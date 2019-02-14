Liquidity Risk: How Big Is It?

Several changes have taken place in security trading, bank market-making and central bank, in recent years, and market participants need to take them into consideration in the current environment.

The problem is that financial markets generally have sufficient liquidity until they don't.

Liquidity risk is always difficult to identify and, as a consequence, investors always tend to put this risk factor to the side when operating in the financial markets.

For a long time now, I have argued that one of the major factors impacting U.S. financial markets as well as world financial markets is the liquidity that exists with the global system.

This abundant liquidity has come about due to the way that central banks throughout the world, but especially in the United States, Europe, and Great Britain, responded to the financial turmoil surrounding the Great Recession of 2007-2009, and to the subsequent recovery period in which these central banks produced monetary policies that erred on the side of too much monetary ease so as to avoid any financial disruption that might derail the recovery.

As a result of this, for example, commercial banks have greater amounts of “excess reserves” on hand than ever before in history.

And, there are historic amounts of debt outstanding. I wrote yesterday about the “out-of-control” debt situation connected with the federal deficit of the U.S. government.

In addition, attention is being drawn to the market for auto loans, where delinquencies of 90-days or more have reached historic highs. In 2018, the level of autos loans more than 90 days past due reached 7 million, more than one million higher than the previous high attained in 2010. This according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Furthermore, corporate debt has risen to extremely high levels.

The demand for more debt continues to rise. In my article, cited above, I argued that there appears to be enough liquidity around to handle this increasing demand. I wrote, “financial markets in the United States and Europe appear to have plenty of money around to service almost all demands coming to market.”

But, there is another aspect to the issue of liquidity—“the ability to buy and sell a security”—that has just been discussed by Bilal Hafeez, the head of European fixed income research at Nomura.

Liquidity is present in markets, until, liquidity goes away.

Or, in Mr. Hafeez’s words: “in ‘normal’ times, liquidity appears ample. However, when ‘abnormal’ times hit, this liquidity quickly vanishes.”

Stating this in another way, what happens when market shifts take place and liquidity vanishes because of how liquidity is re-priced?

In other words, Mr. Hafeez argues “sharp market moves could be less reflective of the credit or business cycle and more reflective of the repricing of liquidity.

Mr. Hafeez concludes “Today’s biggest risk, then, could be that investors are underpricing liquidity risk.

The examples given: “the final month of 2018 saw markets suffer extreme moves in the absence of much fundamental news. At one point, U.S. equities were down more than 15 percent, before reversing those losses over the subsequent weeks. At the same time, inter rate markets swung from anticipation of increases in Fed policy rates of 2019, to cuts.”

Mr. Hafeez lists three possible causes of the growing market fragility: first, the growth of electronic trading on both the sellside and the buyside; second, the reduction of the role that banks had in the market-making process; and third, the presence of central banks in financial markets.

In the first case we have the rise of “electronic trading” that automate trading on both the sellside and the buyside.

Second, changes in bank rules and regulations have reduced the role that banks might play and this means, to Mr. Hafeez, that “market makers could withdraw from the market out of caution.”

Third, as alluded to above, central banks have created the atmosphere that they will be around to serve as the “buyer of last resort” and will constantly be there to provide market liquidity to “guarantee” that market participants can always “sell” their securities without much loss in price.

It is always good to be reminded that “liquidity” is present in financial markets only when “liquidity” is not present.

Historically, one can only really identify a “liquidity crisis” after the fact.

There always seems to be enough liquidity available, until there isn’t.

A liquidity event is a surprise.

Central bankers, beware!

Market participants, beware!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.