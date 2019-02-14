Can Google Eat Apple's Lunch?

It was more than two years ago when Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) launched its first Pixel smartphone. At the time, I was not concerned about this new device being a true competitor to Apple (AAPL), and since then I've basically been proven right. On Wednesday, a new report came out talking about Google's ambitions in the space, again making me wonder if the search giant is truly going on the offensive here.

The new report states that Google is going to unveil a lower priced smartphone this year. This is an effort to bring more users into the ecosystem, and potentially take advantage of the troubles that Apple has experienced recently. Nikkei Asian Review states that Google will price this device below the iPhone XR, Apple's cheapest "new" phone, although the following image shows Apple has a much broader lineup than that, offering its older generation phones at lower prices.

(Source: Apple Raises iPhone Pricing, article here)

The Nikkei article doesn't state how much lower Google will go with this new phone's price. Are we talking about a still mid-premium type device that might cost like $600, or is Google trying to go really low and perhaps price at the low end at just say $200 or so? Since the phone will partially be targeted at emerging markets, there will certainly be a lot of other low cost options out there from a variety of brands. Maybe Samsung or other Android device makers should be the ones truly worried.

The Nikkei article was very light on details, so it is hard to say what size of phone this likely will be. Google's Pixel 3 currently offers a 5.5 inch display, while the Pixel 3 XL is at 6.3 inches. Apple's three newest devices are 6.1 inches for the XR, with the XS at 5.8 inches and the XS Max at 6.5 inches. Some vendors are heading towards the 7 inch screen size, although I think there's still a decent crowd (myself included) that prefer a smaller phone like the iPhone SE that has a 4 inch display.

Obviously if Google wants to price this phone low enough, the best way to remove costs is to go with a lower screen size. Perhaps Google could also go with slightly older hardware, like a previous generation chipset, as well as not necessarily having a top of the line camera, as ways to cut costs. However, that gets me to one of the biggest parts of the Nikkei article, detailed below, that's the current problem with Google's strategy:

Google has only a small presence in the global smartphone market. Pixel shipments in 2018 were around 4.68 million units, or around 0.33% of the total market, research company IDC data showed. This compared with 3.45 million units, or 0.2% of the market in 2017.

What Google sold all of last year is about what Apple averages for iPhone sales in about 8 or 9 days currently. I never thought Google's Pixel strategy was going to be a winner because of such low volumes and only having it on one carrier, Verizon (VZ). As I said in my 2016 article, the strategy out of Google reminded me of the BlackBerry (BB) Priv phone. That didn't turn out well, as BlackBerry has dumped its large scale hardware efforts. I also think Apple will be revising its iPhone strategy this year, meaning Google may not be pricing this new phone as competitively as the Nikkei believes.

Because Google gets most of its revenues and profits from search, it makes me wonder if the company really wants to go after market share here. If management is willing to take some losses, it could offer this phone at a low enough price to intrigue a number of consumers. Even losing $50 a phone on 20 million units wouldn't make a dramatic difference for a company that had a net profit of more than $30 billion last year according to its 10-K filing. Some of those losses could eventually be made up by bringing new users onto the Google platform.

The interesting item here would be if Google were to launch a say $500 phone while producing say 20 million units a year of it. That would add $10 billion in annual revenues, which is more important than you think. While Google is projected to see revenues of more than $160 billion this year, revenue growth is forecast to slow down into the teens, percentage wise. Like a number of FANG stocks, investors seem to be preferring revenue growth at this point, even if it comes at a cost of profits. Adding $10 billion in revenues, even if it cost almost a billion in profits, likely would help Google get closer to the average street price target that's roughly $200 above current levels. Google would make up some of those losses from the services growth I mentioned above, and could easily boost earnings per share a little by buying back more of its stock. Those arguing the name is worth $1,350 or so a share would rather see yearly revenue growth in the 25%-30% range than the sub 20% figure currently expected.

While Apple reported a sharp drop in iPhone revenues recently, that was mostly due to a variety of factors like the China trade war and a stronger dollar. Even though management has stopped providing unit sales for the iPhone and other products, the current volume of phones Google is selling isn't likely to really make a big impact on Apple's financials. However, where I think things could change is in the scenario mentioned above, where Google starts producing smartphones in the tens of millions of years. Once we get past this spring/summer where Apple is slated to launch new media services, I think investors are going to want to see if the company can return the iPhone to growth. If Google starts taking away millions of sales and the iPhone shows another year of revenue declines for the holiday 2019 period, I think Apple investors may start to wonder if its best days are behind it.

The Nikkei article states that going with a low end device is part of a strategy to increase the amount of devices using its operating systems. Google will also deliver new smart speakers, wearables, and even cameras from its Nest unit. The best way to get users into your ecosystem is through hardware, but with the volumes the Pixel currently is at, that won't really hurt a name like Apple. That's why I'm still not worried about Google's efforts at the moment, until the company steps up to the plate and starts producing smartphones in much higher volumes. Should the company bring a better offering to market later this year, we can reassess the situation then.

Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.