Asia Times Aims For $20 Million U.S. IPO

ATIF is a small but growing and profitable firm in the financial services space.

The firm assists Chinese companies in listing shares on public markets.

Asia Times has filed to raise up to $20 million in a 'best efforts' IPO.

Quick Take

Asia Times (ATIF) intends to raise gross proceeds of up to $20 million from a ‘best efforts’ U.S. IPO, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides financial consulting services to companies in China.

ATIF is a profitable but tiny firm. The IPO has several non-standard characteristics and the proposed valuation is high.

Company & Technology

Shenzhen, China-based Asia Times was founded in 2015 to provide small and medium-sized enterprises in China financial consulting services to enable them to go public on OTC markets and exchanges in the US and on mainland China and Hong Kong exchanges through its variable interest entity Qianhai Asia Times International Financial Services.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Chairman Qiuli Wang, who has been with the firm since 2018 and was previously CEO at Shenzhen Haorong Guarantee.

In August 2018, Asia Times launched a financial consulting service in Shenzhen named AT Consulting Center and in September 2018, the company acquired www.chinacnnm.com, a China-based news outlet dedicated to financial information.

The firm plans on expanding its offerings to other Asian countries by the year 2020, including Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore.

Client Acquisition

ATIF says it has built mutually beneficial long-term relationships with local government, academic institutions, and local business associations to drive client acquisition.

The company sells its services through sales and marketing campaigns and existing customer referrals as well as social media channels such as WeChat or Weibo.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, per the table below:

Selling Expenses Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage FYE July 31, 2018 33% FYE July 31, 2017 63%

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Consultancy Asia, the China management consulting market grew from about $3.5 billion in 2013 to $4.5 billion in 2016, marking a 12% year-over-year growth.

The China management consulting market was projected to grow to $5.4 billion in 2017 as can be seen in the chart below:

The main factors driving management consulting market growth are the adoption of digital technologies, economic growth, and favorable regulation.

The company operates in the financial consulting services sector which accounted for nearly one-third of the overall China total management consulting market.

Among other countries around the world, China’s consulting market grew at the fastest rate of 12% in 2016 and has room to grow, as can be seen in the following graphic:

Major firms that provide financial consulting services in Asia include:

Greenpro Capital Corp (OTCQB:GRNQ)

Forward Capital

Dragon Victory (LYL)

Management believes that Asia Times offers one-stop services that cover all stages of a company’s process of going public while competitors take the initial order and outsource the majority of the work to third-party service providers.

Financial Performance

ATIF’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue from a small base

Positive operating profit

Increasing operating margin

Growing EBITDA

Increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior FYE July 31, 2018 $ 5,307,891 46.0% FYE July 31, 2017 $ 3,635,371 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior FYE July 31, 2018 $ 2,727,679 194.9% FYE July 31, 2017 $ 925,065 Operating Margin Period Operating Margin FYE July 31, 2018 51.4% FYE July 31, 2017 25.4% EBITDA Period EBITDA FYE July 31, 2018 $ 2,663,699 FYE July 31, 2017 $ 857,985 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations FYE July 31, 2018 $ 2,036,439 FYE July 31, 2017 $ 153,718

As of July 31, 2018, the company had $72,965 in cash and $1.7 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended July 31, 2018, was $2.0 million

IPO Details

ATIF intends to raise up to $20.0 million in gross proceeds from a ‘best efforts’ IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

The firm will attempt to sell between 2 million and 5 million shares at a price of $4.00 per share and the transaction will not occur unless a minimum of 2 million shares have been sold.

It is unusual that management has chosen not to provide for the sale of ADSs, which is typical for a foreign registered firm going public on U.S. markets.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $220 million.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is Boustead Securities.

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics for the firm:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $220,000,000 Enterprise Value $219,927,035 Price / Sales 24.60 EV / Revenue 24.59 EV / EBITDA 62.45 Earnings Per Share $0.05 Total Debt To Equity 0.86 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 9.09% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.00 Net Free Cash Flow $2,148,427

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

