SeaChange Acquires Xstream For SaaS OTT Platform Tech

The deal will also provide steadier recurring revenues which will smooth out previously volatile revenue results.

SeaChange has acquired Xstream A/S for approximately $5.5 million in cash and stock.

SeaChange (SEAC) announced it has acquired Xstream A/S for about $5.5 million.

Xstream A/S operates a cloud-based over-the-top [OTT] video and TV streaming platform for telecom providers, broadcasters, and other media firms.

SEAC is acquiring Xstream to provide a SaaS-based solution, providing new customer acquisition opportunities and a steadier, recurring revenue stream that may mitigate volatility in its other operations.

Copenhagen, Denmark-based Xstream was founded in 1999 to develop and operate a cloud OTT video and TV cloud streaming platform.

Management is headed by CEO Michael Rasmussen, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously VP Business Development at Globys.

Xstream’s primary offerings include:

MediaMaker Loading Dock

MediaMaker Store

MediaMaker Play

Company partners or major customers include:

Canal Digital (Telenor)

Star Online (Dimsum)

ALT Digital Media Entertainment

Mayo Clinic

Altibox

Our Star Club

Xstream A/S operates in a subsector of the global OTT devices and services market.

According to a market research report by Grand View Research, the global OTT devices and services market is projected to reach $165.1 billion by 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are advancements in consumer electronics devices and rising adoption of mobile devices as well as growing demand for video on demand, and internet TV, among others.

SeaChange disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $4.6 million in cash and 541,738 shares of its common stock, for a combined consideration of $5.5 million.

Xstream’s annual revenues are currently around $6 million, so the deal was valued at an approximately 0.92x Price / Sales multiple.

SEAC did not provide a change in financial guidance, so the transaction itself was for a non-financially material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of October 31, 2018, SEAC had a total of $23.8 million in cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities and $18.7 million in total liabilities, of which $17.2 million were current. Of the current liabilities, deferred revenue accounted for $6.2 million.

Free cash flow during the nine months ended October 31, 2018, was a negative ($24.0 million).

SeaChange acquired Xstream for its flagship MediaMaker video platform managed service as well as its customer base.

As SeaChange’s CEO Ed Terino stated in the deal announcement,

Xstream provides us a managed service, over-the-top video solution that already serves more than 5 million active subscribers globally and generates approximately $6 million in annual SaaS revenues. Xstream’s MediaMaker video platform will enhance the SeaChange end-to-end video framework and enable us to gain near-term revenue synergies.

In the past 12 months, SEAC’s stock price has dropped 43% vs. the S&P 500 Index rise of 1.9%, as the chart below indicates:

The primary reason for the drop was a bad Q2 2018 revenue and earnings miss that sent the stock down 45% in a single day’s trading.

Earnings surprises over the recent past have generally been positive, with the exception of the above-mentioned Q2 2018 miss.

Analyst ratings are evenly divided between Strong Buy, Buy, and Hold; the consensus price target at press time is $3.17, which implies a potential upside of 77% from its current price:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been uneven but trending upward since 2017:

With the deal for Xstream, SeaChange is adding an important SaaS-based capability to its offerings.

In recent earnings calls, management has hinted at needing to provide this technology and billing option to some of the markets it is pursuing, so customer demand appears to be driving this acquisition move.

The deal looks to be fairly priced and provides a basis on which increase focus on a SaaS offering.

Even though SaaS revenues may grow more slowly due to the spreading out of revenues throughout the lifetime of the contract, it should provide more visibility into operations success and more even recurring revenues to smooth out the admittedly uneven results SEAC has been generating in recent quarters.

