Brent Beshore On The Investing City Podcast (Transcript)

This is a transcript with guest Brent Beshore on The Investing City podcast.

Ryan Reeves

Okay, today, on The Investing City Podcast we are overjoyed, just so excited, to have Brent Beshore, owner of "Adventures" here on the podcast - thank you so much Brent.

Brent Beshore

Hey thanks for having me on - way to set expectations low.

Ryan Reeves

Okay so yeah, I don't want to set expectations low because that is very undeserved! Brent, I don't know how I originally found you. Honestly, I just found you through some blog, maybe. But I've been reading your stuff for years. And yeah, just super excited for this interview. So, I've noticed you've actually been doing a lot of podcasts lately, and you probably get a lot of questions. But I was wondering, what is one of your most memorable questions that you've gotten so far?

Brent Beshore

It has to be on a podcast? I think Patrick's question about what's the kindest thing someone's ever done for you is a pretty darn good one. I think it gets at things that we maybe don't often think about. And yeah, reflect on those things. So, I think that's a pretty interesting one.

Ryan Reeves

Totally. And what was your answer for that?

Brent Beshore

Well, my answer was, there's a gentleman, his name is Craig, who used to work with me. And, he really picked me up when things were dark. I think it's easy to look at anyone's life. And in general, things get better and it's easy to say, “Oh, it was a straight line between when they started and the success they've had” and I certainly know for my life, that's just not the case. There's been lots of ups and downs, and lots of periods where things didn't work out the way I wanted them to - lots of times where things were looking pretty dire. And during one of those periods, early on, Craig was really an anchor, a rock for me, and just was incredibly kind and generous and helpful. And really, just everything I could possibly ask for.

Ryan Reeves

Wow, are you still in touch with Craig today?

Brent Beshore

Oh, absolutely. Yeah, I texted with him a couple days ago. We are good friends. We live about 45 minutes away from each other now. Yeah, really great guy.

Ryan Reeves

That's awesome. So, I want to backtrack just a little bit. I was doing some research, and you were doing your JD-MBA at Missouri, and you got the opportunity to help a friend out with a company. Can you take us through that a little bit?

Brent Beshore

Well, if I'm being honest, it wasn't so much a process as something that I stumbled on that eventually led to something more. I was getting my law degree and my MBA, and I realized that I didn't want to be a lawyer. And someone kindly said to me, “hey, if you don't want to be a lawyer, it's probably not best to get your law degree” - things you don't think about. And, it was an opportunity to get into business. I felt like I was kind of sitting on the sidelines, watching other people in business. But until you experience something, it's impossible to know what it's like. And so, when I did get involved and do something, this opportunity popped up. And I took it. So, that being a first-time startup with two first time founders. And, it turned out to be a pretty challenging business model, the business didn't go great. And, that led though into starting another business that went better, and then serving a series of other businesses, and eventually buying a business. And I joke that I fell backwards in to private equity. I was doing private equity before I realized there's an industry called private equity.

Ryan Reeves

Wow. So, I believe that first business was an event marketing company. And, that is a tough business model. Just because I feel like people look at that as something that is not super difficult. But it actually is very, very difficult. But just tell us about the business after that. So, you kind of glossed over starting the first business, and then there's a second, and then a series - just walk us through those additional businesses...

Brent Beshore

Well, so we, through the event marketing company, had worked with a couple ad agencies. And we knew that the ad agencies were getting paid way more for what looked like a lot less work. And I think in business, when you see somebody who's getting paid more, for doing less, that's probably a pretty good signal that maybe their business model is better than yours. Or maybe their area of expertise is different than yours. And I think that's an important distinction. There's a lot of things that look easy on the surface that when you get in to them are far less easy - you know, there's no easy way to make money in this world. And so, we ended up selling off the event marketing firm to one of the employees, and then starting that agency. And we frankly were a combination of dumb ambition, blind luck, and adopting a technology that allowed us to get into making 30 second commercials that looked national quality, that cost a lot less.

And so, we were early adopters of technology in a space that at that time, like around 2008 was desperate for some cost reduction for very obvious reasons. And so, it allowed us to pick up some big accounts that we never would have had access to any other way and allowed us to grow the firm fairly quickly. That spawned a number of firms around the core ad agency research firm, a software development firm, and then really spun out those video assets into a film company. And it was a wild time, it was a challenging time - in many ways, I learned a lot about the difference between accrual based income and cash flow. And there were just lots and lots of challenges. I attribute most of those challenges to my lack of experience and poor leadership. I think that hitting my face on the pavement repeatedly has been a kind of a theme of my life. And I try to avoid it. But it happens. And I think that is how you end up dealing with that, whether it's before you or not.

