Washington Prime Group: Top Preferred Stock Pick With 10% Yield, 40% Upside

WPG-H and WPG-I offer an opportunity for income-focused investors to lock in a 10% yield for many years that enjoy an enormous coverage through both cash flow and assets.

The large PFF iShares US Preferred Stock ETF is going through a re-positioning of switching the index it tracks. It is selling WPG-H preferred stock holdings.

The Washington Prime Group preferred stocks, WPG-H and WPG-I, are some of the most robust preferred stocks out there due to their relative small size on WPG's balance sheet.

In our report today, we are recommending to buy the preferred stocks of Washington Prime Group (WPG), a Mall REIT. The two preferred stocks are:

Washington Prime Group, 7.50% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (WPG.PH) or WPG-H - Yield 10.2% Washington Prime Group Inc 6 7/8 % Cum Red Pfd Series I (WPG.PI) or WPG-I - Yield 10.4%

These two issues are some of OUR HIGHEST CONVICTION preferred stocks in among the high yielding preferred stocks. They are currently trading at very attractive valuations due to the positioning of one of the largest Preferred Stock ETF, the iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). PFF is switching the index it tracks and as a result, has been dumping the preferred stocks WPG-H. As a result, both WPG-H and WPH-I share prices have been kept artificially low. They offer investors the opportunity to lock in yields of +10% in addition to an upside potential of 30% to 40%.

We will explain in this report why these two preferreds are some of the most robust preferred stocks out there. Importantly, despite all the negative news on Mall REITs, the WPG preferred stocks enjoy a high level of safety and are suited for conservative income investors.

More About WPG

The issuing company WPG has seen their share price under siege as malls have faced increased levels of tenant bankruptcies. The latest is Sears Holding Company (OTCPK:SHLDQ), even with Eddie Lampert succeeding in his bid to keep the company operational, there will still be a number of locations being closed.

The closure of Sears stores presents an opportunity for WPG to redevelop them, but it also carries a level of risk and a lot of expense. Common shares have seen their price drop dramatically, as many fear that the dividend will be cut in order to pay for the redevelopment.

For WPG, the closure of Sears stores provides an opportunity, since Sears generally pays well below market rental rates due to contracts that were signed when mall owners really wanted a Sears location. The anchor concept relied on the idea that a big name store would attract traffic to the mall, and that traffic would benefit the inline stores.

Today, Sears fails to attract significant traffic and mall owners believe that space can be better utilized with new tenants. Bulls argue that new tenants will be more attractive to modern shoppers, benefiting all the stores in the mall and that the new tenants will pay a higher rent, directly benefiting WPG.

The risk is that re-purposing the Sears space is going to require a large amount of capital.

Source

WPG is projecting $300-$350 million in capital expenditures to redevelop 28 properties. It is clear that cash flow alone is not going to be enough to fund that level of expenditures, so WPG will be turning to other options like debt, property sales, or joint ventures.

Additionally, the common dividend is approximately $224 million/year. While management has maintained that they do not intend to cut or suspend the common dividend, that is a large source of cash flow that could be accessed.

For 2017 and 2018, WPG's common dividend was protected by the 90% payout rule. To qualify as a REIT, WPG has to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income in the form of annual dividends. Due to large gains from property dispositions and lender-givebacks, WPG has been close to that line. Going into 2019, it is less clear whether WPG's taxable income will be so high that they cannot reduce the common dividend.

While we believe that WPG will likely be able to maintain its common dividend, we also recognize that it does not have the same protection it has had in recent years. We also recognize, reducing the common dividend could be a tempting source of capital, especially if more significant retailers file for bankruptcy.

For investors who want to avoid the volatility inherent in the common shares, the preferred issues, WPG.PH and WPG.PI, are an opportunity to receive a more stable dividend. The Series H and Series I preferred shares have also seen price pressure with both trading at a discount of 25%+ to par and both are yielding in excess of 10%. This sell-off is overdone and provides investors with an opportunity to achieve a double-digit yield for many years.

The Benefit of The Preferred

The preferred shares offer an opportunity for investors to get a more certain stream of income and participate in some of the upside of a successful redevelopment program.

The preferred shares are a relatively insignificant obligation for WPG. With a combined total of 7.8 million units outstanding, the preferred dividends are only $14.27 million per year. Common dividends cannot be paid at all until the preferred dividends are paid.

For the preferred dividends to be suspended, WPG would have to suspend the common dividend first, gaining approximately $224 million in free cash flow and then, they would have to manage to have less than $16 million in annual taxable income. We believe that is an incredibly unlikely event.

