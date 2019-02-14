Here Comes Another Test For Gold

In the last few reports, I've made the case that gold's dominant intermediate-term (3-9 month) recovery will likely continue despite a strengthening dollar. This belief is based on the observation that while gold's currency component is weakening, its fear component is strengthening as gold demand is rising in the face of an uncertain U.S.-China trade outlook. However, the rising U.S. dollar index is starting to create headwinds for the gold price. In today's report, we'll closely examine the gold/dollar relationship as I make the case for a range-bound gold price while the dollar rallies.

Even as investors remain uncertain over the final outcome of the U.S.-China trade tariff spat, the U.S. dollar index has been steadily rising all this month. The dollar's rise has been imperceptible to many investors since the dollar index still remains below its 2018 peak. However, the dollar is close to reaching this peak after stumbling in the last two months of last year. Below is a chart showing the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP), which shows clearly the dollar's climb from its early 2019 low.

Source: BigCharts

Already, UUP has recovered above its 15-day and 50-day moving averages, which are the tools I use to measure the strength of the immediate-term and intermediate-term trends. This technically confirms that the dollar is one of the strongest currencies right now, and since gold is priced in dollars, it means that gold's currency component is getting weaker.

The immediate impact of the 0.50% rally in the dollar index on Wednesday was a 0.33% pullback in the April 2019 gold futures price. The fact that the gold price didn't show even more weakness than it did can almost certainly be attributed to continued strong demand for the metal in the face of a March 1 trade deadline between the U.S. and China. Investors remain nervous about the global trade outlook and the potential for another setback in the emerging markets this year. Consequently, gold has benefited from the resulting safe-haven purchases, as well as above-normal central bank demand.

Continued uncertainty surrounding the fate of the export-dependent economies of China and the emerging markets will no doubt keep a strong bid under the gold price. This is why I expect the gold price to remain mostly above its 50-day moving average on a weekly closing basis in the weeks ahead. As long as gold stays above this widely watched and psychologically significant moving average, its intermediate-term (3-9 month) recovery should be considered sound.

However, a temporary pullback of the gold price in the coming days is likely based on the dollar's relentless strength. Another reason why investors should expect to see a gold price pullback in the coming days is the recent action in the silver market. As we've discussed in past reports, I consider silver to be a leading - and confirming - indicator for the gold price. And as the following graph of the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) shows, the silver price has come under pressure lately. SLV is my favorite silver proxy, and it closed sharply under its 15-day moving average on Feb. 13. I expect SLV will test its 50-day MA (blue line) this week, but as long as the silver ETF remains above this trend line on a weekly closing basis, its intermediate-term uptrend will remain intact.

Source: BigCharts

More importantly for gold, the latest sharp decline in SLV has established a pattern of lower price peaks since late January. This can be considered as a "heads-up" indication for the gold price on an immediate-term (1-4 week) basis.

Meanwhile, the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU), my favorite gold trading vehicle, closed slightly under its 15-day moving average on Wednesday. There's a good chance that we'll see some additional weakness in IAU's price over the next few days, for reasons mentioned above. For now, though, my buy signal for IAU remains intact as long as it remains above the $12.35 level on an intraday basis. In the event that this level is violated in the coming days, I'll advocate a return to cash for short-term ETF traders based on the conservative rules of my trading discipline. For now, though, a bullish stance is still warranted.

Source: BigCharts

In conclusion, while the dollar's latest strength (and silver's latest weakness) may result in temporary "knee-jerk" pullback in the gold price, the intermediate-term recovery for the yellow metal should remain alive, thanks to continued strong safe-haven demand. I further anticipate a lateral, range-bound gold price while the dollar rallies. For now, though, investors are justified in maintaining long positions in gold since the metal's price remains above its key intermediate-term moving average as mentioned above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.