Ryan Reeves

Wow, that's a great story. So, you mentioned a lot of different kinds of industries, software development, research ad agencies - what is kind of yours, or at least at the beginning, what was your idea of researching an industry - because I know Adventures is very diverse right now, a lot of different industries. So, how do you think about researching and industry? And how has that kind of transformed since you started out in business?

Brent Beshore

That's a great question! I would say early on, the core idea was if you own a relationship with a customer, and the customer in this case, was larger companies that needed a variety of marketing or marketing related services, at that point, the question is, do you build it or buy it, and we saw an opportunity to build resources, kind of within the umbrella family of companies that would serve the needs better. And so, I think that we were able to capture a larger, larger pie of the marketing spend with some key customers. And it was a fun time - it was a time of sort of imagination, and trying to think about what we could do next, and how we could serve our customers better. And ultimately, we were trying to make them more money. And I think that was maybe the challenge that I saw with that business model and one that I think we've kind of carried it to today - if I'm going to link what did I learn then to what we know now, which is the causality between what we were doing and what our clients perceived to be the result.

That was pretty tenuous. We would, what we felt, do great work, have a really innovative strategy campaign we put together, we would have metrics to back up that we felt like things were going really well, and the customer would just be very disappointed - their expectations were 10, and we came in at 8, and they thought that we had failed them. And other times, we would, frankly, behind closed doors, we would say we didn't do a good job, and the customer would come back, raving about how successful it has been, and how excited they were. You know, we felt like, maybe we did a three or four out of 10, and I guess their expectations were low, and so, we learned a lot about the causality between actions and results, and making sure that you get into industries where it's indisputable what that causality is because if you don't have that causality it ends up turning into really just a sales game, and a beauty contest.

And I think that it's unfortunately, at least historically, what a lot of the ad agency businesses have been. And so, I would say, that definitely influences how we think about things today, when we look at business models, we always want to think about how necessary they are and how perceived as necessary they are, which are not always the same things. I think small business, in particular, is notorious for underestimating marketing, because if you talk to most small business owners, they think that marketing is BS and think it doesn't work. And, I think there's a number of reasons for that, mostly, that the selection bias for who those small businesses work with is pretty challenging. You know, if you're really, really great at marketing, you're likely not going to work with small businesses - you're going to move up market and work with larger companies, and unfortunately, owners temporarily look at the money they're investing in marketing as being just a cost center and not a profit center. And so, we always want to look at an industry and analyze it from all sides - how necessary, how perceived necessary is it, and then the durability - is that industry kind of subject to technology disruption or disruption of other trends, maybe there are some other secular trends that are that are moving in an industry that would dramatically change it. So, we're always trying to understand that, of course, you never do it perfectly, and we certainly misjudge things quite a bit. But yeah, that's how we try to go back.

Ryan Reeves

Wow, that's really fascinating, that idea of the perceived kind of necessity of the industry - can you give maybe just an example or two of an industry that just doesn't have that direct causality, and then one that maybe isn't perceived as necessary. Just kind of like an example to build that out?

Brent Beshore

Well, I think the best example is the one I just gave - the one we have most experience in, which is just when you're putting together marketing campaigns and you're not tying it directly to lead generation, which is only a small portion of what the marketing industry is, right? Even to this day there are a lot of things that are very difficult to measure, or are very expensive to measure. And I think that's where you really get into some of these challenges where you can create something that looks beautiful but just isn't that valuable. And, you can use some tricks of the trade to obfuscate to customers that know far less about what's really going on. And it just, it creates a lot of challenging dynamics in the business, I think that the marketing business is constantly wracked by scandal. And, and for very good reason, there are a lot of incentives to mislead people, both on the customer of the agency side, as well as the recipient of the ad.

And, there are a lot of little tricks and tips that you can do to pump up certain numbers and make it look like you're doing a better job than you really are, when you're really creating almost no value. And you know it, and I think that's where there are a lot of charlatans, unfortunately, and people with challenging ethics that reside in the marketing space. And for that reason, it's kind of like Gresham's law - I think it's a really challenging place to operate in, and then take another headwind to the marketing industry, which is a really sexy industry - people are drawn to it, they want to create stuff that people will see, they want to have budgets to put behind things - and ego comes into play, pride comes into play, it's a confluence of a lot of different things coming together, that makes for just an overall more challenging business, it doesn't mean you can't operate a great business in the space - doesn't mean you can't do well, in the space. Obviously, that's not the case. It's just you've always got to look at who's your competition, what are the headwinds and tail winds and sort of what's the norm in the industry. And I would say, the norm in the marketing space, is that the owners of those firms have a pretty challenging life, and they don't make as much money as they think they should.

