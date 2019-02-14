AT&T: Management Must Repay Debt

The stock only trades at 8x '19 EPS estimates and will rally with a focus on debt repayment.

The lack of trust requires that management has a mandate to continue repaying debt after reaching the $150 billion target for the end of 2019.

The biggest risk to the investment story at AT&T (T) is not the debt load, but rather that the current management team doesn't use massive free cash flows to pay down debt. The recent sector numbers in the legacy video space continues to warn shareholders of the dangers of this management team to overspend on assets at the market peak.

Wrong Video Assets

The purchase of DirecTV in 2014 made AT&T the largest video programming distribution network in the U.S. The move is again looking ill timed as video subs are in free fall.

During Q4'18, BTIG is estimating that MVPD subs dropped 873,000, more than double the 393,000 loss in the previous-year period. The total sub base declined over 3 million in 2018 to 74 million.

My previous research already highlighted how the legacy video business at AT&T is the big weakness at the company. Even the DirecTV Now service is losing customers as the company cut promotions.

The shift in the video market to offer DTC offerings over bundled packages from the likes of DirecTV either via satellite services or OTT offerings has eliminated much of the need for services that consolidate content into channels. Consumers can now use Netflix (NFLX) and Hulu for streaming movies and TV shows and ESPN+ from Disney (DIS) for sports programming. The combination of these services offer a cheap package to frugal consumers looking for flexible video viewing options.

The addition of Disney+ and WarnerMedia DTC offerings toward the end of this year amongst other offerings from tech giants such as Amazon (AMZN) Prime show how bad AT&T management misjudged the market. The opportunity for the wireless companies is to build the 5G pipe to provide the broadband network for streaming services vs. being the middleman cut out of the video programming distribution process.

One only has to look at the stock price change of the major wireless players like Verizon Communications (VZ) and T-Mobile (TMUS) to see how just focusing on wireless was the best option. Even Verizon made a run at building a video content distribution network to only cut back recently. The stock has far outperformed AT&T as Verizon invested far less into the failed business.

Soaring Debt Levels

The issue with AT&T is not necessarily the total net debt levels that now top $171 billion, but rather the constant use of debt to acquire assets at premium prices. The company already has reduced debt levels by nearly $10 billion since the closing of the Time Warner deal last year.

The problem with AT&T is that the company bought both DirecTV and Time Warner via the addition of substantial debt. AT&T saw debt levels double since prior to the 2014 deal to buy DirecTV due to these large acquisitions and the requirement for massive capital spending and dividend payouts.

The media and telecom giants added the following debt levels from those mergers:

DirecTV - Paid $28.50 per share in cash and assumed $18.6 billion in net debt.

Time Warner - Paid $53.75 per share in cash and assumed $23.3 billion in net debt.

The really noticeable part of the debt chart is that AT&T made slight progress on lowering net debt levels following the DirecTV merger to only decide the company needed to add content to the video distribution network.

In the process, it doubled down on the video distribution to the cable networks that both get eliminated from the process of consumers cutting the cord and moving to OTT services.

Again, the debt levels, per se, aren't a problem with free cash flow in 2019 estimated at $26 billion that far exceeds dividend payouts of up to $14 billion. The company forecasts getting the net debt levels to the $150 billion range this year via free cash flow and minor asset sales such as Hulu.

The leverage ratio is 2.85x EBITDA levels with a target of getting down to 2.5x this year. So the problem isn't debt levels, but rather a lack of confidence that management won't constrain their debt-fueled, empire building that hasn't rewarded shareholders.

What investors want is a commitment from the company to continue paying down debt with excess FCF after solely paying down debt in 2019. What investors don't want to see is another debt-fueled acquisition as the company realizes that the video content space is too competitive and legacy video distribution is in terminal decline.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is the industry MVPD results continue to remind investors how bad the current management team is at acquiring assets. For this reason, investors want to hear the company pushing for an leverage ratio target of 2.0x EBITDA or a $120 billion net debt target over the next few years.

The last thing investors want is for AT&T to make another horrible acquisition. As the results of the other wireless players highlight, a company focused on its core business is far better than an empire builder. The stock only trades at about 8x '19 EPS estimates, providing plenty of upside for shareholders, if management stays on track with 5G.

