Intel: From PCs To Data

Our Thesis

In 2014 to 2015, we invested in Intel Corporation (INTC) because it was out of favor due to the decline in the PC segment that was 63% of their revenue at the time. Also at the time, they had missed the boat in regards to mobile devices. Both provided negative sentiment on the Street. But, we saw the growing demand for memory in the data centers. Be it in storage area network (SAN) that uses just a bound of disks (JBOD) that started to move from the old mechanical hard drives to the newer solid-state drives (SSD) hard drives among others. And we viewed INTC as having a strong moat with its IP and manufacturing capabilities.

Today, we see INTC's strong progress in moving from a PC-centric company to a data-centric company.

Source: 10-K

Some Highlights

You can see the shift over the past five years here as they have moved into the high demand areas of data. They went from $55.9B in revenue in 2014 to $70.8B in 2018. That is a 6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Source: 10-K

The data-centric focus is indicated by their inroads into memory, 5G, and autonomous driving technologies among others. These areas help expand the company into the data-centric world, to follow the demand. For example, they are shipping Intel Optane DC persistent memory for data centers. Mobileye won 28 new designs and 78 vehicle launches in 2018. Mobileye revenue increased by 43% YoY on ramping designs and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). They have announced their first 5G new radio (NR) multi-mode modem for 2019. And plan to commercialize Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) with autonomous vehicles through a JV starting in 2019.

Their revenue streams from their five business units or segments are as follows for year ending 2018: 52% from Client Computing Group (CCG), 32% from Data Center Group (DCG), 5% from Internet of Things Group (IOTG), 5% from Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), and 3% from Programmable Solutions Group (PSG). Below is the revenue for each business unit from 2016 to 2018.

Source: 10-K

Some Numbers

In 2015: We saw INTC's 1-Yr revenue growth rate at 6.60%, 1-Yr EBITDA growth rate at 6.80%, 1-Yr free cash flow growth rate at 19.60%, ROIC at 19.95%, operating margin at 26.25%, ROE at 20.57% to name a few. Refer to our blog on INTC on 8/5/15 entitled 11% Margin of Safety: Intel Corporation.

In 2018: We see INTC's 1-Yr revenue growth rate at 16.10%, 1-Yr EBITDA growth rate at 16.10%, 1-Yr free cash flow growth rate at 41.80%, ROIC at 24.5%, operating margin at 32.81%, ROE at 29.63%. As you review these selected measurements in 2018 compared to the same ones in 2015 that we mentioned above, you see what great progress INTC has made in just a few years. You can also see their performance by looking over their 2016 to 2018 P&Ls here.

Source: 10-K

Intel is making good allocations of capital based on a sound strategy in the areas of R&D, manufacturing, and acquisitions. R&D plays an important role in the future of Intel's growth as it has in the past. They invest about 20% of their revenue into R&D. Their investments into logic (silicon wafer manufacturing of their platform products) that is chips and memory both increased in 2018 to improve supply and to ramp production capacity in their memory fab (Fab 68). They obtained customer prepayments of over $1.6B in 2018 and $1.1B in 2017 that helped offset their investments in memory. You can see their R&D and capital investment from 2014 to 2018 here.

Source: 10-K

From 2016 to 2017, they increased R&D spend by 3% or $350M. From 2017 to 2018, they increased R&D spend by 4% or $508M. Their R&D focus is in six areas that include: architecture, memory, interconnect, security technology, software, and process technology. In architecture, they announced Sunny Cove, their next generation CPU micro-architecture that is designed for special purpose computing tasks such as AI and cryptography. In memory, they are shipping Intel Optane DC persistent memory (that we mentioned above). It combines memory like performance with large capacity and persistence of storage. This brings more data closer to the CPU to help improve the processing of big data sets like those used in Al and large databases. Their QLC 3D NAND technology allows customers to move more data from hard disks to SDDs, which give them faster access to their data. In interconnect, their silicon photonics technology integrates lasers into silicon that creates high-speed optical connections that helps remove network bottlenecks in the data center. Also offering products wanted by communications services firms (think AT&T (NYSE:T), see our article entitled, AT&T: A Value Play With Upside here) in the transition to 5G as well as the development of 5G modems.

In security technology, created a product assurance and security group in the first half of 2018 to address security issues of today, serve as a center for security research and seek improvements. As some investor may recall, security was a problem a few months ago that drove the share price down. In software, they are developing a project called OneAPI (Application Programming Interface) to simplify programming for the developers across central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), field programmable gate array (FPGA), artificial intelligence (AI), and other products. This will provide a unified portfolio of development tools for mapping software to hardware that will best accelerate the code. In other words, one common software tool to be used across multiple hardware platforms. In process technology, they are working on new packaging technology to allow new approaches to chip design. Specifically, in 2018, they announced new 3D packaging technology called Foveros that allows stacking of logic chips, enabling products inputs/outputs (I/O), static random access memory (SRAM), and power delivery circuits fabricated in a base die and high-performance logic chiplets can be stacked on top. Coupled with their embedded multi-die interconnect bridge (EMIB) technology, this allows new hybrid chip designs that can mix and match different technology IP blocks into a single system-in-package providing new design flexibility and new device form factors. In other words, they are taking the functional sub-units (CPU, power, I/O, SRAM, interconnect) that were fixed designs on a given chip and breaking them out into smaller units that can be assembled into unique chip designs based on the needs of the specific application for the customer. Making the designs more modular and that makes development for applications more efficient and thus more cost effective. That's my take away. Here is a picture of the 3D package.

Source: 10-K

Intel continues to seek out strategic acquisitions to strengthen their own R&D. This has been an important element to their shift from PCs to data. They completed 5 small acquisitions in 2018. But you can see from the chart below, they made 12 in 2016 and 3 in 2017 that were larger. The chart covers 2014 to 2018 here.

Source: 10-K

Bob Swan, Intel CEO, had the following to say about 2018 performance:

2018 was a truly remarkable year for Intel with record revenue in every business segment and record profits as we transform the company to pursue our biggest market opportunity ever. In the fourth quarter, we grew revenue, expanded earnings and previewed new 10nm-based products that position Intel to compete and win going forward. Looking ahead, we are forecasting another record year and raising the dividend based on our view that the explosive growth of data will drive continued demand for Intel products."

Source: Press Release on Q4 2018 Earnings

Some Catalyst

These are the drivers we see that will bring additional growth to INTC among others:

Growth in 5G

Growth in Memory

Growth in Autonomous Driving

Conclusion

It is our opinion Intel was a good value investment in 2014 and has some more room to go if you are a long-term multiyear investor like us. They have been very successful in their turnaround from a PC-centric to a data-centric company. There are a number of financials that support they have the right strategy in place to address the future demands within their market space to capture additional market share. Management appears to have a good handle of the business as backed by increases in revenue in all business segments, allocation of capital to R&D, manufacturing, and acquisitions. Innovation through R&D brings growth. For 1 year, their stock price is up by 11%; for 5 years, it is up 103%; and for 10 years, it is up 263%.