Yeah, I would say on the flip side of that, when you look at things that are probably not as difficult as they appear and are enduring - if you look at things like disaster recovery, so like water damage to homes and offices, if you're going to take a kind of a sub segment of that - the businesses we looked at in that space do really, really well. If you think about the customer, whenever you have your basement flood, how price sensitive are you right? Probably not. And the machines that they bring in are specialized. And the expertise they're bringing in is very specialized. Like, if you're not in the business of dealing with water damage and flooding, you probably just don't know how it's done, or how to do it. Now, in reality, it's not a tremendously difficult thing to remediate water damage. And, it can be done with fairly low-cost equipment. And without a tremendous amount of training, depending on the type, obviously, there's, there's always a spectrum. But that would be an example of you're doing something that is rarely needed. But when it is needed, it is very needed, that the customer is not price sensitive, they're not going to shop around - they need it to be done now, and it's perceived as ugly, dirty, and very difficult to do. And so, you have tremendous pricing power. And, I think that you can always take advantage of that, but I don't think that works out great, long term. But any of those blue-collar industries, I think, would be a good example of the opposite of the marketing space.

Ryan Reeves

That is awesome. And, on Adventures website, when you're describing the firm, it says boring is beautiful. So, that's definitely a testament to that. Are there any other business models that you've seen, that you've worked with, that you particularly enjoy? That you think are kind of underlooked maybe just because they might not be as sexy as say, technology?

Brent Beshore

Yeah, there are hundreds of them. We review so many businesses on an annual basis, I would say, in general, the thing is, if you're looking at how to pick a business model, or what industry to get into, there's kind of a grid that you should think about. And on one axis is how attractive independent of any other factors is an industry. And so the thing I always like to joke about is, you never pass a roof that's being built, guys under the hot sun up there, hammering nails into a roof, putting shingles on a house or on a business and say “gosh, I'm in my air conditioned car right now, or I'm on a walk – that is what I want to do, I quit my job. And I want to go become a roofer for a roofing company.”

And then the other side of it, I think they're related, but not exactly is the type of talent that's attracted into the industry. So, if you look at what life is like for people who work in a firm, and what's life like for the owner. And you kind of triangulate those things, and oftentimes, the dirtier and more uncomfortable the perception of the business is, the more blue collar it is, the more Main Street it is, if you want to call it that, the more likely you're going to do well, on average. Again, it's all about probabilistic thinking. You always want to go into any situation and say, “I'm gonna assume I'm going to be average, hopefully, I'm above average, chances are, it could be below average. But, on average, how well do owners of a certain business do.” And I think if you look at the probabilities, the highest probability of making a really good living is the plumbing industry. So, if you're going to pick any job in this country, in the United States, and say, “Okay, I want to do really well for my family, and I don't care what I do, I just want to do it and do it well” I think you'd be hard-pressed to pick a better industry than becoming a plumber and potentially starting your own plumbing company - they, on average, make really, really good money and they're really needed too.

Ryan Reeves

It's so funny that you mentioned that because just this past week, I was with my family in New Zealand, and we're walking along a waterfront there in Auckland, and I'm with my aunt and I'm like, “Hey, look at that gigantic house over there? Like, do you know who lives in that house- is it like some celebrity?” And she's like, “you're not gonna believe it. Actually, this guy started a plumbing company and now he's just like the king of Auckland.” And I'm like, “what on earth?”

Brent Beshore

I can't tell you how many people, when you go outside of big cities - the chairmen of the country club, and the people who are the pillars of the business community are usually not doing sexy technology marketing firms or restaurants like, the stuff that you'd be just naturally attracted to. They're doing something really boring, and they're providing a great function to their customers and their customers love them, and they are the anchors of the community. Their employees they treat really well, and they do quite well for themselves and their family. And I think that's the hidden secret in plain sight is if you look around you, you can see who these people are. And of course, these people by definition are not going to be flashy with how well they're doing. Most of the people that I know that do really well in that space drive the 10-year-old cars and have nice houses but nothing extravagant and they give a lot of it away - and I think that's what maybe life's more about.

Ryan Reeves

And I just want to touch on something that I think is interesting. Do you think most of these people in maybe an unsexy industry, do they kind of fall into it? Is it a family business because, you know, kids coming out of school don't want to sell aglets, those plastic things on the ends of a shoelace, these really esoteric industries. How do most people navigate and find their way into them?

Brent Beshore

I think if you own a plumbing company, you start off as a plumber. Unless for some reason, your family owns a plumbing company in which you probably apprenticed and became a plumber or acquired a lot of plumbing skills yourself. So, yeah, I think a lot of these family businesses, they are passed down. I think that it becomes more challenging the larger the company gets. It's almost like a family in some ways, as far as longevity experiences, the pains of success. If you have a small company, you can transition it just because of the sheer size of the numbers are easier with family members, or employees, or both. Then, if you have a much larger company, and the numbers get bigger, and very few people have access to capital, there's sort of this meme going around that money's a commodity, the world of washing capital. I can tell you, we work in mainstream America, and that may be true in New York and hedge fund circles. That's certainly not true in mainstream America, if you ask most people.

