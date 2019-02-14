SurveyMonkey: Undervalued Recent IPO

The lockup period has expired, which is likely to trigger selling. A meaningful dip in shares could prove to be a buying opportunity.

Ever since its IPO last September at $12 per share, SurveyMonkey (SVMK) has more or less glided along unnoticed among a peer group of faster-growing, newer software stocks. Yet, SurveyMonkey's strengths are not to be ignored: the company just posted fantastic fourth-quarter results that showed accelerating revenue growth for the second quarter in a row. Despite this strong beat, shares of SurveyMonkey barely moved. And even since its IPO, shares have only appreciated by a measly 17%:

In my view, there is a lot of upside in SurveyMonkey that the market is discounting. The general consensus on SurveyMonkey is that it is a "legacy" technology with limited growth prospects and few use cases. Despite this, SurveyMonkey has done a fantastic job at landing enterprise subscriptions and improving its monetization. Average revenue per user (ARPU) jumped 13% y/y to $425 in the most recent quarter, a significant driver behind SurveyMonkey's revenue growth.

At the same time, SurveyMonkey - unlike the majority of its recent IPO peers - is a profitable technology company. Cash flow clocked in at ~$46 million in the past year, and the company's guidance calls for ~$60 million in free cash flow for the coming year. Amid continued turbulence in the stock market and raised eyebrows at the losses that tech companies are generating, SurveyMonkey's ability to generate positive FCF is a huge distinguisher.

There is one major risk to the stock at the moment: the company's lockup expiration, which expired on February 13:

Figure 1. SurveyMonkey lockup expiration

Lockup expirations typically trigger frenzied selling among recent IPOs. In my view, any sustained drop in SurveyMonkey shares is an incredibly inviting buying opportunity, especially as the stock is valued so modestly.

At the company's current share price of ~$14, SurveyMonkey has a market cap of $1.76 billion. After netting off the company's $153.8 million of balance sheet cash and $217.4 million of debt, SurveyMonkey's enterprise value sits at $1.82 billion. Here's how that stacks up against SurveyMonkey's latest guidance ranges:

Figure 2. SurveyMonkey FY19 guidance ranges

Against the midpoint of $292.5 million in revenues for FY19 (+16% y/y), SurveyMonkey trades at a reasonable 6.2x EV/FY19 revenues. This discount relative to most SaaS peers, of course, is counterbalanced by SurveyMonkey's relatively slower pace of revenue growth - but at the same time, the company operates at richer margins and produces generous cash flows.

In my view, SurveyMonkey is a strong software company that is often overlooked in the shadow of more exciting growth names. The lockup expiration presents a valid near-term risk, but given how solid the business fundamentals are, investors should be prepared to buy SurveyMonkey after the dust settles.

Q4 download

Here's a look at SurveyMonkey's latest fourth-quarter results:

Figure 3. SurveyMonkey 4Q18 results

Revenues grew 19% y/y to $67.9 million, smashing Wall Street's expectations of $65.9 million (+16% y/y) by a three-point margin. Notably, SurveyMonkey managed to accelerate revenue growth yet again by one point relative to Q3's 18% y/y growth. Recall that Q3, in turn, had contained an impressive four-point acceleration in growth over Q2.

Part of the driving reason behind SurveyMonkey's recent outperformance in growth has been CEO Zander Lurie's deeper focus on direct enterprise sales. SurveyMonkey has significantly boosted its sales expenditures over the past year (sales and marketing costs rose 30% y/y to $95.8 million in FY18, representing 38% of revenues and up from 34% in FY17), cloning the aggressive sales push of its younger SaaS contemporaries. Here's some further qualitative commentary from Lurie on the company's sales strategy during the Q4 earnings call:

So, we are continuing with our plan to invest in and accelerate enterprise sales. We hired world-class sales leaders out of sales force at Delby, Google Cloud, Facebook, YouTube and more to recruit and enable our sales team. Scale our sales motion, generate strong pipeline and close deals. We also recently hired our Head of EMEA sales to kick off our European sales efforts. We continuously to see 4 x increases in annualized revenue upon the initial up sell a SurveyMonkey enterprise directly to organizations. Our enterprise sales strategy focuses on the top 10% of our 345,000 organizations where we already have a large footprint of team users. We are only at 1% penetration today with plenty of Greenfield ahead. As we increase this penetration to 3%, 5% and so on. And ship more and more organization from self-serve to enterprise, our pan user growth should accelerate and our monetization should increase. Through the initial up sell, higher retention, as well as expansion across our opportunities."

Thanks to these deepened sales efforts, SurveyMonkey saw a huge boost in paying users in the fourth quarter - a net add of 26k users, the fastest rate in more than a year. At the same time, SurveyMonkey also managed to boost its ARPU by 13% y/y to $425:

Figure 4. SurveyMonkey user statistics

Of course, these investments in sales have hurt the bottom line. SurveyMonkey's pro forma operating margins dropped to just 2% in the fourth quarter, down ten points from 12% in 4Q17; for the full year, pro forma operating margins clocked in at 6%, five points lower than 11% in FY17. However, in my view, the boost in growth that these investments triggered was well worth a temporarily lowered profitability profile. Once SurveyMonkey's sales headcount additions begin to ramp, it will be able to improve its sales efficiency per dollar spent.

And despite the drop in operating margins, SurveyMonkey still handsomely beat Wall Street's bottom-line targets. Pro forma EPS clocked in at -$0.03, a whopping $0.14 better than consensus expectations of -$0.17.

How should investors react?

The biggest near-term risk facing SurveyMonkey is its lockup expiration. Now that the floodgates are open to selling, a wave of insiders locking in their gains may put downward pressure on the stock. However, relative to SurveyMonkey's recent outperformance, the stock's ~6x forward revenue valuation seems quite modest.

Investors should be prepared to buy on any dips - this is a company with a solid long-term strategy and a proven track record for execution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SVMK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.