Why Institutions Own 48% Of Tiny, Obscure Sesen Bio

About Sesen Bio

I am conservative to the point of being timid. While no stock investment is without risk, Sesen Bio (SESN) offers large upside potential with acceptable downside, particularly for a biotech and micro-cap company. Institutions and funds seem to agree with this assessment, with Kingdon, venBio and Consonance holding well over 5M shares each. The company is developing Vicinium for Bladder Cancer, a common disease for which no new drug has been approved in 20+ years, leaving a wide-open commercial space and offering an alternative to complete bladder removal. Currently in trials with AstraZeneca's (AZN) Imfinzi run by the National Cancer Institute, this combination therapy is expected to work synergistically to significantly compound either drug's healing benefits alone. Vicinium has also shown significant efficacy in Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN) in its Phase 2 clinical trials. Additionally, the company believes Vicinium can be combined with other checkpoint inhibitors to treat a variety of cancers. Sesen is also developing deBouganin, a potent plant toxin, against other cancers.

Bladder Cancer Facts

Bladder cancer, the 6thmost prevalent type of cancer in the U.S., is estimated at 80,000 new cases annually. 80% are diagnosed as non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) for which there are lamentably limited treatment options. At an annual cost of over $4B, it is the most expensive cancer to treat in the U.S.

Urgent Unmet Need for Treatment Alternatives

Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG), currently the most effective therapy, is the preferred standard of care, but 30% to 40% do not respond to it, 75% of initial responders will experience recurrence and 20% will battle disease progression within 5 years. For those who do not respond to BCG or once BCG is no longer effective, the next recommended course of action is radical cystectomy–complete removal of the bladder and surrounding tissues. Reports cite that at as many as 50% of cystectomy candidates will risk living with this highly progressive disease and refuse the operation because of its complexity, significant risks, potential complications and resultant dire erosion in quality of life.

Patients for whom the risks outweigh benefits, when even cystectomy is not an option because of unacceptable morbidity or mortality, Valstar ((Valrubicin)), a chemotherapy agent approved by the FDA in 1998 despite very mild efficacy--achieving merely 8-10% complete response rate ((CRR))-- is the only remaining option. This demonstrates a critical unmet need for effective alternative therapies.

This need becomes more acute as a shortage of BCG is anticipated throughout 2019 in spite of Merck (MRK) increasing their production >100% to the full extent of their manufacturing capacity.

Sesen’s Vicinium Kills Cancer Cells While Sparing Healthy Ones

Vicinium binds to an antigen known as EpCAM that is overexpressed on the surface of more than 98% of high-grade NMIBC cells while minimal to no EpCAM expression has been observed on normal ones. Once bound, Vicinium enters the cell, releases its powerful cytotoxic payload that disrupts protein synthesis and directly kills the cancer cells. In other words, Vicinium is designed to selectively and effectively kill cancer cells while leaving healthy cells alone. Vicinium expands its benefits by triggering the immune system, which sets up for an extremely powerful synergistic combination effect with a checkpoint inhibitor. The National Cancer Institute is currently running trials for combination therapy of Vicinium with Imfinzi ((Durvalumab)) to treat NMIBC.

Although NMIBC is currently the primary focus, it should be emphasized that EpCAM is expressed in many types of cancer, so Vicinium has the potential to address a broad range of solid tumors.

Most-Difficult-to-Treat Cases Per FDA Guidance: VISTA, Phase 3 Trial Preliminary Data

VISTA is a single-arm, open-label, multi-center trial.

In order to interpret the results meaningfully, it is essential to understand that the VISTA Trial was designed to treat BCG unresponsive NMIBC patients--a subgroup with a high-grade recurrence within 12 months of the last BCG exposure and have the highest risk of recurrence and progression to muscle invasion for whom additional BCG is not a viable option.

The trial began in 2015 with patients for whom the next recommended course is radical cystectomy. The 93 patients in cohorts 1 & 2 had Carcinoma in Situ ((CIS)), a high-grade, aggressive NMIBC which grows flat on the inner lining of the bladder that cannot be resected (cut out) and is considered the most difficult-to-treat. Without effective treatment, once CIS progresses to invade the bladder muscle or spreads to other organs, the 5-year survival rate is only 35%.