In fact, I saw something the other day that said 75% of families can't come up with $10,000 if they needed to. So, if you look at that, and you say, “okay, you're taking a giant chunk of the population, when I'm talking about $10,000, you have medical expenses, we're talking about needing to come up with millions of dollars to do a buyout of company, which is not going to happen.” So, I think that's where you look at how these businesses came together. And they're usually either the person started off in the space, and then grew something organic over a long period of time-these are high growth startups, these are steady as you go make a good living type opportunities that then end up becoming compounding and becoming bigger. And, maybe you took it over from your parents and grew it after that, we've seen plenty of that as well, second, third generation. And those are beautiful situations, too.

Ryan Reeves

That's awesome. So, I kind of wanted to transition into more of your day to day. So, for Adventures, just to start off, how did you come up with the name of Adventures?

Brent Beshore

Well, we've always looked at life as an adventure. And I think that the name certainly was an outgrowth of that. And we also started off in the marketing advertising space. And so, it's kind of a play on that. And over time, it just kind of stuck, we started calling ourselves that, and then we ended up eventually, buying the hack domain. We still confused people, our average customer is over 60 years old, and they say, okay, so.com, we're like, no, no. no.com. And they're like, “well, how does that work? No, no, it's just put it in your browser.” They're like, “well, I don't know how to do that. “ You know, it's like that type of conversation. Yeah, so the name is serving us well. And it's certainly different, which I think is more memorable than naming ourselves after some combination of a street and a river.

Ryan Reeves

I agree. That's awesome. But speaking of content, that's how I found you. What is your kind of process nowadays for creating content, because there's so much content that comes out of Adventures, and you just released the book, the "Messy Marketplace", go buy it on Amazon, even though there probably aren't any left, because I know they were selling so quickly that you guys actually had to do like, another print run, or can you tell me about that?

Brent Beshore

Yeah, interesting experience. We have been blessed with far, far more sales than we expected. So yes, it has gone in and out of stock, I think four times at this point with Amazon. And we're trying to get Amazon to optimize their algorithms to be able to stock the book appropriately. But so far, it's not happened, we actually finally got back in stock this past weekend, and then went out of stock within six hours. If you look at the book, the book is the messy marketplace, it's about the reality for both buyers and sellers. What is that process of buying companies. We just try to pull back the curtain. It's the amalgamation of thousands and thousands of hours of conversation over the years. And we've looked at over 10,000 businesses. And so we've taken all that and try to condense it down into as dense a format as we possibly can have. And when we first thought about doing the book, we weren't going to publish it, we were just going to use it for our purposes - I get back to the original question which is how, how do we think about content? How do we come up with ideas for content is pretty straightforward?

You know, we always just try to have a conversation at scale. So when we see something coming up again, and again, and again, in conversation, we say, “well, gosh, why don't we create a piece of content around that, so that we can have that conversation with the person and they can come sort of prepared to our five hours of conversation that we would like to have with them, so we can kind of jump ahead and save everyone time?” And so the book for us is the first five to seven hours of the conversation that we want to have with any seller. And I think it's really helpful for, we call the helpers as well as lawyers and CPAs and Wealth Advisors who are helping the seller to create the transaction. Before, I don't think we properly understood that and what the demand would be like for that. And it's been a pleasant surprise. And we're hoping that people enjoy it, the feedback we've gotten so far is good, except for, I think, a couple people have said “yeah, this is pretty 101 stuff - if you're in the private equity industry, you're not gonna learn anything new. And what I would say to that is “that technically, I think that's true -- hopefully, the book has a lot more, a lot more of the emotional and the people side of it in it. Traditional private equity just doesn't put much weight to that. But separate from that, we wrote it for people who have never done a transaction before, and who need to be walked through the basics, it's not complicated. And once you understand it, it's pretty straightforward. It's just, there aren't any resources out there that had said it. So again, like, how do we create content? How do we think about it? We didn't see anything out there in the marketplace that answered our questions. So we create the thing that we want.

Ryan Reeves

So, one thing you just mentioned how it's very kind of people intensive, the emotional aspects, can you kind of walk us through just like a preview of the book in those instances? And just how you think about that?

Brent Beshore

Yeah, well, so let's maybe take a step back and talk about what are companies. So, companies are created and owned by people and are collections of people for the purpose to serve other people. And they are founded by people, their relationships are built between people, the transaction is created between people, the transaction is funded by people, it's diligence by people, it's documented by people. And afterwards, people run the company. So it's literally all about people, right? Like, every single seat is people and people, messy, messy, you're messy, right?