Putting it in other words:

The Preferred Stock dividend is covered at 25 times before the common dividend.

Even after paying the common dividends, it is still covered approximately 9 times.

It is kind of crazy for the preferred to be trading at such a discount to par. The preferred dividend is a rounding error for WPG. From the company point of view, it is a pretty irrelevant portion of their capital structure.

Asset Coverage

In addition to the dividends being very well protected by cash flow, there is a significant amount of value to the real estate that would help preferred shareholders recover their capital even in an extreme scenario of bankruptcy or liquidation.

Source

Looking at the Q3 2018 supplement, we can see how WPG measures up against their most restrictive covenants. The strength of WPG's balance sheet is that they have a significant amount of unencumbered properties, and the properties that are unencumbered tend to be higher quality, more valuable properties.

As of Q3 2018, WPG had just under $2 billion in unsecured debt and their unencumbered assets are more than twice that. All of the secured debt that WPG has is "non-recourse", which means that WPG has the option to hand the keys of the property to the lender and if the sale fails to cover the mortgage, the lender has no recourse to recover the balance.

Even if we assume that every mortgaged property had zero value in excess of its mortgage, WPG's unencumbered assets are more than twice their unsecured indebtedness. That $2 billion cushion can absorb a significant decline in value and the expenses of liquidation. The current par value of the outstanding preferred shares is only $195 million.

Put in other words, the asset coverage of the preferred stock is at 10 times which is enormous. With such a significant difference between the value of unencumbered properties and unsecured debt, there is a high likelihood that preferred shareholders would be able to recover par value even in an unlikely liquidation event.

Both WPG preferred stocks, WPG-H and WPG-I are among the safest preferred stocks issued by property REITs if we look at the dividend coverage and asset coverage. We believe that any kind of bankruptcy or liquidation event is extremely unlikely. And even if a black swan event occurs, the preferred shares are well-covered by WPG's asset value.

The Big Opportunity

The iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF is one of the largest preferred stock ETF and it had large holdings in WPG-H. Not long ago PFF decided to re-position its portfolio by switching to a new tracking index. Why is PFF changing the index it tracks? This new index seems to allocate more weight to "convertible preferred stocks" and "baby bonds", and therefore PFF has to sell some of its non-convertible preferred stocks to make the switch.

What is important to note here is that new index seems to have a reduced allocation to WPG-H. So PFF has been forced to sell its WPG preferred and has been dumping a huge number of shares. Note that this is in no way a negative view on the WPG preferred because this is solely based on an index tracking decision. Let us look at the details of PFF selling:

Source: author

As we can note from the table above, PFF has sold a huge number of shares of (over 400,000 shares) between November 9, 2018, and February 12, 2019, or 93% of its holdings. This would have put an enormous pressure on the preferred shares of WPG. The latest data we have from the PFF website is available for February 12, 2019. We have been monitoring the holdings of PFF on a daily basis, and they have stopped selling any of the WPG-H shares since February 6, 2019. So it seems like the selling is done.

While most of the preferred stocks have completely rallied back to (or near) their old trading levels since the market sell-off we saw in the last quarter of 2018, WPG-H and WPG-I remain very cheap compared to where they traded back in September 2018, just before the market correction.

WPG-H traded back then at a price of $23.30/share, compared to just $18.90 today (or was trading higher by 23% higher from here). WPG-I traded back then at a price of $21.20 compared to just $17.40 (or was trading higher by 22% from here).

Six Month WPG-H Price Chart

Source: Yahoo Finance

Six Month Price Chart of WPG-I

Source: Yahoo Finance

As we can see from the charts above, the preferred shares are nowhere close to what they were trading at before the market correction, and we attribute this to the selling of shares by PFF.

We have further analysis that the under-performance of the WPG preferred stock relates to selling by PFF. Let us compare the relative performance year-to-date of WPG preferred compared to other Mall REITs, the CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) preferred shares, and the Pennsylvania Real Estate (PEI) preferred shares:

CBL-D is up YTD by 30% .

. CBL-E is up YTD by 31 %

% PEI-D is up YTD by 32% .

. PEI-B is up YTD by 29% .

. WPG-I is up YTD by only 12%

WPG- H is up YTD by only 12%.

With this significant underperformance relative to other mall REITs, we conclude that it is the huge selling by PFF that is keeping the WPG preferreds from rallying much more.

Given the recent positive news about the Sears situation and the fact that PFF is done selling its holdings in WPG, we believe that the WPG preferred stocks are set to rally in a big way.