86 patients in cohort 1 were enrolled based on criteria established by FDA draft guidance available at the time—those who received at least 2 adequate courses of BCG whose cancer returned within 6 months after the last BCG treatment. Cohort 2 consisted of 7 patients whose cancer returned between 6 and 12 months. This disproportionately small population was added much later, in anticipation of the final FDA guidance (to loosen the criteria and extend the recurrence time to 12 months), to track the responses of those who experienced longer relief before disease relapse.

It is extremely intriguing that cohort 2’s CRR was 57%, 57% and 43% at 3 months, 6 months and 9 months, respectively, compared to 37%, 25%, and 18 % in cohort 1 for the same time periods. Cohort 2’s CCR was roughly twice that of cohort 1. This seems to suggest that cohort 1 patients, who relapsed within 6 months, were the toughest even among the most difficult-to-treat cases, as indicated by the very transient benefits derived from BCG and inferior CRR in comparison with cohort 2 patients. The 12-month CRR was 14% for both cohorts, probably because CIS is notorious for recurrence, and just statistically a function of the small number of patients in cohort 2 normalizing over time.

Although Phase 3 took on much more challenging patient characteristics to comply with the latest FDA guidelines, it is very encouraging that the results were found to be consistent with those of Phase 2. Phase 3 requirements were much more stringent, requiring patients to have relapsed after adequate BCG treatment. In Phase 2, some patients had adequate BCG while some did not, some recurred within six months, others much later.

Preliminary VISTA data shows that treatment with Vicinium results in clinically meaningful efficacy and provides many patients with long-term responses, with some still enjoying complete response after 2 years. Of particular consequence and value to those who face imminent surgery, this prolonged durability of response could potentially delay radical cystectomy. CIS is known not to spontaneously disappear, and without successful treatment, it will eventually move towards muscle invasive disease.

Sesen President & CEO Dr. Thomas Cannell concluded summarizing that Vicinium, with its demonstrated positive efficacy and continuing promising safety and tolerability has the potential to dramatically change the treatment of NMIBC by reducing treatment costs, improving health outcome and enhancing the quality of life for patients.

Analysts’ Bias/Misunderstanding/Misinterpretation?

It seems the lack of understanding of just how difficult the Phase 3 patients are to treat caused many analysts to dismiss the results as lackluster. Despite strong data, Sesen has been downgraded by H. C. Wainwright and received generally negative publicity on the trial, an indication of widespread misinterpretation and/or ignorance among those who reported on the results. Another analyst wrote “Vicinium showed clinically meaningful complete response rates…results were not statistically significant”, the statement is confusing in its apparent contradiction. In clinical trials, statistical significance generally refers to comparison with a control arm (another treatment against which to measure efficacy); VISTA is a single-arm trial as there is no other even remotely similar treatment for purposes of comparison.

Of the few articles that reflect adequate research and understanding, I found this one quite enlightening in its clarity and presentation.

Favorable Safety & Tolerability

78% experienced mild to moderate adverse events consistent with the patient population and catheterization. Only 4% discontinued the trial because of adverse events, this low rate is especially notable and encouraging as the trial subjects are elderly, thus more vulnerable. Vicinium continues to be generally well-tolerated.

Anticipated BLA Filing & FDA Approval in 2019

The design of the VISTA Trial is intended to support the (FDA) approval of Vicinium and completely aligns with the FDA’s final guidance on drug development for BCG-unresponsive NMIBC. Per the FDA, there are no effective therapies for BCG-unresponsive CIS patients and a main goal of treatment is to avoid cystectomy. The FDA’s guidance provided support for potential approval based on findings of a well-designed single-arm trial consistent with VISTA.

In August 2018, the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to Vicinium. A Fast Track Designation means overall broader access to the FDA, including more frequent meetings with the Agency, more written correspondence from the FDA, as well as significant FDA guidance to support, facilitate and accelerate the drug’s approval for availability to the market. A drug must meet strict criteria to be considered.

The FDA looks very closely at risk/benefit when considering a drug for approval. Vicinium’s safety and tolerability, as well a clinical efficacy, are superior to that of Valstar--the only other drug approved, administered in very limited instances, for BCG-unresponsive NMIBC.

