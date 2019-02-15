Is The Gasoline Crack Spread Flashing A Signal?

A thorough analysis of commodities markets requires an in-depth examination of a raw material's market structure. In the crude oil market, term structure is one facet of the overall picture when it comes to the supply and demand fundamentals. Term structure is the difference between the price of the energy commodity for nearby and deferred delivery periods. When nearby prices exceed deferred prices, the condition of backwardation is a sign of tight supply conditions. Contango or the state where nearby prices are lower than deferred prices signals a market that has either a supply and demand balance of a condition of oversupply.

Location spreads, quality spreads, and substitution spreads are also significant factors that are pieces of a jigsaw puzzle in crude oil, and other commodities, when it comes to projecting the future path of prices. All of these factors are variables in what is the calculus of the market for price forecasting. In the world of crude oil which is the primary ingredient in the production of products like gasoline, heating oil, diesel and jet fuels, the refining spreads or crack spreads that represent the economics of the processing oil is another variable that often sheds light on the supply and demand equation for the energy commodity.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is a company in the oil sector, but rather than exposure to the outright price of the energy commodity, VLO tends to move higher and lower with crack spreads which are the refining margin that leads to profits for losses for the company.

Crack spreads are real-time indicators of demand

Refineries buy crude oil, process the energy commodity, and manufacture oil products. The companies that process the oil are not exposed to its price, nor do they have a risk when it comes to the prices of the oil products as they sell their output at markets prices.

It is the margin between the input and the output that determines the earnings of refineries. Rising crack spreads increase margins, and when they decline, the profits of processors move lower.

Aside from the economics for refineries, crack spreads serve as real-time indicators for the demand for crude oil which is the main ingredient in their production.

Gasoline is a seasonal commodity

Gasoline is the world's most ubiquitous oil product as it powers the vast majority of automobiles around the globe. The peak season of demand each year for gasoline consumption begins in the spring and runs through the fall. Drivers put more mileage on their cars when the weather conditions are ideal. The winter season across the United States and in the northern hemisphere where the majority of the world's population resides is a time when cold weather, snow, and ice interfere with driving. As the winter season approaches each year, many refineries retool, do maintenance and increase their production of distillate fuels which are less seasonal fuels. Therefore, gasoline prices and gasoline processing spreads tend to move lower during the winter months and higher during the peak season each year.

The lowest level in years for the gasoline refining spread

On the final day of January, the gasoline crack spread fell to its lowest level in almost a decade.

As the monthly chart highlights, the gasoline crack spread declined to a low at $3.64 per barrel at the end of January. The last time it traded below that level was back in October 2009. At the same time, the wholesale price of gasoline hit a low at $1.2450 per gallon in late December 2018 which was the lowest price since early 2016 when crude oil found a bottom at $26.05 per barrel and gasoline fell to a low at $0.8975 per gallon.

The low level of the gasoline processing spread at the end of last month proved too low and over recent sessions, it recovered as the end of the winter season is on the horizon.

Spring is coming and so is gasoline demand

The gasoline refining spread did not remain below the $4 per barrel level for long even though inventories were around 4% above the five-year average for February 8 according to the Energy Information Administration.

By February 14, the price of the gasoline crack spread on NYMEX reached a high at $8.81 per barrel well over double the price it traded to on the downside on the final day of January.

As the weekly chart illustrates, the gasoline crack rallied and was at just over $8.60per barrel on February 14. If the price action in 2016, 2017, and 2018 are a guide, we should see the refining margin for gasoline take off to the upside later this month.

In 2016, it moved from a low at $9.64 per barrel during the week of February 16 to a high at $22.46 per barrel the next week. In 2017, the low came during the week of February 21, and by the end of that same week, it had traded to a peak at $19.70 per barrel. Last year, the refining spreads found a bottom during the week of February 12 at $10.69 and the next week it traded to a high at $20.21 per barrel. The move from under $4 to over $8 since the end of January may be the start of the recovery for the gasoline processing margin. With the US economy booming and gasoline prices lower this year than last, it may just be a matter of time before the market experiences a significant increase in demand because of both the economy and the seasonal influence as the spring season arrives.

VLO is a lot higher than the December low, but still a lot lower than the 2018 high

Valero Energy Corporation is a refinery that processes raw crude oil into gasoline and other oil products. The company profile states:

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.1 million barrels per day. It markets its refined products through wholesale rack and bulk markets; and through approximately 7,400 outlets under the Valero, Diamond Shamrock, Shamrock, Ultramar, Beacon, and Texaco brand names. The company also produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil primarily to refiners and gasoline blenders, as well as to animal feed customers. It owns and operates 11 ethanol plants with a combined ethanol production capacity of approximately 1.45 billion gallons per year. In addition, the company owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets; and provides transportation and terminaling services. Valero Energy Corporation has operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Valero Refining and Marketing Company and changed its name to Valero Energy Corporation in August 1997. Valero Energy Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Valero has a market cap of $35.515 billion, trades an average of around 4.5 million shares each day, and pays a 4.37% dividend at its current share price. The stock has been on a wild ride since October.

As the chart illustrates, on October 3, VLO stock traded at a high at $120.72 per share. The high in 2018 came in June at $126.98. The selling in the crude oil market together with selling in the stock market created what was an almost perfect bearish storm for VLO shares. In fewer than three months the price of the stock plunged to a low at $68.81 on December 26, 43% below the price at the start of October and 45.8% lower than last year's peak.

Since then, VLO stock recovered from the late December low and traded to a high at $88.36 on January 31, ironically on the day that the gasoline crack spread hit an almost decade low. VLO ignored the artificially low level of the gasoline processing spread and rallied alongside crude oil and the stock market. On Thursday, February 14, VLO was trading at over $83.60 per share with the peak season for demand for their products on the horizon.

VLO trades at 11.48 times earnings at its current share price and pays an above-market divided. Even though the price is around 20% above its December 26 bottom, there could be lots of upside in the share price of the company over the coming weeks and months.

Tax reform and share buybacks are likely to continue to support the stock market over the coming weeks and months. At the same time, a trade deal between the US and China could add additional fuel to the world US and Chinese economies. With the spring season just around the corner, a bullish stock market and economic growth could send the price of VLO shares back to the midpoint of its 2018 range which stands at $97.90 per share. The midpoint was around 19% above the closing price on February 12.

The gasoline crack plunged at the end of January, but the recovery that took the refining spread to the $8.80 level over recent sessions may be the start of a rally that will take it to higher highs throughout the spring and into the summer of 2019. A rising gasoline crack spread will provide further support for VLO shares which could have lots more upside over the coming days and weeks.

