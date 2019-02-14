How Can BlackBerry Get To $35 By FY 2021? Let Us Count The Ways

Improved margins from a steady reduction in restructuring charges and legal costs should improve a variety of multiples applied to BB’s valuation.

Including Cylance, revenue is on track to hit run-rate of $1.6b by Q4/21, with forward EPS at $1.50.

In a pair of two blue-sky valuations dating back to mid-2017, Gus Papageorgiu of Macquarie suggested a price target of $45, and Andrew Left of Citron Research a target of $20 for BlackBerry (NYSE:BB). Both analysts focused especially on growth in the BlackBerry Technology Solutions division, with varying emphases on QNX licenses, Radar (asset tracking), and Jarvis (code-scanning).

The majority of analysts over the past couple of years have plied a much more conservative course, offering price targets ranging from $7 to $12. But the question remains: Is there still a realistic path either to $20 or even $45 in the next two years?

I begin by considering revenue growth in the three main divisions of Software and Services over the past three years. Following that, I add in the impact of the Cylance acquisition, and consider conservative growth trajectories for all four divisions until the end of FY2021. These projections by themselves could possibly lead to a doubling of today's share price, but I will also consider scenarios where the SP might attain the lofty height of $35.

It is important to note from the outset that BB guided 8-10% growth for non-GAAP Software and Services in FY/19. Using the lowest growth percentage - 8% X $782m from FY/18 - BB's revenue should come in at $845m.

The breakdown will look something like this:

$206m for BlackBerry Technology Solutions (BTS)

for BlackBerry Technology Solutions (BTS) $381m for Enterprise SW and Services (ESS)

for Enterprise SW and Services (ESS) $259mfor Licensing, IP and other (L.IP).

BTS Revenue, FY 2015-2019

Notes: BB's fiscal year is 10 months ahead of the calendar year, so FY2019 ends on February 28, 2019.

2015 $101m 2016 $135m +34% 2017 $151m +12% 2018 $163m +8% 2019 $205m (Estimated) +26%

Source: Author's elaboration (all data in million dollars)

Source: Company's reports, Author's elaboration

*BTS estimation for Q4-2019 = $56m consists of QNX and 3 other small contributions from different technologies:

1. ~$1.5m: Radar asset tracking.

2. ~$1.5: Paratek, Certicom, Jarvis. BB has never broken out numbers for these products.

3. ~$1.5: Professional and SW maintenance services. Again, revenue not specified.

4. ~$51.5: QNX: Infotainment, telematics, digital instrument clusters, hypervisor, acoustics, and ADAS/autonomous.

Notes:

- The "design wins" from CY/16 and /17 have begun accelerating revenue.

- BB gets $1.50 - $3.00 per QNX license for each of the above applications.

- BB usually sells multiple licenses per vehicle.

BTS projection for Q4/21 = $98m (Run-rate = $392m)

When autonomy/connectivity accelerates, BB-QNX will be at the center of the action. Each new design win of the previous three years begins producing revenue roughly two years after the contracts are signed:

1. Radar: $12.5m (annual rate of ~$50m)

2. Paratek, etc.: $4.5m (presuming that Jarvis finds at least a small niche)

3. Services: $3m?

4. QNX: $78m. Based on growth of ~23%/year.

Source: Company's reports, Author's elaboration

Enterprise Software Revenue, FY 2015-2019

The switch to ASC-606 rules as of Q1/19 reduced YoY produced a severe drop in quarterly revenue.

Countering this shock are the encouraging sequential improvements. Q2/19 grew by 11% over Q1/19, and Q3/19 grew 6.5% over Q2.

The sum total of the difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP numbers derive from the addition of "acquired deferred revenue" from the acquisitions of Good Technology and AtHoc in FY/16.

Non-GAAP GAAP 2015 $147m $147m 2016 $211m +44% $211m +44% 2017 $410m +94% $344m +63% 2018 $423m +3% $388m +11% 2019 $381m (Estimated) -10% $369m (Estimated) -5%

Source: Author's elaboration (all data in million dollars)

Source: Company's reports, Author's elaboration

Licensing/IP Revenue, FY 2016-2019

The precise details of the IP wins against Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Avaya (NYSE:OTC:AVYA) in FY/19 remain unknown.

L.IP is the most difficult division to predict or comment on, as the details of almost every deal are hidden within non-disclosure agreements.

In Q3, Chen indicated licensing revenue from BBM fell back while revenue from handset OS ("BlackDroids") rose.

2016 $151m (Number inflated by several large one-time deals) 2017 $127m -16% 2018 $196m +54% 2019 $259m +32%

Source: Author's elaboration (all data in million dollars)

Source: Company's reports, Author's elaboration

Summation: At this conservative pace, and without taking into account any contributions from Cylance, BlackBerry's "business as usual" will likely lead to Q4 2021 revenue of $315m, or annualized growth of 16.7%.

Total run-rate of estimated Q4/19 = $236m X 4 = $944m.

The run-rate of our estimated Q4/21 = $315m X 4 = $1,260m.

That by itself would be very encouraging, especially if BB continues to drive down costs and improve margins.

Alternative Growth Trajectories

1. The 10% alternative to guidance

As a reminder, for three quarters in a row BlackBerry has guided for total Software/Services growth of between 8% to 10%" (Q1 conference call transcript). Total SW/Services revenue in FY2018 was $782m, non-GAAP. Total revenue in FY2019 should therefore be in the range of $845m to $860m.