Data relevant to the key secondary endpoints to slow progression, delay or avoid cystectomy per the FDA guide is expected to be available mid-2019.

Even the Wainwright naysayer analyst conceded to “a decent chance of getting through the FDA due to the high unmet medical need…has a 60% chance of being approved”. It should be emphasized, as noted previously, the only other option currently is cystectomy.

The Company is currently in the process of preparing for their Biologics License Application (BLA) submission.

Positioning for Commercialization of Vicinium

The company has enough confidence in near-term FDA approval that in October 2018, they entered into an agreement with Fujifilm to manufacture Vicinium. Additionally, some serious industry heavy-hitters have joined the executive team recently.

Dilution Risk

Per Sesen’s Q3 2018 Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, the company has $58M cash, which is projected to finance its operating runway into 2020. The risk for dilution, while always a concern, is deemed relatively low.

What’s Next for Sesen?

Combination Therapy with Checkpoint Inhibitor Imfinzi ((Durvalumab))

Sponsored and managed by the National Cancer Institute, Vicinium is undergoing Phase 1 study of a trial in combination with AstraZeneca's Imfinzi, an FDA-approved checkpoint inhibitor. As Vicinium triggers the immune system, Imfinzi helps the body’s natural defense mechanism recognize and attack cancer cells while negating the cancer’s ability to suppress the immune system. Thus, the synergy of Vicinium and Imfinzi is expected to significantly compound the healing benefits of either drug alone. Combination therapies tend to improve clinical outcomes by giving less time for cancer cells to evolve and escape detection by the immune system. Estimated primary completion and study completion dates are July 01, 2020, and July 01, 2021, respectively.

Vicinium for Recurrent Papillary Tumors

The VISTA Trial’s cohort 3 results expected in mid-2019 represents an opportunity for future label expansion of Vicinium to treat a different presentation of NMIBC.

Vicinium for Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck

An injectable form of Vicinium may also have the potential to treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN). Data from Phase 1 trials demonstrated anti-tumor activity and safety; some patients injected with Vicinium in one tumor had responses in non-injected tumors, thus, Vicinium may promote an anti-tumor immune response that will work synergistically with immunotherapies to result in formidable potency against the cancer. Phase 2 demonstrated a reduction in the size of the principle targeted tumor in 71% of evaluated patients.

Vicinium for Other Cancers

Even more encouraging, Sesen believes there is strong scientific rationale for Vicinium in combination with other checkpoint inhibitors to treat a variety of cancers.

deBouganin

The company is exploring this next-generation Antibody-Drug Conjugate ((ADC)) that has noted advantages over first-generation ADCs, including the ability to kill cancer stem cells, circumvent multi-drug resistance and avoid cross-resistance mechanisms. It is a potent plant toxin that is being engineered for a safety profile suitable for systemic delivery to provide a broad therapeutic window.

Conclusion:

It is my strong belief that Sesen has some blockbuster potential candidates. Vicinium alone, with its Phase 3 results, FDA fast-track designation, near term BLA filing with probable FDA approval and lack of competition, combined with the shortage of BCG, should quadruple the stock's current price. If the efficacy of the combination of Vicinium and Imfinzi is as expected, this could become the standard of care for NMIBC, as mentioned, this is a $4B industry. The study completion date of the Phase 1 trial for the combination therapy is July 01, 2020; we should be receiving updates along the way. Also worth mentioning is that Vicinium could potentially treat a variety of other cancers as well. Sesen's other drug deBouganin, while still in its infancy, could prove to be even more potent.

On the downside, the FDA may not approve Vicinium despite the favorable outlook and the trial's strict adherence to the agency's guidance, and issue a Complete Response Letter (CRL) citing deficiencies to be addressed prior to approval. There is also the possibility that other drugs currently under study will be much more effective. For instance, Merck's Keytruda and Genetech's Tecentriq are currently in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat BCG unresponsive NMIBC patients, and many other treatments are in various stages of development. However, Sesen's current low share price minimizes risk.

It should be emphasized there is always strong inherent risk to investing in micro-caps, just by nature of their small size, lower liquidity, lack of operational history and eventual need for additional financing. However, for many, the upside potential to far outperform the market outweighs the risks.