We've all got our stuff, we're a kind of a hot mess of self-interest, and pride and ego. And we like to deceive ourselves, right. And so when you take a group of messy people, and you tack on other messy people on to that process as being bought by some messy people, that's what you get is the messy marketplace. And I think that you have to go into any situation and realize that it's the people that are going to make it messy, and just try to go in with grace and forgiveness. And assume the best trust, but verify. A lot of these clichés are for a reason, because they are true and I think that's what we try to capture in the book.

Ryan Reeves

And okay, I love that a lot. But I want to talk a little bit about kind of, from your perspective, when you are buying a business a little bit of the due diligence process. So, I've heard that you have a 22-page checklist. Can you just tell us a little bit about that?

Brent Beshore

Yeah, well, actually, the 22-page checklist is in the back of the book. So we were completely transparent and said, here, here's the checklist. And we've honed it over a decade of doing this, and we figured why not share it with everyone? So, if you're interested in what the checklist really is, it's in the back of the book like verbatim in terms of the types of questions we asked. It's really what do we need to know, in order to properly assess if we would be a good fit to buy the business? And I think it falls in a couple of categories. One is what did the owner or executive leadership team tell us that we can verify is true, what did they tell us that maybe they didn't realize wasn't true, which happens, right? And then, what do they not know to tell us that we found out is true? So, we often are co-discovering things about the business with the seller. In fact, I can't remember the last time that didn't happen. Sometimes reality is better than we expected and sometimes reality is not as good as they expected. So, it really just depends on the situation. But we're always trying to just find where reality is present and kind of co-discovery with them, and then all agree on, if that allows us to before the transaction or not. And it's always a discovery process, you're always gonna find new things.

Ryan Reeves

And that co-discovering reality that sounds a lot like just what we're trying to do every day as humans. What are some of your favorite methods for discovering reality?

Brent Beshore

Boy, so the numbers are the easy part, or at least the easier part, the hardest part is understanding the people. And I think that's what finding out who, who are going to be the important humans to the company and figuring out what makes them tick. And what are their peculiarities and peccadilloes and how do they think about the world? What is their worldview? So a lot of the hard part about due diligence is getting to know the people and asking questions like, “if you could wave the magic wand and create the perfect scenario for the business for you personally, for who you found as a buyer, what does that look like?”

And you'd be surprised at what and where people go, right? That's the whole point is that you're not expecting an answer you're expecting, you want to hear from them, honestly, what they think. And you can also oftentimes find people who will try to tell you what you want to hear. And that becomes pretty clear because later on, in the answers to their other questions. And so what we tell sellers in leadership teams is just be honest with us, right? If you're looking for something, just tell us that and then we can evaluate if, if we still think it's worth moving forward or not.

And by the way, we will tell you exactly who we are. And we're not perfect. And certainly we have blind spots, which by definition, we don't see them. We don't know what they are but we will be honest with you about what we think our shortfalls are and then you can evaluate for yourself and see if we're a good fit for you. Ultimately, transactions have to be a win-win for everyone involved or it just doesn't work long term - like a win lose type situation is just not sustainable. And so we always try to think about how to create that win-win.

Ryan Reeves

And going back earlier in the conversation you were saying that you've looked at over 10,000 businesses. So if you've been in business about 12 years, I guess the math kind of breaks down to maybe three a day. So are there any red flags where you come across the business? And you're like, “Okay, there's no way just put that in the ‘no’ pile just because you're looking at such a high volume?

Brent Beshore

Yeah, so we have filters, for sure. And what I would say is our filters can't be your filters or somebody else's filters, because we have honed what we like and what we like is oftentimes very different than what another investor likes, so all I can do is speak to what interests us. I would say the number one thing, and this may be surprising, and it may seem obvious, but is we're looking for a seller who wants to sell, and oftentimes people dip their toe in the water like, “I'll just test the market.” And we have wasted so much time and money over the years dealing with people who are dipping their toe in the water and not really serious about selling. But that's really the first question we always ask is, how serious is this seller is there sort of a unified view point of wanting to sell amongst the owners? Oftentimes, there's not just one owner, we've had husbands that want to sell, and wives who don't want to sell and vice versa. And it's impossible to create a transaction if the seller doesn't want to sell. So maybe Captain Obvious here, but we first and foremost want to look for a seller.

Second, 2 million plus in owner earnings. So, what really sticks to the owner, after reinvestment back in the business, we want a leadership team that, for the most part is set and excited about the future and it's going to be headquartered in North America. So we do see some international opportunities. And for us, the market is so big in the United States that it would just be foolish for us to introduce the complexity of international transact at this point. Eventually, we'll move into that, but I think for right now we will stay put for quite a while in the US market alone, maybe a little Canadian, depending on how things shake up. But really beyond that, it just comes down to getting to know the people, understanding them, making sure that the deal can be structured in the appropriate way to create that win. And yeah, I'm trying to think of anything from a company analysis standpoint, we want to be able to understand it. So we turned down things all the time, because we say, “hey, look, there's no way I'll ever be able to know if an oil rig technology in West Texas will be completely obsolete in six months, or the dominant thing in 10 years - I have no way to know that. That's just not my area of expertise.” So we've got to get into things that are understandable, and that we can feel like we can get up to speed on and so we are oftentimes learning a lot of new things through the process as well.

