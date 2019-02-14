SLV: Sizing Up A Long Play

Silver is trading at around $15.55 an ounce, which corresponds to a price in iShares Silver Trust (SLV) of around $14.64. We are long GLD at present and plan to maintain this long position through the pending intermediate cycle decline. Traders have asked why we would not contemplate selling or even shorting gold when we have confirmation that the intermediate cycle low is in. The answer is that the risk/reward setup does not look attractive in our eyes.

Gold continues to make higher highs both from a long term perspective (December 2015) and also the recent intermediate low which took place last August. Surprises in a bull market happen on the upside so we always aim to invest with the trend.

Because the gold/silver ratio has remained above 80, silver will most likely be our vehicle of choice at the next intermediate low. This ETF basically tracks the spot price of silver less fees. The expense ratio is 0.5% and it is liquid with over $120 million being traded on a daily basis. Liquidity is important if we decide on something like a LEAP instead of buying the ETF outright. We will make that decision at the time.

Investing in an ETF which holds physical bullion removes risk from a certain standpoint when compared to investing in a silver mining company for example. A mining company (even in the face of a soaring silver price) can see its share price head in the opposite direction due to unforeseen circumstances such as government intervention, mining problems or an employee strike, etc. Investing in physical bullion is the safest strategy of all ( who are bullish on silver) if one wants to store the metal themselves. The next best alternative in terms of reducing risk is something like SLV. Here is how we see SLV's charts at present from daily and weekly standpoints.

As we can see from the daily chart, SLV clearly last printed daily cycle lows on the 13th of November last year and then on the 22nd of January in 2019. This means we are 17 days in our present daily cycle. SLV topped though at the end of last month and has been dropping ever since. We have a confirmed daily swing high in place and have broken below the 10 day moving average. These are clear signs that we are dropping into a daily cycle low with a top only on day 7. Furthermore the RSI momentum indicator has already dropped below 30 which demonstrates the aggressiveness of the decline since the start of the month.

Going to the weekly chart, SLV printed an intermediate cycle low on the 13th of November. This means that we are just 13 weeks into this present intermediate cycle. This is where things can get confusing for silver based investors. Why? Because gold is on week 26 of its present intermediate cycle. Gold has been able to firmly remain in bullish mode since its August low and is now in its timing band to drop into an intermediate cycle low.

This begs the question whether the price of SLV is going to continue to come under pressure in the next few weeks because of gold's pending move down into its intermediate cycle low. We already have a few warnings signs on the SLV weekly chart. The RSI indicator is showing divergences against price. SLV's January high did not result in a higher level on the RSI oscillator. This usually means lower prices are on the horizon. These divergences usually mean lower prices are coming. An intermediate decline will be confirmed if we drop below the 10 week moving average of $14.47 on the SLV chart.

Although silver may be only 13 weeks into its present intermediate cycle, traders should remember that the last intermediate cycle went 40+ weeks. It is quite normal for a short cycle to follow a long cycle in the metals. Patience is needed at present. No need to press the long side here just yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.