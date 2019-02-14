Total: Production Growth Drives Solid Results

On Thursday, February 7, 2019, French oil and gas supermajor Total S.A. (TOT) announced its fourth-quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, the results looked to be decent, although the shares did decline somewhat in the pre-market trading session that accompanied the earnings report. There were definitely some good things in this report, including record production. The company benefited from the fact that oil prices were somewhat higher in the fourth quarter of this year compared to last year, although they were down somewhat compared to the third quarter. Nevertheless, these were solid results and show the company continuing to execute quite well on its ambitions.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Total's fourth-quarter 2018 earnings results:

The company reported total sales of $52.495 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 10.86% increase over the $47.351 billion that it had in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Operating cash flow was $10.640 billion in the quarter. This compares favorably to the $8.615 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Total had an average hydrocarbon production level of 2.876 million barrels of oil equivalents per day during the quarter. This was a new record level for the company and certainly exceeded the 2.613 million boe/day that it averaged a year ago.

Over the course of the year, Total initiated production activities at Ichthys in Australia, Yamal LNG in Russia, Kaombo North in Angola, and Egina in Nigeria.

Consolidated net income was $1.180 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 61.64% increase over the $730 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that essentially every measure of financial performance improved compared to the year-ago quarter. As is often the case with oil companies, one of the largest contributing factors to this is the fact that oil prices were higher in the most recent quarter than they were previously. In the quarter, the average price for a barrel of Brent crude was $68.80. This compares to $61.20 a year ago, but as anyone that follows the market can likely guess, it was lower than the levels that we saw over much of 2018:

Source: Total S.A.

It should be relatively easy to see how the company's top-line would increase year-over-year if the amount of money that it can get for a unit of production increased. If all else remains equal, then these higher revenues will result in more money making its way down to the bottom line.

We also saw though that Total managed to grow its production fairly significantly over the past year. As mentioned in the highlights, the company produced an average of 2.876 MMboe/day in the quarter compared to 2.613 MMboe/day a year ago. This also had the effect of boosting its top line because it had more product to sell. Thus, the combination of higher prices and higher production boosted Total's revenues and earnings compared to the prior-year quarter.

The majority of this production growth came from a handful of new projects. One of the most significant of these was Kashagan in Kazakhstan. This is generally considered to be one of largest discoveries in the past 30 years as the field contains an estimated 13 billion barrels of recoverable crude oil. The project has been somewhat troubled over the years though, as the consortium that was working to develop the project saw its members change frequently for various reasons. First production finally began in 2013 after years of delay, and the project has been ramping up ever since. Total is one of the partners on this project.

In a few recent articles, particularly this one, I have discussed the growing importance of liquefied natural gas in the global energy space. Total has been an active participant in this market and, in December 2017, the company brought the massive Yamal LNG project online. The second phase of the project came online in 2018. The Yamal LNG project is an enormous project located on the Yamal Peninsula in Russia that consists of natural gas production in the South Tambey Field, a liquefied natural gas plant capable of producing 16.5 million tons of LNG annually, and a shipping operation consisting of numerous owned and chartered LNG tankers. The project is a joint venture between Novatek, Total, CNPC, and the Silk Road Fund. As the project still has another stage that is scheduled to come online in 2019, it should provide another boost to the company's production over the next several months.

Total also had a few other high profile start-ups over the course of the year including Ichthys, Fort Hills, Kaombo North, and some others. All of these start-ups or ramp-ups boosted the company's production by 12% over 2017 levels. In addition to this, the portfolio effect boosted production by 2% year-over-year. This was mostly driven by the acquisition of Maersk Oil, partially offset by the sales of Visund in Norway and Rabi in Gabon. In addition, this growth was offset by a 4% production decline across the company's other fields, which is just due to ordinary declines that all fields experience.

A few times over the past year, most notably here, I discussed how Total has been actively entering the renewables industry as a way to diversify itself away from traditional fossil fuels. Unfortunately, this segment of the company's business delivered mixed results during the quarter:

Source: Total S.A.

As we can see here, the unit had an adjusted net operating income of $176 million in the quarter compared to $232 million in the same quarter of last year. However, the company did see the performance of this unit improve substantially if we look at the full-year numbers. Total credits this to good performance of its gas and power trading activities and especially the LNG operations. While Total did not state how much its renewable energy plants (mostly solar) delivered in isolation, it does seem likely that this contributed somewhat to the improvements that we saw.

In conclusion, this was a reasonably solid quarter for Total driven by new project starts and ramp-ups, which boosted the firm's production levels. While lower than in the middle of 2018, oil prices were still high enough to ensure that the company could generate solid margins and were still higher than a year ago. One of the major stories in the energy space over the next few years is likely to be LNG, and Total saw strong results here as well. Overall, the company delivered solid performance, and investors should certainly be pleased with the company's performance.

