Sears Holdings: The Company With Nine Lives

Other SG&A reductions such as a 62% cut in IT spend will leave Sears mainly focused on making sure things don't fall apart before liquidation is complete.

SG&A reductions will significantly reduce cash burn while the liquidation occurs, but are not conducive to growth, such as with the 74% reduction in marketing spend.

Go-forward projections appear to have an unrealistic combination of revenue growth and massive SG&A cuts though just to get to modestly positive EBITDA.

Sears has avoided an immediate liquidation with the approval of the sale of most of its assets to Lampert.

Sears Holdings (OTCPK:SHLDQ) appears set to survive for a while longer with the approval of the sale of most of its assets to Eddie Lampert. Although Sears has gotten yet another reprieve, it looks likely that this will just buy enough time for a more orderly liquidation over a few years.

Sears' own projections (during the bankruptcy case) called for a combination of increasing revenue and massive SG&A cuts just to get to modestly positive EBITDA. This seems unlikely given the nature of the cuts, which include a large reduction in marketing spend. The proposed cuts seem more designed to minimize cash burn, while Sears' remaining stores close down and allow for just enough staff to make sure that the company remains basically functional in the meantime.

The Sears assets purchased by Eddie Lampert should be valued at liquidation value only since there probably isn't a viable way to make it into a long-term profitable business. Lampert has mentioned opening smaller stores focusing on tools and appliances, but that is unlikely to do much other than reduce the company's cash burn somewhat.

Historical Business Unit Information

The historical business unit information shows that many of the business units that have been cited by Sears bulls in the past as having significant value don't actually contribute that much to the company.

For example, Monark's EBITDA is listed as $3 million for 2017 and negative $1 million for the first three quarters of 2018. Innovel is lumped together with supply chain and reported a combined EBITDA of negative $326 million in 2017 and negative $194 million during the first three quarters of 2018. Innovel appears to be mainly a cost center that would have primarily equipment value to a third-party purchaser.

Financial services (including the Citi Credit Card agreement) delivered $68 million EBITDA in 2017 and $65 million EBITDA during the first three quarters of 2018. This is quite small compared to the credit card income that is reported by other department store retailers.

The online business appears to be roughly breakeven, as shown by the projection for $2 million in EBITDA between 2019 and 2021 after the non go-forward stores are closed.

Shop Your Way does generate a fair bit of EBITDA at $160 million in 2017 and $97 million in the first three quarters of 2018. However, this is basically just an internal transfer from Sears' retail units though, and Shop Your Way doesn't appear to have much external business. This notion is supported by the drastic expense reductions planned for Shop Your Way (to be discussed later), which wouldn't happen if it was a viable business on its own.

Source: Sears

Future Business Projections

I don't view Sears' business projections for 2019 to 2021 to be all that achievable. The company projected that the go-forward retail in its plan (which at 505 stores differs a bit from the 425 stores that are apparently going to remain open) will increase its revenues by around 7.5% from 2019 to 2021 while keeping gross margins essentially flat.

While Sears has managed to deliver positive comps recently, this been achieved through lower margins. The YTD 2018 retail gross margins are 28.3% compared to 30.4% in 2017. Note that these numbers are not the same as Sears' income statement since it appears that some items are allocated to COGS differently in the restructuring presentation.

The other area that I would consider unrealistic for a healthy, long-term business is the extent of the SG&A reductions in Sears' forecast. For the first three quarters of 2018, Sears reported $601 million in Home Office/Corporate SG&A. This translates into a run-rate of $801 million over four quarters. Sears is projecting that this will be reduced by 54% in 2019 to $365 million and by 63% (compared to 2018) in 2020 to $296 million.

While there is probably some room for reductions, Home Office/Corporate SG&A was around 7.4% of retail revenues back in 2015 and 2016, while Sears' projection calls for it to be reduced to 4.4% of retail revenues for 2020. I've reposted the business unit financials image below for easier viewing.

Source: Sears

Even with some unrealistic looking numbers in terms of revenue growth and SG&A cuts, the projections still only result in $165 million EBITDA for 2020.

While Lampert's plans may take Sears in a bit of a different direction than the company's own projections, the profitability gap will still remain. Sears will probably still end up closing most/all of its stores within a few years.

Cost-Cutting Plans

A closer look at Sears' proposed cost-cutting plans indicates how some areas are expected to be drastically affected. For example, marketing is expected to go from a run-rate of around $175 million per year now to $45 million per year in 2020 (a reduction of 74%). IT is also hit hard with a 62% reduction from $166 million per year to $63 million in 2020. Shop Your Way is projected to go from $38 million per year right now to $6 million per year in 2020, a reduction of 85%. Sears also notes that it is targeting further Shop Your Way spend reductions to $1 million per year.

Source: Sears

I don't view these cuts as being achievable at the same time as Sears grows revenues. Sears may be able to achieve these drastic spend reductions, but that would be in conjunction with a shrinking business and further store closures. In that situation, Sears would try to operate with a skeleton crew tasked with keeping things operational long enough for Sears to liquidate and sell off its remaining stores. The reduced expenses would help minimize the company's cash burn while it conducted those liquidations, but would not help it achieve any semblance of growth. Certainly a 74% reduction in marketing spend is not conducive to growth, while a 62% reduction in IT spend and a 85% reduction in Shop Your Way spend mean the objective is to just keep things running and not to attempt any improvements or upgrades.

Lampert may choose to allocate Sears' cost cuts a bit differently than the company's previously proposed plans. However, the fact remains that Sears' SG&A would need to be cut drastically just to approach modestly positive EBITDA. Any attempt to reduce SG&A to the level Sears needs for positive EBITDA would result in significant cuts to functions that are needed to achieve business growth and/or to keep the company functioning.

Conclusion

Sears appears to have escaped immediate liquidation with the approval of the sale of most of its assets to Eddie Lampert. However, it appears likely that the liquidation will now take place in a more controlled manner, perhaps over the course of a couple years, although maybe slightly longer.

The company's projections call for both increased revenue and drastic SG&A cuts in order to get to modestly positive EBITDA. I don't believe that it is realistic to achieve both at the same time. Drastic SG&A cuts (such as the proposed 74% reduction in marketing spend and a 62% reduction in IT spend) may allow Lampert to liquidate Sears without the pressure of massive cash burn though. The key factor in this situation is how long Sears can operate with a skeleton corporate and home office staff before things start to fall apart. The pace of the liquidation may be governed by that.

The eventual new Sears stock should be valued at liquidation value only and not for any potential longer-term business value. Even if Sears can reach its projections, it would only do around $200 million in EBITDA, while as I've outlined above, I am very skeptical about its ability to reach those targets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.