Ryan Reeves

And walk me through kind of your getting up to speed process on say, maybe an industry that's on the fringe of your competence, but you think he can get there?

Brent Beshore

Yeah, we use the Google a lot. Honestly, we will call people we will ask, we have a lot of friends of the company and relationships, we have asked people's opinions on things. But for the most part, I feel like I owe my entire career to Google, just literally hammering away at understanding the terminology of the industry, understanding the dynamics and, and we also try to sit for a while with it, and think to ourselves, okay, let's say we're running this thing, what would worry us? What would cause demand to skyrocket or to dip? You know, how easy is it to find talent in this industry? How attractive to new talent, is it? Do we feel like there's some taxation or government regulation that would hit it? Again, a lot of these things are in that checklist that's in the back the book, it's just a matter of trying to think through holistically the business and trying to understand the dynamics of it.

Ryan Reeves

And for this checklist, I need to get the book and definitely check that out. But I was just listening to a podcast the other week with Shane Parish and Adam Robinson. Adam Robinson, he's talking about, there are usually two or three big variables that drive a lot of the outcomes when you're looking at something. And it's so easy to get bogged down into the nitty gritty details. And I'm sure that checklist is very important to just kind of check off things that you necessarily wouldn't think about. But do you think they're also maybe two or three really important things that kind of drive a lot of the outcomes?

Brent Beshore

Absolutely, we call those the controlling factors. So every single deal, it's funny that you say that, I've not had a chance to listen to that podcast yet. Shane and I are friends, I think he just does a marvelous job with this podcast. Anyway, just fantastic. We think very similarly about that. So we always come into every transaction and say, what are the controlling factors? What do we have to get right? And even if we get these things right, a lot else can go wrong. But if we get these things wrong, the odds of us having a successful outcome is close to zero - and we have this for every transaction, sometimes there's two, maybe three.

There's just one we looked at a deal recently, that had tremendous customer concentration. And you know, if this one customer stays in place, basically, we win. And if this customer doesn't stay in place, no matter what else, we basically lose, right now, you can break down those controlling factors into other sort of sub controlling factors. So, for this particular company, how that customer would choose to leave, and why they would choose to leave, I think, would be predictable. And trying to get comfortable with that is, I think, really important. But, we often joke that the math, the math doesn't get better when you transition from a napkin to a spreadsheet. And I think that's kind of the point that we're trying to make when we say that you can fine tune a model to death. But really what matters is if the company succeeds, it's going to succeed. And if the company doesn't on the back of a napkin, it's probably not going to no matter what you put in your spreadsheet.

Ryan Reeves

And what's interesting is probably a lot of listeners are more interested or have readily available access to the public markets. So how do you think about applying that principle of maybe like, a no brainer, because Warren Buffett talks about that all the time? And how do you think people can get to that point where they can look at a company and be like, “Oh, the numbers just make sense?”

Brent Beshore

So, this may not be a very satisfying answer. Either think the public markets are so picked over that it's almost impossible, like, full stop. There's a reason why I don’t own public equities. I am only cash and small private investments because I think like, I know the competition in the public markets, and the people that are competing to discover the right price are far more intelligent than I am far harder working than I am, far better read than I am. And I frankly, just don't want to compete with them. And so, unless you want to make it your career of trying to beat the best people in the world, I think that you can use the public markets as basically a growing inflation risk adjusted piggy bank, but beyond that, I think you're going to be sorely disappointed.

Ryan Reeves

Yeah it does take a lot of research, definitely. But how do you so what would your advice be to people who maybe want to try something a little more unsexy, but like, how would you kind of break into maybe sort of the work that you are doing on a day to day basis?

Brent Beshore

So, the pathway to building Adventures is pretty straightforward, the secret to it, it's buy one company and do well with it, and then try to scale yourself out of that one company, and buy two or three companies. And the scale yourself out of two or three companies and buy more, that's it. So you start by trying to buy a business and doing well with it. And I think there were a lot of challenges to that there's a piece on our website called “How to Buy your first business,” which I highly recommend your listeners check out, it's a way to scale this exact conversation and a lot of detail in a walkthrough here, the thing you're gonna have to do to find that business, here's how you have to try to negotiate it. It's a very complicated process. And there's a lot of people who are very smart, well-resourced, that fail at it. And so I think there's no easy path to making money period. And I think that's where you got to have a grip. And you've got to get lucky to it's just that's part of it. And so I would recommend read that piece, it would be a separate podcast to go through, walk through all the details.

