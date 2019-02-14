Electrolux: Recent 25% Surge Makes The Case A Hold

In my previous article on Jan 3, I highlighted three reasons why Electrolux AB (OTCPK:ELUXF) is an attractive investment- historically low valuations, healthy balance sheet, and normalization of headwinds.

In this article, I summarize the company's Q4 report and explain why I no longer consider ELUX a strong buy and am instead changing the investment case to hold.

Q4 and 2018 in a nutshell

In Q4 sales grew by 2.5%, mainly thanks to price increases and mix improvements across most business areas. Operating income amounted to SEK 1 963m (USD 2 117m), corresponding to a margin of 5.7% (6.3% in Q42017). Excluding a non-recurring item relating to the completion of the French antitrust proceeding, operating margin landed at 5.5% (6.3). Positive earnings contribution from volume/price/mix across all business areas partly offset higher input costs and currency headwinds. Earnings per share for the period decreased to SEK 5.48 (SEK 6.97 in Q42018).

Source: Electroluxgroup.com

As the table above illustrates, 2018 has been a rough year for Electrolux. Such factors as loose of a major customer in the U.S market (Sears), increasing raw material prices, currency headwinds and litigation costs were the main contributors to the depressing results in EBIT and net income. Organic sales growth showed, however, a rather satisfying result and proved that Electrolux has successfully managed to step out of the negative growth territory.

The Board proposes a dividend for 2018 of SEK 8.50 (8.30) per share, to be paid in two installments. This implies a current dividend yield of 3.7% and a payout ratio of 63%.

Still a healthy balance sheet and an announced spinoff

After having so challenging year, the balance sheet looks still very healthy. The debt level in relation to the equity has remained more or less stable. While the interest coverage ratio has deteriorated if we compare that to 2017, the ability to cover interest expense from its EBIT is rather strong. The dividend payout ratio of 63% can be viewed positively since it leaves enough room for ELUX to make further investments without taking much debt. The dividend as % of equity lands at the average level of the past 4 years.

Source: Electroluxgroup.com

One day prior to submitting Q4 report, ELUX announced that it will separate its Professional Products unit, which accounts for ~8% of the total revenue.

President and CEO Jonas Samuelson's comment:

In 2019, Electrolux turns 100 and we are now taking the next step to accelerate profitable growth. We will do this by becoming sharper and even more focused on developing our consumer value proposition in terms of experience innovation, ownership solutions and the way we go to market. By transferring Home Care & SDA into our four regional business areas, we are ensuring a more unified approach to our interactions with consumers in each market, with brand storytelling and product design. As announced yesterday, the intention is to prepare a separation of Professional Products. This would allow our professional operation to focus on its own distinct opportunities and continue its profitable growth journey as a standalone, listed company.

Furthermore, it is worth to add that the Professional Products unit is the most profitable unit of ELUX (in terms of EBIT margin). This news was received positively by the market for one day after the announcement, ELUX`s share price surged by ~20%. Although one could argue that it is hard to judge whether the stock increased due to the announcement or due to the Q4 report, which was submitted at the same day, the sales and earnings did not beat the consensus estimate by so big margin that would warrant so huge surge.

Given the fact that spun-off companies tend to perform better than the market (e.g. The Bloomberg US Spin-Off Index produced a total return of 35% in 2017 versus 21.8% for S&P 500), these changes should increase the likelihood of a positive ELUX`s share price development. Overall, the maneuver made by ELUX sends a clear signal that the firm is striving hard to take specialize in adding value in its core business.

Struggle to maintain profitability

Q4 showed that in spite of strengthening Latin America currencies, rebounding raw material prices and previously announced product price hikes, ELUX is still struggling to stabilize its profitability.

Source: Electroluxgroup.com

The graph above indicates that in Q4, ELUX`s EBIT margin has stopped its recovery and started to decline.

Steel Prices - Source

Given the fact that the trend of declining raw material prices has stopped and in the past few months experienced even some rebound, the job for ELUX to bring back its profitability becomes more challenging.

Source: Bloomberg

While the Bloomberg JP Morgan Latin America Currency Index has indeed stabilized since September 2018, it shows no sign of some strengthening that could boost ELUX earnings. The dip in Q4 confirms that these levels of Latin American FX rates are not sufficient to help ELUX in stabilizing its profitability.

In addition, the recent increase in the company`s share price coupled with declining EPS has brought back its valuations to a somewhat meaningful level. When I made a buy recommendation, its TTM P/E of 12.8 implied a 36% discount compared to 3Y average and 31% discount compared to 5Y average. Now its TTM P/E does not look so attractive anymore. The current TTM P/E of 15.98 results in only a 6% discount compared to 3Y average and 5% premium relative to 5Y average. Given the fact that the current economic environment does not look as promising as in the prior 3/5 years (thus the lower expected earnings growth), the probability of any further share price appreciation is rather low.

The bottom line

Q4 and the recent development in raw material prices and Latin American currencies has made ELUX less attractive. While Q4 came with some positive news as finally positive organic growth despite the loose of a major customer and an announcement of a spinoff, the negatives clearly outweigh the positives. The fact that ELUX suffered a declining EBIT margin although the Latin American currencies were stable and raw material prices down, makes the future outlook a lot tougher. Especially if one takes into account that the steel prices have started to rebound and the current economic outlook does not look as promising as before. In addition, the valuations have converged reducing the historical discount. However, the almost debt-free balance sheet coupled with the safe dividend income and future potential from the spinoff makes Electrolux a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ELUXF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.