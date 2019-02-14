DSW Shoes: Is It The Right Fit?

Source: Google Images

A thorough examination of the brick and mortar retail segment reveals a fairly valued, financially stable, and well-positioned retail powerhouse. DSW Inc. (DSW) persists as a promising investment opportunity as a result of the company's consumer defensive product line, attractive 3.65% dividend yield, stable growth prospects, and resistance to market share erosion. This article delineates my investment thesis on DSW, discussing business strengths, valuation, and relevant financials.

Investment Thesis

With more than 978 stores distributed throughout the United States and Canada, DSW remains the leading brick and mortar retailer of shoes and accessories. The company provides consumers with a diverse selection of shoes, handbags, and accessories offering major brands such as Kenneth Cole, Birkenstock, Steve Madden, Guess, and Nine West. DSW's positioning in the footwear and accessories market offers a number of distinct advantages over traditional retailers. The company benefits from a competitively entrenched business, consumer defensive product line, and strong resistance to online e-commerce competition. DSW operates in the highly competitive footwear and accessories market, competing with department stores, mall-based shoe stores, national chains, and independent shoe retailers. Such staunch competition provides significant deterrents for new entrants and makes market share encroachment a particularly difficult endeavor. However, in spite of strong competition, DSW has demonstrated an uncanny ability to retain customers and expand revenues. Some of DSW's key competitive advantages lie in the company's customer loyalty program, discounted shoe pricing, and aesthetically pleasing retail stores. Unlike other retailers who have gimmicky and unappealing loyalty programs, DSW offers a very rewarding loyalty program that saves consumers money and encourages repeat purchases. There are over 25 million members in DSW's reward program, and, interestingly, those members account for 90% of DSW's total revenues. This reinforces underlying strength in DSW's business as the company offers a strong value proposition that is conducive to repeat purchases.

In addition to strong customer loyalties, DSW's business is inherently defensive against online e-commerce competition. While toys, electronic items, books, and other consumer goods are accommodating to online shopping, footwear purchases do not have the same translation. When making a footwear purchase, consumers overwhelmingly want to ensure the shoe is the right size, visualize how it fits, and compare it to other footwear options. As a result, DSW benefits from inherent resistance from digital disruption. However, in spite of inherent physical store advantages, DSW has also embraced digital shopping; the company has an online buying channel where customers can place orders online, pick them up in the store, or have them shipped directly to their home. The last component I would like to touch on is DSW's unique buying experience. The company has invested a significant amount of money in updating the look of its stores in order to provide consumers with a modern and aesthetically pleasing purchasing environment. Updating and reinvesting in the company's store appearance will definitely have positive implications on consumer store preference, engagement, and purchasing decisions.

From a revenue standpoint, DSW has experienced year-over-year revenue expansion for the past two decades, reinforcing the stability and predictability of DSW's business model. DSW's consumer defensive footwear products are somewhat shielded from the seasonality of other retail peers such as Macy's (M). Whereas other retailers exhibit a precipitous decline in revenues over the winter months, DSW witnesses much more consistent revenue performance throughout the year. As depicted in the graph below, DSW's revenues have progressed on an almost linear trajectory in spite of vagaries in consumer spending and alterations in the economic environment.

Data by YCharts

Over 2018, DSW's same-store comp sales rose 6.3%, driven by the company's women and children footwear segments. I anticipate continued positive revenue performance due to the company's strong customer loyalties, consumer defensive product line, defensiveness against online competition, and most recently, the company's 238 million dollar stake in the Commuto Group. Back in November, DSW acquired a 40% stake in the Commuto Group which offers a portfolio of different brands ranging from sportswear, footwear, dresses, handbags, jewelry, fragrance, and menswear items. The company produces over 20 million pairs of shoes annually, reaching over 5,400 retailers throughout the world. This provides DSW with greater vertical integration in the supply chain, diversifying DSW's operations into the distribution, global production, and design infrastructure of wearable and footwear items.

DSW is also well-positioned financially; the company has exhibited continued asset expansion, positive shareholder equity, zero debt, and significant liquidity reserves of $294 million. It's quite an uncommon reality for a company in this day in age to not be heavily indebted, but DSW's secure balance sheet better positions the company for capital mobilizations whether it be in store improvements, new stores, marketing initiatives, etc. The company also offers a compelling 3.65% dividend yield which is covered by operating cash flows. Although DSW does not have a history of exceptional dividend performance, the yield is very appealing and accounts for a moderate 57% of free cash flow. From a valuation perspective, DSW is fairly valued. Based on a discounted cash flow valuation, DSW's current share price of $27.43 is slightly above the future cash flow value of $33.11 implying that the stock is undervalued by 18%.

Data by YCharts

Final Determination

Overall, DSW remains a phenomenal investment opportunity within the brick and mortar retail space. The company exhibits strong business advantages, formidable customer retention, inherent product advantages, and a strategic financial positioning. Although I personally am long DSW, I don't necessarily recommend investment at these levels as there could be considerable downside potential in the event of a market downturn. In spite of DSW's revenues remaining consistent during economically turbulent environments, the stock is grouped with its retail peers Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), etc. and is therefore subject to significant share price depreciation in the event of a recession. Although, from a long-term investment perspective, I think DSW is well positioned for growth and continued revenue expansion, in the short term, I think it's prudent to keep the stock on a watchlist as a deteriorating economic environment could result in negative share price movements.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Data is for illustrative purposes only. The accuracy of the data cannot be guaranteed. Narrative and analytics are not tailored to individual portfolio needs nor investment objectives. The assessment of a given security is based on my own model portfolio, which is presented solely for educational purposes. Yanni Lodato is an individual investor and author, not an investment adviser. Readers should always engage in further research and consider (as appropriate) consulting a fee-only certified financial planner, licensed discount broker/dealer, flat fee registered investment adviser, certified public accountant, or qualified attorney before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.