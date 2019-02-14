Nemaska's Lithium Project Turns Into A Disaster

Nemaska Lithium (OTCQX:NMKEF) is building its Quebec-located world-class Whabouchi lithium project. The project consists of a spodumene hard rock mine at Whabouchi and an electrochemical plant in Shawinigan. The mine is expected to produce the first spodumene before the end of this year, and in H2 2020, the production of lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate should start at the plant. According to the January 2018 feasibility study, the Whabouchi mine should be able to produce 213,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate containing 6.25% Li 2 O per year on average, over the 33-year mine life. The Shawinigan electrochemical plant should be able to convert the produced spodumene concentrate into approximately 23,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide and 11,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per year. Nemaska should become the world's lowest cost and biggest lithium hydroxide producer. However, the price tag for becoming the global leader is C$1.1 billion ($840 million). Ehm, actually, it was C$1.1 billion. Until yesterday.

Yesterday, Nemaska Lithium released a project construction update. Despite some attempts to paint the update in bright colors, the main conclusion is that additional C$375 million will be needed to complete the construction. This means a 34% cost overrun that was discovered only 8 months after the start of construction and only 13 months after the completion of the feasibility study. Moreover, until now, it seemed like everything's alright (except the cafeteria). According to the previous construction update, released on November 19, 36% of the total budget was committed as of the end of October. No indications of any cost overruns, everything was on time and on budget. And then, on February 13:

Based on the CAD 1.1B financing package announced on May 30, 2018, and based on the past eight (8) months of construction, the Corporation currently estimates that additional net funds of about CAD 375M would be required to enable the Corporation to complete construction and meet the drawdown conditions provided in the streaming agreement with Orion Mine Finance and the senior secured bonds closed on April 12 and May 30, 2018 respectively. An important portion of these costs are now being based on finalized agreements and/or bids received rather than estimates as it was the case for the NI 43-101 Technical Report. This additional estimated funding, which is largely related to installation and indirect costs, was determined as a result of a detailed review and deeper knowledge of all project components, including detailed engineering work, revised site geotechnical data and updated equipment and installation costs. On the other hand, direct purchase package costs, mainly representing equipment, are in line with the initial budget.

In other words, the management has announced that some of the cost estimates used in the feasibility study were pretty incorrect. And, there is another inconspicuous statement:

The Corporation is currently evaluating the opportunity to increase the lithium hydroxide versus carbonate sales ratio to better meet the growing demand of hydroxide globally.

Producing more lithium hydroxide, which is a premium product, would be great. However, the question is what will be the impact of the changes on the electrochemical plant CAPEX.

Cost overruns are quite common in the mining industry. However, they usually don't occur so soon after the construction has started, and they usually occur to projects with little more dated feasibility studies. In the case of Nemaska Lithium, the cost overrun was identified quite quickly. It is important to note that the mine construction should last approximately another 8 months, and the electrochemical plant production approximately another 20 months. Hopefully, there will be no more cost overruns. However, the management is hard to trust after this surprise. Another strange thing is that, according to the management, the additional funding is related especially to installation and indirect costs, while the equipment costs are in line with the estimates. It is hard to understand how the installation and indirect costs could have been underestimated so heavily.

The cost overrun is a disaster especially due to the low share price. Before the cost overrun announcement, Nemaska's shares were trading around $0.4. After the announcement, they collapsed to $0.26. The market capitalization declined to $220 million. It means that any equity financing will be extremely painful. If Nemaska decides to finance the whole amount (C$375 million or $283 million) via an equity financing, the share count will increase almost by 130%. However, this value is valid only if the financing takes place at the current share price. It is quite possible that the share price will keep on declining due to the uncertainty, and the final share dilution will be even higher.

Nemaska has a debt of $350 million in the form of senior secured notes. It is possible that it will be able to take some additional loan. However, the loan will be probably able to cover only a smaller part of the newly arisen CAPEX needs. Another option is to sell another lithium stream. However, this option doesn't look too good, as Nemaska has already sold a 14.5% stream to Orion Mining Finance, for $150 million. But, back then, the lithium price was higher. Nemaska probably wouldn't be able to sell a similar stream at a similar price. Another significant share dilution seems to be inevitable.

Conclusion

The cost overrun will not only decrease the NPV of the project but will also most probably lead to significant share dilution, decreasing the upside potential of Nemaska's shares significantly. It is hard to estimate the exact impact before the exact terms of the financing are known, but it won't be pretty. I'm still holding to my shares, waiting for the financing plan. Although the majority (if not all) of Nemaska's shareholders are in red numbers right now, there is still a good probability that they will end up with profits, especially given the positive lithium market outlook. However, the profits will be much lower than originally thought.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMKEF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.