY2018, FET’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was mildly positive, which was an improvement over the negative CFO in FY2017. Higher revenues in FY2018 primarily led to the rise in FET’s CFO in FY2018. Despite the increase in CFO, FET’s free cash flow (or FCF) remained negative in FY2018.

In FY2019, one of the FET’s goals is to achieve positive free cash flow, which the company can use to reduce debt and improve liquidity. FET’s long-term debt amounted to $517 million as of December 31. So, it would do well to reduce debt in the long-term. FET’s liquidity (borrowings under a revolver plus cash & equivalents) as of December 31 was approximately $215 million. FET’s debt-to-equity was 0.37x as of December 31, which was lower than Superior Energy Services’ (SPN) 1.2x as of September 30. However, some of FET’s other peers like C&J Energy Services, Inc. (CJ) and Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) have not debt.

In FY2019, FET plans to spend $20 million to $25 million in capex, which would be nearly the same as in FY2018. One of the critical improvements FET likes to make in working capital management is to lower its inventory level. In Q4 2018, FET wrote off $26 million of inventory as a result of its market value dipping below the book value.

What does FET’s relative valuation say?

Forum Energy Technologies is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 27.5x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, as pulled from Thomson Reuters, FET’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 11.9x. Between FY 2013 and FY 2018, FET’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 10.7x. So, FET is currently trading at a steep premium to its past six-year average.

FET’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is steeper than the industry peers’ average multiple compression, as noted in the table above. This is because sell-side analysts expect FET’s EBITDA to improve more sharply compared to the rise in the peers’ average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. FET’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is significantly higher than its peers’ (SPN, CJ, and DRQ) average of 4.6x. (I have not considered DRQ’s extremely high current EV/EBITDA multiple coming off of a low EBITDA).

Analysts’ rating on FET

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, seven sell-side analysts rated FET a “buy” in February, while eight of the sell-side analysts rated FET a “hold”. None of the sell-side analysts rated FET a “sell”. The analysts’ consensus target price for FET is $6.5, which at FET’s current price yields a negative 6% return.

What’s the take on FET?

Despite the completion activity slowdown in the past quarter, FET’s new order in this segment has been healthy, with a book-to-bill ratio of greater than one after Q4. This indicates an improvement in market demand. FET increasingly looks to market the coiled tubing products outside of North America, particularly in the Middle East, to drive growth in FY2019. FET’s artificial lift and well intervention products can also stimulate growth.

Concerns remain over the FET’s ability to pull through the industry headwinds in the short-run and meeting its free cash flow generation target in FY2019. FET will work on reducing its inventory to streamline working capital management. But, the company has a relatively heavy debt level. So, it needs to generate positive FCF consistently to service debt and meet its contractual obligations.

Some of FET’s drilling and completion product lines have underperformed in Q4, which led to a significant impairment charge in Q4 2018. Despite its effort to diversify geographically, I do not expect FET to beat the industry headwinds shortly. Its stock price can remain depressed in the short-term. However, FET is a resilient company and can withstand the pricing pressure at a $50 crude oil price. If the crude oil price recovers from here, FET’s margin will improve, and its stock price will reflect more attractive valuation multiples than it does now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.