Buckeye Partners: Strong Buy With 10% Yield And Significant Upside

The dividend coverage in 2019 should be at 120%. This is one of our strongest buys in the midstream sector today.

The company was able to preserve its investment grade credit rating, and now is set to return to a high growth mode.

Introduction

Buckeye Partners (BPL) is one of the few partnerships with an investment grade credit rating. However, the management waited a little too long to transition to the self-funding model desired by the market, but now this objective has been achieved. The result is a rare opportunity to purchase an investment grade partnership with low leverage and good growth prospects while the yield is still 10%.

The Business

BPL's business includes two major segments:

Domestic Pipelines and Terminals (52% of adjusted EBITDA), and Global Marine Terminals (46% of adjusted EBITDA) and a much smaller merchant services segment.

The pipelines primarily transport refined products - dominantly gasoline, jet fuel and middle distillate. Some of the pipelines are FERC regulated and subject to long term tariffs or contracts. This has been a stable throughput business which is not dramatically affected by the world oil price (the volume of refined product consumption does not decline when the world oil price goes down).

On the other hand, the Marine Terminal business suffers when oil markets get into backwardation (short term contracts are more expensive than distant futures) because this makes storage less attractive. BPL has experienced lower than normal utilization rates on its storage facilities under backwardation last year. BPL anticipates a greater trend toward contango (distant futures become more expensive than short term contracts) and this will help its storage business.

In order to preserve its investment grade credit rating, BPL cut its distribution in 2018 to the current level of 75 cents per unit per quarter. In addition, BPL sold off major assets including its interest in VTTI in 2018. This has resulted in a major reduction in its debt level.

BPL reported some solid results for Q4 2018. Although the VTTI deal was finalized in January, the deal terms provided that BPL received no cash flow from VTTI in Q4 - this adversely affected the year over year cash flow comparison. In 2020 and future years, this adverse affect on cash flow will be at least partially offset by lower interest payments due to the payoff of debt, reduced operating expenses and increased cash flow generated by new projects coming on line. The new projects include the Gateway Terminal (a joint venture with Phillips 66), the Chicago Project and the Michigan/Ohio expansion project.

A Cheap High-Yield Investment

By many standards, the partnership is cheap. The company rarely has the current financial metrics shown below:

Source: Buckeye Partners Presentation At The UBS Midstream, MLP & Utilities One-on-One Conference, January, 2019

Currently, the market capitalization is a mere $5 billion while adjusted EBITDA now tops $1 billion. Such a relationship is very rare among investment grade partnerships. Normally the partnership is valued at more than 8 times EBITDA.

This has also led to a distribution yield of 10%. Yet from here on the partnership will be growing distributable cash flow, EBITDA, and earnings. Yet the units are priced as though there will be another distribution cut even though the distribution coverage is generous.

Market is Focused On The Past

The reason for the low valuation and generous yield appears to be the market focus on the events of the past year. The distribution was not well covered so the ability to raise capital at a reasonable cost evaporated as the year went on. Slowly it dawned on management that the market conditions had changed. Periodic trips to the equity markets to finance projects were no longer welcome. In addition, the Marine Terminals segment began to suffer from the effects of the Venezuelan Oil Company’s difficulties.

Venezuelan Oil production has been decreasing for some time. But that decrease and lower oil pricing has put pressure on a very free spending government. The current low oil price environment (when compared with a few years back) has put the government and the wholly owned oil company in a very tight financial situation. It soon became untenable for BPL to deal with this customer. So management did the right thing by refusing to deal with the Venezuelan customer.

However, the Marine Terminals segment has been dragged down by weak storage results. The issue with Venezuela made things worse. The average utilization ratein the Marine Terminals segment was only 80% in the fourth quarter.

In the meantime, VTTI was not expected to breakeven for another year. While VTTI appeared to meet management expectations, the continued deterioration demanded an immediate solution. That solution was to delever by selling the VTTI interest far sooner than originally intended and then selling a package of domestic assets to bring the financial leverage ratio of debt-to-EBITDA to about 4.