Call Risk

When a preferred share can be picked up for +25% to below par, it is hardly a terrible event for the shares to be redeemed. Both issues are beyond their call date and could theoretically be redeemed any day. However, it is very unlikely that either issue is going to be redeemed anytime soon.

WPG anticipates elevated capital spending through 2023, and we believe it is unlikely that management would commit any funds to redeem preferred shares until the Sears redevelopment is complete. Based on the current price, the market agrees.

Beyond 2023, whether or not redemption occurs will depend on a variety of variables such as market interest rates, the impact of redevelopment on cash flow and the strength of common equity.

If and when the preferreds are redeemed, it is likely that the WPG.PH will be redeemed first since the coupon rate is 62.5 bps higher.

Given WPG's anticipated capital requirements, it is very unlikely that either preferred issue will be redeemed before 2023.

Change Of Control

One factor that investors should be aware of is a case of a change of control to an entity that is not publicly traded, such as a private equity fund. Both preferred stocks carry a provision for the WPG to redeem the preferred shares at par plus accrued dividends if there is a change of control. Should WPG redeem the preferred shares in this situation, the price would be at $25/share and shareholders will be rewarded with huge capital gains based on today's prices.

However, if WPG fails to redeem the shares, preferred shareholders then have the option to convert to common shares. For both series, the number of common shares each preferred share can be converted to is calculated based on dividing the $25 liquidation preference plus any accrued dividends by the common share price. However, there is a share cap, which limits the maximum number of common shares that can be received per a converted preferred share. For the WPG-H, the share cap is 4.99 common shares. The Series WPG-I has a share cap of 4.3745.

The difference in the share cap between the two issues could make a difference if WPG were acquired by a private equity company. Consider a scenario where a private company made a bid for WPG at $5/common share and they fail to redeem the preferred shares.

WPG-H shareholders would be able to convert each share to 4.99 common shares, worth $24.95 (4.99*$5). WPG-I shareholders would only receive 4.3745 common shares for each, worth $21.8725 (4.3745*$5).

Besides the coupon rate, the difference in the share cap of the conversion rights is the largest difference between the two issues. The cap will only have an impact if WPG is acquired by a non-traded company for a price below where it is trading now. While this is an unlikely scenario, in such specific set of circumstances, the WPG-H shares are slightly superior to WPG-I.

Price Target

Our short-term price target for these two preferred stocks is the prices they were trading at right before the market correction and before the selling by PFF.

For WPG-H, our price target is $23.30 per share (or 23% higher from here). For WPG-I, our price target is $21.20 per share (or 22% higher from the current price).

As for our longer term target, given the level of safety that these two preferred stocks enjoy, we believe that they should be trading very close to their respective par values or 30% to 40% higher from the current price.

Conclusion

Following the market correction that we saw at the end of 2018 and the tax loss-selling, the vast majority of preferred stocks pulled back. While most fully recovered since there are some pockets of opportunities that remain overlooked by investors. We have been publishing a series of articles on undervalued high-yield preferred stocks.

In our report above, we have highlighted the preferred stocks of WPG which have been kept at an artificially low price because one of the largest preferred share ETF ('PFF') has switched the index it tracks, and the new index does not seem to include the Preferred Stocks of WPG. As a result, PFF has been dumping massive amounts of WPG preferred stocks.

Now that the selling is over, the WPG preferred stocks should rebound very quickly and reach our short-term target prices resulting in +22% gains. More importantly, as income investors, we are locking-in safe yields of +10% for the long run.

Also as noted above, these preferred shares of WPG are very solid ones in terms of both dividend coverage and asset coverage, due to the fact that they are insignificant in relation to the company's balance sheet. Supporting the preferred shares is the value of the assets. WPG has a significant portfolio of unencumbered assets and their bond covenants help ensure that they maintain a large cushion of value over their unsecured debt.

The dividend is covered 25 times by cash flows.

The principal is covered at 10 times by the company's assets.

Additional safety features include the dividends being cumulative and WPG's obligation to pay out 90% of taxable income to maintain REIT status.

It all adds up to those preferred stocks being one of the safest preferred stocks investors can find based on both dividend coverage and asset coverage.

The WPG preferred shares offer a great opportunity for income-focused investors to lock-in 10+ yields for many years that enjoy an enormous coverage through both cash flow and assets. As the redevelopments are completed and the current climate of fear subsides, we expect the trading prices to move towards par, resulting in a 30% to 40% upside potential. These preferred stocks represent an incredible opportunity and are today among our highest conviction picks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG.PH, WPG.PI, WPG, PEI.PD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.