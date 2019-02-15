The World Waits For News On Trade

This week, the world waited while trade negotiators from China and the United States huddled in Beijing for high-level talks over the ongoing trade dispute between the two countries. In 2018, the US under President Donald Trump put tariffs on many Chinese exports to the US and China retaliated with protectionist measures aimed at the US. The trade dispute weighed on many asset classes, and commodities were no exception.

Since China exports more to the US than vice versa, the impact on the Chinese economy and their domestic stock market has been more significant than on the US economy. In the US, the majority of pain that comes from the dispute has been on the grain belt. China canceled soybean purchases from the US for 2018 and 2019 last year which caused the price of the oil seed to drop and inventories to soar. However, the protectionist wave caused Chinese GDP growth to slow to 6.4% in the final quarter of last year and to edge lower to just 6.6% for all of 2018.

The world is holding its breath for news on trade, and the markets that stand to gain the most from a deal and perhaps lose the most in the absence of an agreement are soybeans on the agricultural side and copper and base metals on the industrial side of the commodities markets. The Teucrium Soybean ETF product (SOYB) replicates the price action in the CBOT soybean futures market. In the world of copper and base metals, the Invesco DB Base Metals product (DBB) reflects the price action in copper, aluminum, and zinc prices on the London Metals Exchange which are highly sensitive to economic conditions in China.

Commodities are on the front lines

Commodities flow around the world from points of production to consumption. As China is the world's most populous nation that continues to experience economic growth, the country has been the demand side of the equation for raw materials for decades. Producers have become accustomed to Chinese growth and have increased output to meet their growing requirements.

Each day, China consumes more commodities, but a slowdown in their economy can cause inventories to build. Moreover, tariffs and protectionist measures distort commodities prices as they interfere with the flow of the raw materials. The dispute between the US and China caused the price of soybeans to move to the lowest price in a decade in 2018 when China canceled purchases from the world's leading producer and exporter last year.

As the weekly chart of CBOT soybeans highlights, the price of the oil seed dropped from over $10 to a low at $8.1050 per bushel in July.

At the same time, copper dropped from over $3 per pound at around the same time in 2018 on the back of economic weakness in China.

As the chart of COMEX copper futures illustrates, the price of the red metal fell from over $3.30 per pound to a low at under $2.54 per pound as China is the world's leading copper consumer. The other base metals including aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin are all the building blocks for infrastructure and sluggish economic conditions in China have caused their prices to move lower alongside copper which tends to be the leader in the nonferrous metals sector of the commodities market.

The Presidents of China and the US need a deal

In early December, the US and Chinese Presidents met in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and agreed on a 90-day window for negotiations to end the trade dispute. The leaders agreed to no new protectionist measures during the period and to maintain tariffs at the current levels until early March. If there is no progress on the talks, the US tariffs on Chinese goods will rise to 25% in early March.

The faltering Chinese economy has put pressure on President Xi to compromise with the US to end the trade dispute. However, while China has economic troubles, political concerns are secondary as the President does not stand for re-election and likely cemented his leadership position for life at the most recent Party Congress in 2017.

While the US has experienced little economic pressure from the trade dispute, President Trump has more than a little political pressure to get a deal signed. With the 2020 Presidential election kicking into high gear and candidates lining up to oppose the sitting President, a victory is not only desirable, but it is also necessary. President Trump pledged to level the playing field with trading partners around the world during the 2016 campaign. His administration ignited the trade dispute, so a deal where he could claim a victory would be a feather in his political cap going into the election season.

China needs a deal from an economic perspective, and the US leader needs a deal from a political perspective. A compromise that creates a win-win to end the trade dispute is the likely outcome. Even though the rhetoric between the US and China continues to fly, it is likely that both sides are positioning for a final compromise. Trade negotiators on both sides will outline a framework, but the final deal will come from a meeting between the two leaders where they can shake hands on a compromise and take their victory laps.

What could that deal look like?

The final deal between the US and China is not going to be a dramatic departure from the past trade protocols. Instead, it would likely be a compromise with each side finding common ground on issues surrounding intellectual property, a more reciprocal tariff schedule, and pledges of future trade accommodation where China would help the US reduce the existing trade imbalance. We got a whiff of China's willingness to extend an olive branch when they recently promised to purchase five million tons of soybeans per day from US farmers.

The deal will likely fall short for some on the President's side of the political aisle and the opposition party members in the Congress. When it comes to China, some Communist Party members may be disappointed that President Xi gave away too much to the US. However, like Henry Clay, the US politician and The Great Compromiser, taught any successful compromise leaves both sides unhappy with the final deal. I expect a deal that falls short of President Trump's promises but does move the needle on trade between the two countries. There is likely to be a gap between a political victory and an actual win when it comes to trade.

Any bullish news on China will ignite markets

A trade deal between the US and China will remove at least some of the dark clouds that hang over the global economy. Chinese stocks are likely to rebound, perhaps sharply, in the aftermath of the announcement of a deal with all of the pomp and circumstance between Presidents Trump and Xi. The forthcoming Presidential election will cause his opponents to throw more than a few stones at the deal, but the President will be able to claim that he did more than any of his predecessors to improve the positions of the US.

The markets that are likely to move higher after a deal are the agricultural and industrial commodities.

Copper and soybeans stand likely to benefit from an agreement

Optimism over the potential for a trade deal lifted the price of soybeans over $9 per bushel and copper recently was probing above the $2.80 per pound level as both the agricultural product and nonferrous metal have recovered from their lows. If soybeans take off on the upside, they will likely take corn and wheat prices higher. When copper rallies and moved above its critical technical resistance level at $2.8750 per pound, the red metal will probably take the other base metals along for a bullish ride to the upside. The two products that could stand to be well in the aftermath of a trade deal and compromise between the US and China are the Teucrium Soybean ETF product and the Invesco DB Base Metals product. DBB has exposure to the most liquid metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange which are copper, aluminum, and zinc which are all essential building blocks for infrastructure and highly sensitive to the Chinese economy.

The fund summary for SOYB states:

The investment seeks to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares' NAV reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal market conditions in Benchmark Component Futures Contracts or, in certain circumstances, in other Soybean Futures Contracts traded on the CBOT or on foreign exchanges.

The most recent top holding of SOYB include:

SOYB has net assets of $25.25 million and trades an average of 43,873 shares each day.

Source: Barchart

Since 2011, SOYB traded from at low at $15.26 to a high at $28.88 per share. At $16.41 on February 14, the ETF is close to its lows.

The fund summary for DBB states:

The investment seeks to track the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return™ (DBIQ-OY Industrial Metals ER™), which is intended to reflect the base metals sector. The index Commodities consist of Aluminum, Zinc and Copper - Grade A.

The most recent top holdings for DBB include:

DBB has net assets of $173.32 million and trades an average of 130,193 shares each day.

DBB's range since 2007 has been from $10.90 to $29.70. At $15.86 per share on February 14, it is closer to the lows than the highs over the past twelve years.

The world is waiting for news on the trade dispute. Economic considerations in China and the political stakes in the US are driving factors that will result in a compromise and deal between the nations. Agricultural and industrial commodities prices could move sharply higher as they are the sectors that are directly in the crosshairs of the dispute that began last year.