Transition to Self-Funding

The process of delivering also included a cut in the distribution to $0.75 per unit. The coverage for the fiscal year 2019 was at 1.04 times. However, that coverage has been a lot higher in the last two quarters due to the lower distribution amount. The coverage will increase as growth projects become cash flow generators instead of cash flow users. BPL management has given guidance that they will achieve DCF sufficient to provide 1.2X distribution coverage in 2019. The periodic trips to the equity market are now outdated. Management has now belatedly adopted to current market conditions.

In the eyes of Mr. Market, EBITDA, distributable cash flow and other measures need to recover to previous levels and then show growth. Nevertheless, the current equity prices as shown above already include a lot of failure and no chance of success. This management knows the domestic market the best but that is hardly reflected in the current unit prices.

Growth Outlook

The oil and gas industry is booming. BPL could not be better situated to take advantage of the current situation.

Source: Buckeye Partners Presentation At The UBS Midstream, MLP & Utilities One-on-One Conference, January, 2019

BPL already had a bustling terminals business to begin with. As shown above, the pipeline business is already booming. Now the need to export the light unconventionally produced oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas are causing the port facilities to expand. This partnership already has access to shipping facilities through the Marine Terminals Division. Other companies will hook up with Buckeye Partners to be able to export their midstream-transported products. Clearly this partnership is in the catbird seat as the envy of the industry.

See below for some of the premier locations and their proposed expansions.

Source: Buckeye Partners Presentation At The UBS Midstream, MLP & Utilities One-on-One Conference, January, 2019

As shown above, Buckeye Texas Partners already had water rights and shipping capabilities. Now Buckeye will expand that with a partnership with Phillips 66. Water rights are usually expensive but this partnership had them from the previous expansion into the marine terminals business a few years back.

Similarly, BPL also has shipping facilities in New York. These are extremely valuable assets where the partnership will most likely have considerable pricing flexibility for services rendered to third parties. The money making potential at these locations is enormous. The rate of return is probably far better than anything sold. Therefore, the income lost through the deleveraging sales will probably be replaced promptly.

Other Growth Projects

Management intends to use some of the terminal assets through connections to the midstream. The booming midstream sector has its own backlog of projects. Shown below is a sample of those projects.

Source: Buckeye Partners Presentation At The UBS Midstream, MLP & Utilities One-on-One Conference, January, 2019

The backlog of projects shown above brought about the partnership deleveraging transactions. Management needed to meet the demands of current customers but the need to give VTTI at least another year combined with the deteriorating storage profitability necessitated the decision to deleverage and cut the distribution.

But the growth in connection with long time customer BP (shown above) as well as the refinery business expansion shows that the money lost by deleveraging will come back. EBITDA should bounce back to old levels within a fiscal year (two at the most if there are delays).

Once this current backlog has been worked through, then BPL intends to grow a little more slowly in the future.

Valuation and Price Target

Still the current 10% yield combined with an initial plan to spend more than 10% of the current market value on growth projects is very attractive. Later years, have a lower expenditure rate of about 5% or so. Even so the distribution of 10% combined with EBITDA growth of initially 10% followed by longer term 5% growth provides a very attractive return for the income investor. These shares could easily be priced at $40 by the end of the fiscal year and could go higher if the company returns to market favor. A valuation of $40 a share is not unreasonable. Given its stability, diversity, reduced leverage and expansion projects underway, this would result in a valuation of 11 times "Distributable Cash Flow" ('DCF'), and a gain of 28% from the current price.

Bottom Line

BPL is ideally placed for the coming boom in exports. No other midstream company has the terminal facilities of this company. The expansion to worldwide terminal facilities turned out to be ill timed and was abandoned. However, BPL is still a considerable marine terminal force to be reckoned with. There are a lot of competitors that wish they had those remaining terminals. Sooner or later the market will recognize the value of the Marine Terminals division again.

In the meantime, the storage business appears to have hit bottom. Utilization was 80% or slightly above the third quarter levels. Pricing is very competitive right now. The Venezuelan problems could not have come at a worse time. But those problems have now been dealt with and the partnership is now in a position to wait for a recovery. That recovery will add profits in addition to the growth capital spent above.

Therefore, the cash flow, EBITDA, and income could enable average appreciation of about 10% per year after the initial bounce-back of the units from the market doghouse. BPL will return to its very long history of growth and reward shareholders richly over the next 5 to 10 years. BPL is offered today with a yield close to 10%, and has a significant upside potential of +30%. This is among our strongest conviction buys for the year 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.