Above, we've shown a likely path for BB to get to $845m. For Q4/19, specifically, this means revenue has to be at least $236m, given the fact that revenue to date in FY/19 has been $609m. However, Q3/19 came in at $228m, meaning that Q4 needs nothing more than a small improvement of $8m to hit the low end of guidance. In addition, BB's Q4 has traditionally been their strongest.

Last but not least, John Chen like all CEOs loves to under-promise and over-deliver. Let's assume then that FY/19 revenue growth will be 10%. That in turn means Q4 revenue will be ~$251m.

I imagine the extra $15m being distributed as follows:

BTS: $56m grows to $58m. YoY = 26%, Seq. = 9%. ESS: $106m to $111m. YoY = (-3%). Seq. = 13%. L.IP: $74m to $82. YoY = 41%. Seq. = 21%.

More importantly, there would be follow-on effects from this higher level of Q4 revenue. It alters all forward-looking estimations by expanding the base (the starting point) and by implying an addition of 2% to the overall growth rate.

Total SW/Services revenue in Q4/21 would become $331m instead of $315m.

The run-rate would be $1,324m instead of $1,260m.

2. The Cylance Impact: $65m revenue in Q4/21

It is possible that some pro-rated revenue from Cylance will be included before the end of Q4. I simply ignore that possibility, and jump ahead to the Cylance's impact from Q1 2020 to Q4 2021.

What we know of Cylance revenue to date.

2016: $36m

2017: $100m (YoY growth of 177%)

Q1/2018: $130m (trailing 12 months growth of 90%)

Estimated revenue for Q1/20 = $38.5m.

Note: I adopt Paul Treiber's conservative 3-year projections, where he estimates present Cylance TTM revenue is ~$154m/year and will grow 35% per year to the end of FY/21.

The immediate effect of the Cylance acquisition will be to increase BB's quarterly revenue by 15%. More important, the 35% growth rate - the highest rate of all four divisions - will have a healthy effect on the overall growth rate of Software and Services. Within two years, Cylance could be contributing nearly as much revenue as either BTS or L.IP.

In the big picture, presuming a contribution of ~$65m from Cylance, BB's revenue in Q4/21 should come to somewhere between $380m and $400m, with run-rates between $1.52b and $1.6b.

3. Accelerated EPS growth

As I pointed out in an earlier article, BB has radically reduced fixed costs in certain areas, especially in regard to restructuring charges, which seemed never-ending for several years. This essentially has an accelerating effect on free cash flow and earnings, in that every new addition to the top line results in improvements to the bottom line.

Part of a counter-argument here is that Cylance will be a drag on EPS in the first couple of quarters. No one knows the details, but we've been told Cylance is not yet profitable, and furthermore, that BB will have to pay off the vested shareholders an estimated $150m in addition to the $1.4b purchase price. Yet more costs will be involved in the process of integrating Cylance into BlackBerry UEM and BTS. As Chen said during the conference call on the acquisition (Nov. 16, 2018),

It is our expectation that we'll be able to be accretive within a year and we will be able to generate cash in a very short order….

I also expect losses from Cylance to be overmatched by significant gains in the other three divisions. I continue to expect modest growth in EPS throughout FY2020, but a significant acceleration of EPS in FY2021.

Conclusions

The increase from $782m in FY/18 to $1.6b in FY/21 and forward should once and for all stop the endless droning of the pro forma analyses of the past six years complaining about declines in total revenue. It's impossible to predict how Mr. Market will react to this new model of information, but at least we know the biggest drag on the share price will be removed.

Investors need to continue paying close attention to the growth story in each of the main four divisions. My own model takes the easy path of using straight-line YoY growth trajectories. Paul Treiber of RBC Capital is one analyst who takes a much more cautious line, presuming that ESS and L.IP will see several sequential contractions of revenue before both divisions resume their upward climb. In short, if any one of the four main SW/Services divisions stalls out for one or two quarters in a row, we can be sure that bearish sentiment will dominate Mr. Market.

I believe forward EPS could total as much as $1.40 by FY2021. The ingredients for this target are, very simply, $1.6b in revenue X ~9% operating margins. It's worth noting that BB had 8% operating margins in FY2018 (with non-GAAP EPS of $0.14), and has declared its long-term or "timeless" goal to be 20-25%. My estimations are actually conservative, and are certainly much less hasty than Gus Papageorgiu's call for $1.82 by FY/20.

However, if we use the same 25X/earnings multiple, that would bring the share price to $35. Throw in a wild card or two, such as a major win against Facebook that turns into long-term recurring licensing revenue, and then we'd even get all the way up into the blue skies of Papageorgiu's $45 - and beyond.

My main focus for valuation is on revenue, simply because I want to see more details of the Cylance deal before working with other ratios. Let's start with the basic idea that revenue will be $1.6b by FY/21, and that total shares at that time will be 580m.

Which multiple will be most appropriate? If your answer is 15X, you'd agree that Papageorgiu's prognostication in mid-2017 wasn't all that wildly optimistic after all. Even more prescient was Andrew Left's call for a mere $20 by 2021, as all that will require is a multiple of 7X revenue for a company where revenue has doubled in three years, where EPS has perhaps risen from $0.14 to $1.40, and where debt-free cash has risen to somewhere between $1 and $2 billion.

Source: Author's elaboration

5 multiple = $8b = $13.80 (= $17.93 CDN).

10 multiple = $16b = $27.60 (= $35.88 CDN).

15 multiple = $24b = $41.38 (= $53.80 CDN).

It's worth mentioning that cash on hand could add anywhere from $0.70 to $2.00 by the end of FY/21.

Note: I'd like to personally thank SA member "Yasch22" for the great help he gave me with the concept of this article as well its editing process.