Ryan Reeves

Right. Okay, I'll definitely link to that. I need to check that out, too. So one question that I think is interesting is when I bring up adventures, or I'm just trying to explain it to people. And I'm like, it's kind of like this permanent equity thing where basically buy a business and hold it forever. And the first question is, inevitably, like, how do they make money? So what do you like? Is it a kind of a cash flow agreement? Or what are they kind of details there?

Brent Beshore

Yeah, we're actually going to be transparent about that in 2017 letter, we talk about how we make money. So we make money if our investors to make more money, we charge no fees of any kind don't get reimbursed for any expenses, but we share in a percentage of the free cash flow after the investors eat first. And so it's fairly straightforward that the companies do better, we do better, and the companies do worse enough, we work for free,

Ryan Reeves

I love that just transparent, straight up incentives are all aligned, that's awesome.

Brent Beshore

There's zero way for us to make money or investors don't make a considerable amount more.

Ryan Reeves

That's great. So I want to kind of dial in on maybe some of your personal habits just because I'm really interested by people that I admire and look up to, and just kind of the day to day things that you do. Are there any things that you do every day?

Brent Beshore

Yeah, let's see here. So the first thing I do after I go to bed in the morning, usually 5 - 5:15, I make a cup of coffee, and I sit and read and pray. That's how I start my mornings. Sometimes, that's 15 minutes. Sometimes, that's an hour and a half, it just really depends on when my girls get out of bed, and kind of what else is going on in the world right then, and usually respond, answering some emails. And then when my girls get out of bed, I help make them breakfast, hang out with them a little while. So I've got a four-year-old, a two-year-old, and then another one on the way here shortly. And so life's a little chaotic at home. And again, a good way it's awesome.

Get into the office around nine. And usually when I'm in the office, it's a lot of calls, meetings, just trying to keep things advancing down the field, and then try to get back home by 4-4:30 when they get it from nap time and spend some more time with my girls. And then obviously, later in the evening, depending on what's going on answer emails and kind of catch back up. So, that's my kind of standard day, when I'm in Columbia. And I go through time where I'll be on the road gosh, probably 30-50% of a month, and then I'll go through periods of time where I don't travel hardly at all. So I'm on the road, obviously, all bets are off. And I still try to keep that quiet time in the morning. I think that's probably the most important piece of my day to center me on things that are important and kind of redirect my focus. But other than that, it's kind of helter-skelter on the road.

Ryan Reeves

Is the one on the way a girl as well?

Brent Beshore

She is. All the ladies here. I never pictured it, but it is absolutely spectacular fatherhood. And being a father to girls is the best thing I've ever done by far.

Ryan Reeves

So I do want to talk about faith a little bit because you're very outspoken about your faith. And I think that's awesome. So what is kind of your faith journey?

Brent Beshore

Well, it's a great question, in terms of being outspoken about my faith I try to be winsome about it. I try not to beat people over the head with that, there's a lot of views on reality and what's ultimate reality. And I have great friends that are Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist, atheist, agnostic really, the, the rainbow and one of my favorite things to do is to talk about ultimate meaning and talk about the things we take for granted living, especially in developed world and how that that affects our worldview. So, my faith journey grew up in church in Joplin, Missouri. I think, I told my mom when I was nine years old, probably maybe eight that I didn't believe in God, my brother starts crying in the backseat of the car. My mom was really gracious about that. And they really let me you know, kind of for independently, I would say, I was agnostic, kind of borderline atheist until my mid 20s, and my met my wife, who was a strong believer when she was a girlfriend to start, and then fiancé, and then now who's my wife. And she was from believer, and we just butted heads like crazy.

I always been interested in ultimate questions. But I never really felt tethered, there's a temptation to condescend anybody who believes there's something more than the physical material world if you hold that worldview, and I certainly did that, and over time talking with her and seeing the how faith played out in her life, and that it wasn't a sham and that she really did hold these truths and that they played out her lives and her life and the lives of those around her and he was a huge inspiration. And so I you know, started sporadically attending church kind of she dragged me there kicking and screaming and I felt this I don't know how to subscribe existential dread all the time I was a very anxious early on, especially in the businesses, it was very tumultuous. And just really felt he said unmoored to anything. And so over time I truly believe God called me to himself.

And, and more I read in the more I studied, and the more that I looked at historical evidence for my faith, the more that I believe that Jesus is who He says He is, and I think the evidence all points to it, the more that I study the Bible, the more that it is an incredible compendium of things that if it's not the word of God, it's the most impressive thing that somebody or not somebody that that many people over a lot of times somehow cobbled together in a way that is cohesive and beautiful and I believe describes reality and so now today I try to center my life on Christ and grateful for being saved and believe that he is working things out he's one of the things out through us and so that's a you know big piece of my life now.

