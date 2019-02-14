Alacer Gold: Is There Upside Potential?

In this article I am trying to assess the value of Alacer shares and answer the above question.

As a result, the company's shareholders and potential new investors are wondering whether there is still room for the continuation of the current leg up.

Introduction

A few days ago my fellow-contributor, Philip MacKellar, published an excellent article on Alacer Gold (OTCPK:ALIAF), a mid-sized gold mining company operating in Turkey. I strongly recommend this article for those who are not familiar with Alacer’s business.

Unfortunately, Phil has not discussed a valuation issue, which is very important for the current Alacer’s shareholders and potential investors (particularly after the latest, strong share price rally). I am not surprised because the company has not disclosed a detailed discounted cash flow model for its flagship property, the Copler mine. Hence, it is a big challenge to assess the company’s value reliably. However, let me try. In this article I am presenting a simplified discounted cash flow model based on the data delivered by the company in the latest technical report for the Copler sulfide expansion project.

Valuation model

As mentioned above, to find the value of Alacer shares I will use a discounted cash flow model based on the data disclosed in the latest technical report for the Copler mine (published in June 2016). Unfortunately, the model presented in this report is quite far from the industry standards. For example, instead of disclosing a full version of the cash flow statement the company has just plotted the final cash flow figures:

Source: Technical Report for the Copler mine, page 22-6

As a result, it is not easy to adjust the valuation model to the current conditions as, for example, gold prices (the company applies a fixed price of gold of $1,250 per ounce). Hence, the final value of Alacer shares is calculated using this price of gold.

Further, according to the technical report, the after-tax net present value of the Copler sulfide expansion project is $728M (red rectangle):

Source: Technical Report for the Copler mine, page 22-5

However, to find the current value of the Copler mine I have made the following adjustments:

The after-tax net present value disclosed by the company does not take into account the oxide segment of the Copler mine; as a result, I have calculated the value of Copler using the data presented in the column titled “Copler sulfide project and oxide heap leach”

Construction of the sulfide segment is now completed so the capital expenditures recorded in the years 2016 – 2018 qualify as sunk costs; hence, the years 2016 – 2018 are excluded from my calculations

Due to a high political risk, most probably a conservative investor will use a higher discount rate (than a 5% applied by the company) to assess the value of the Copler mine. As a result, I present the value of Copler and Alacer using two different discount rates (a safe rate of 5% and a high-risk factor of 10%)

Note: I share the thesis expressed by Phil in his article. In my opinion, the political risk is not that high as many think – Turkey led by Mr. Erdogan is far from the ultra-leftist approach as, for example, nationalization of private enterprises. What is more, I guess that Erdogan’s priority is to keep employment figures high so the companies established and run by foreign capital are welcome to the country. Hence, a discount rate of 5% looks like a reasonable one.

Now, using two discount rates (5% and 10%) I have arrived at the after-tax net present value of the Copler mine of $1,168M (discount rate of 10%) - $1,518M (5%). Finally, keeping in mind that Alacer holds an 80% share in Copler, the value attributable to the company is $935M - $1,215M.

Further, the figures presented above do not take into account the corporate administrative expenses incurred by the company. Assuming that these costs stand at $10.1M a year (as reported in the 2018 income statement) and the company pays a corporate tax of 27%, the adjusted after-tax net present value of the core business of Alacer is between $935M (discount rate of 10%) and $1,215M (5%).

Now, at the end of 2018 the company had debt of $341M and hold cash of $105M. Hence, the equity value was between $865M (10%) and $1,176M (5%).

Note: to calculate the equity value I am using the following formula: equity value = after-tax net present value plus cash less debt

Finally, keeping in mind the current share count of 294 million, one share of Alacer is worth between $2.15 (a discount rate of 10%) and $2.97 (5%) a share.

Today Alacer shares are trading at around $2.50 a share so, depending on which discount rate is applied, they are overvalued (discount rate of 10%) or undervalued (5%).

However, it is not the end of story

Yes, it is not the end of story. Simply put, the calculations presented above do not take into account a few factors that should be considered value catalysts. Here are they.

Gold price

Today the gold is trading at $1,300 per ounce so the company’s value calculated above (applying a price of $1,250 per ounce) is underestimated.

Cakmaktepe

Phil has discussed this issue in his report so let me just mention a few topics. Last year Alacer started mining operations at the oxide deposit called Cakmaktepe. It is an open pit located 5 kilometers from the main Copler deposit. According to the latest estimate, Cakmaktepe holds 176 thousand ounces of gold classified as mineral reserves. However, I am pretty sure that very soon, after extending mining permits to other areas, the company will add additional ounces to this estimate. What is more, although Alacer holds a 50% share in the Cakmaktepe deposit, as much as 80% of production will be attributable to the company (due to an agreement with its Turkish partner, Lidya Madencilik).

Now, the discounted cash flow model presented above does not take into account the Cakmaktepe production (and this year this deposit will deliver 45 thousand ounces of gold). Hence, the company’s value is once again underestimated.

Ardich Gold Prospect

Ardich is another oxide extension to the Copler mine. Last year the company declared a maiden indicated mineral resource at this deposit amounting to 294 thousand ounces of gold, of which 80% is attributable to Alacer. However, to process the ore coming from Ardich, Alacer will have to either build another oxide processing plant or upgrade the current oxide mill located at the Copler mine. Of course, it will cost money so we have to wait a little bit longer to see an economic study for Ardich. However, in my opinion, the Ardich oxide deposit should be considered a medium-term catalyst for Alacer.

Gediktepe project

As Phil stressed, the Gediktepe economic study was to be published last year but the company had brought it forward to this year. Well, I guess Alacer is not in a hurry with this project so it looks like Gediktepe should be considered a medium-term catalyst. Anyway, according to the latest economic study (June 2016), at a gold price of $1,250 per ounce the project is supposed to deliver an after-tax net present value of $475.2M or $0.81 a share (attributable to Alacer – the company holds a 50% stake in Gediktepe).

Summary

As the chart below shows, although in the long term Alacer shares have been performing in line with the broad precious metals market represented by GDXJ (a green line on the upper panel of the chart), most recently they have outperformed this popular ETF:

Source: Stockcharts

As a result, now Alacer shares are very close to a strong, long-term resistance level at $2.5 - $3.0 a share (the area marked in yellow), making many investors wondering whether they have reached their upper limit. Well, I have no idea because the stock market is unpredictable. However, from a valuation point of view I think that Alacer shares have still growth potential. According to my valuation model, one share of Alacer is worth between $2.15 and $2.97 a share but, as discussed above, the model does not take into account a number of near of medium-term catalysts and today’s higher gold prices. For example, putting online the Gediktepe project could raise the value of Alacer shares by additional $0.81 a share.

What is more, I guess it is easy to spot that in 2015, when gold prices were much lower than today and the Copler sulfide expansion project was just a dream, Alacer shares were trading at a similar level as today. In my opinion, this year the company’s value is much easier to grasp – over the past three years Alacer put the Copler sulfide project online and discovered new sources of oxide ore in the vicinity of the Copler mine. I consider this occurrence a valuation gap so, if this thesis is correct, Alacer shares should fill this gap sooner or later.

Summarizing – I think that there is a good chance that Alacer shares will break above their strong, long-term resistance level at around $3.0 a share. On the other hand, even if they cannot break soon, in my opinion, there is no fundamental reason to sell these shares now.