Ryan Reeves

I love that, and you get you're talking a lot about meaning significance and so just talk a little bit about how you think about legacy as either what you want that to look like or just your kind of your thoughts on that?

Brent Beshore

In 100 years, no one's gonna know my name. If you read Ecclesiastes, to take it back to sort of biblical literature and wisdom, we were so focused on us being the center actor in the play. The stage is the world, and we're going to do all this heroic conquering, and we're so important. What does that Charles de Gaulle quote say, “graveyards are filled with indispensable men.” And I try not to forget that every day, it's a gift. And because no one's going to know my name in 100 years, it frees you up to just treat people well, to not get to self-obsessed, take your test itself too seriously. I have a big pride problem and am often way too self-focused.

And I think that that's where, over and over again, God calls me to take a proper view of myself, see myself in light of my frailty, and in light of my need, and be grateful for helping gifts are being given. And we, I firmly believe we are blessed to be a blessing to others. I truly look at this, how can I serve people through the businesses, not just employees, and, but also the customers and the vendors and the communities and the families of all the people that are connected to the business? I think we are called to grow the garden, to encourage flourishing in this world. And yes, if you are able to help achieve flourishing, you will flourish too and so self-interest is in that absolutely. Would I prefer to flourish or not, given the choice, I'd prefer to flourish, that'd be great.

So I think that by being able to refocus on sort of ultimate matters, it can put small things in perspective. I used to get tremendously worked up over a small slight or if somebody didn't treat me the way I wanted to be treated but I came to this conclusion, no one is ever going to serve you the way you want to be served. Even your wife or husband is never going to serve you, your employees are never going to serve you the way you want to be served. And maybe the question you should be asking is not “how can everyone else around me serves me” but maybe how you can serve them and be less concerned with how they serve you. And I think that when I was able to

realize that it just made a massive difference in my life and look I backslide a ton, right? If you talk to a coworker of mine, certainly my family, they're playing back, probably on a weekly if not daily basis, that I'm a hypocrite and self admittedly so right. We're all just trying to try to try to do better.

Ryan Reeves

Well, thanks for that. I recently talked to Doug McMillon, we had him on the podcast, who's the CEO of Walmart, and he is a man of really strong faith. And he's talking about how, when he's going from meeting to meeting, he tries to kind of pray or what he calls pouring out his cup, kind of like taking mentally, all the things that he's gone through during that day, and kind of just pouring them out so that they he can be fully present. Is there kind of like a practice for you like that, so that you can keep your faith that top of mind for just like the normal every day?

Brent Beshore

Yeah, that's a great question. Obviously, he seems like he is way further along in his faith journey than me. So I'll probably give an answer that he would have given a long time ago. So, this is the time in the morning, and oftentimes right before I go to bed, that I thank God for, for how gracious he is to me, and I thank him for all the gifts that he's given me and for the hardship he's given me and helping sharpen me and mold me and at the end of the day, giving all the praise to him right. So it's easy to get caught up in successes are ours and failures or somebody else's. And I think that's a really dangerous thing to do with your faith. And so, you know, I try to give everything and say God, you're in control of the failures and certainly the successes are the result of the talents and the treasures and relationships that you've bestowed on me.

So thank you and then throughout the day you know, I kind of it's almost like praying through the day so again, oftentimes I don't do this, and I realize it later that I didn't, but I will try to pray before meetings just quickly just real quick and you know, it's not a huge act it's not like something that I'm you know. I don't start meetings with prayers it's not a show, it's just in my head I'm trying to say, “God give me wisdom give me a heart to love people and you know, bless this meeting” I prayed that this morning before this podcast and I think it makes a difference.

Ryan Reeves

Yeah, the pre-praying that's awesome. So, I don't want to take up too much of your time, but it has been incredible I want to end on an interesting thing, so I was listening to your podcast of yours and you were talking about how you're in South Africa one surfing and it was a great white shark. So the real question is: “how did you learn to surf in Missouri?”

Brent Beshore

Well, I was surfing, it doesn't say that I was doing it well. I’ve only been surfing four or five times in my life and every time I've done it was a blast, and I am terrible at it so I think the whole point is just to get out there and get the snot beat out of you and I always come back with areas of my abdomen rubbed raw and my head is all banged up from where the surfboard hits me, but I tremendously enjoy it's one of the things that, living in Missouri, unless you can get a giant wake from a boat you're not going to do much surfing here so it's a good reason to travel.

Ryan Reeves

That's awesome. It's been a blast Brent. I really appreciate it. All the wisdom, just really appreciate everything.

Brent Beshore

Well, thank you so much, Ryan. It was it was a pleasure and I look forward to staying in touch.

Ryan Reeves

Definitely.

