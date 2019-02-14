Airbus SE ADR (EADSY) CEO Thomas Enders on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Airbus SE ADR (OTCPK:EADSY) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2019 1:45 AM ET

At this time, would like to turn the conference over to your host, Tom Enders, Harald Wilhelm, Guillaume Faury and Julie Kitcher.

Julie Kitcher

Thank you, Amelia. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is the Airbus Full Year 2018 Results Release Conference Call. Tom Enders, our CEO, Harald Wilhelm, our CFO, and Guillaume Faury, our President Airbus Commercial, will be presenting our results and answering your questions.

This call is planned to last around 1.5 hours. This includes Q&A, which we will conduct after the initial presentation. This call is also webcast. It can be accessed via our homepage, where we have set a special banner. Playback of this call will be accessible on the website, but there is no dedicated phone replay service.

The supporting information package was e-mailed to you earlier this morning. It includes the slides which we will now take you through, as well as the financial statements.

Throughout this call, we will be making forward-looking statements. The package you received contains the Safe Harbor statement, which applies to this call as well. So please read it carefully.

And now Tom, we open with you.

Thomas Enders

Thank you very much, Julie. Good morning, everybody. I have to admit, we are giving you a lot to digest in the last couple of hours, but I want to start with something, departing from my speaking book - on my heart, I want to congratulate our friend Harald Wilhelm, and I hope I speak for all of you, on his new earthly bound job with the same as Daimler, but I also want to congratulate Manfred Bischoff and Daimler, for enlisting, most probably the best industrial CFO in Europe.

As you know, Harald has been my wingman for 12 years now, and I cannot imagine somebody more competent, hard-working, loyal and integral, as a CFO, than Harald. And Harald - and you are very familiar with that - has been the architect and the guardian of our equity story. And Harald, thank you very much for that, and good luck in your new job. But Harald will be with us until April, and as always, he is fully prepared, fully committed to give you our full year 2018 story today. Thank you, Harald.

Second remark is, obviously, it goes to the 380. You've seen that we announced that - I think we've got 30 minutes before the full year results. Just so happened that this event has kind of overlapping with the full year results, as we said in the press release. Obviously, it's a painful decision for us. We've invested a lot of efforts, a lot of resources, a lot of sweat. And some of that is also on my side, into this aircraft, but obviously, we need to be realistic, with the decision of Emirates to reduce their orders.

Our order backlog is not sufficient to sustain production beyond 2021. And hence, we will seize production. But seizing production does not mean end of a program, I want to say that very clearly. That's something we address and in these hours, also with all of our 380 customers.

The program is still on, in the sense that obviously we will support the fleet out there, more than 220 aircraft, I think, right now, with our - a lot of customers, Emirates of course, which is good for up the fleet, and all the others, as long as we will operate this great aircraft. And I'm sure there will be questions to that, and Harald, and particularly Guillaume, will further elaborate on that.

So Julie, now I come back to my speaking notes, is that okay?

The results. Well, I hope you agree that delivered good 2018 performance, and that is by a lot of headwinds that we had in 2018, partially from the macroeconomic side, but particularly also from the industrial side, and very particularly from the engine side.

The usual numbers here that you, I'm sure are expecting anxiously, 2018. So a GDP growth of more than 3%, passenger growth RPKs were growing up some 7%, and load factors were pretty high, over - above 80%, 82%.

And obviously, another year where the airline profits has the $30 billion mark. And the forecast is even for $30 billion, $32 billion in 2018. That is certainly remarkable, and speaks for the health and financial health of the industry.

As said, for us industrially '18 was certainly not the famous walk in the park given the engine and ramp-up issues that we faced throughout the year. And so you will remember that we had to deliver roughly 300 commercial aircraft in the last quarter alone. So heavily, heavily backlogged. Against that backdrop, we rent commercial aircraft deliveries up by roughly 10% over '17, and achieved a strong financial performance.

And let me, at this point, before I forget that really say a big thank you to the teams. Now almost a year already, under the leadership of Guillaume, Faury, but [indiscernible] Tom Williams, the two old-timers, have left the company, or are leaving the company these days - have done a remarkable job with their teams to win this heavily back-loaded battle at the end of '18. So I think we can say that we really delivered on our 2018 commitments, and that is, as I said, against all these headwinds, a remarkable achievement.

On our new baby, the A220, since July last year, as you know the 220 is part of the Airbus family. We broke ground for final assembly line in Mobile, Alabama. That will be back to back with the existing 320 final assembly line. And if we look at the commercial momentum, so far it certainly underpins our confidence and the market success of this brand new Airbus family member.

A400M, another important topic, obviously. We concluded the negotiations on the contract amendment with our government customers. And this contract amendment is now on the way to final approval with the various nations.

All of that is not easy, it doesn't move quickly, to talk about six nations, European procurement agency, et cetera. But the team around Fernando Alonso and Dirk Hoke have done some fantastic job here, and I congratulate him, not only in that achievement, the re-base-lining with the customers, but also overall.

I mean, the deliveries were well done and well detected [ph] in 2018. We've made good progress on the capability front. The new batches that were certified, and et cetera - and in terms of overall appearance.

Yes, there is still a quite sizable provision, but certainly pays in view of what happened before and I am bold enough to predict that we are over the hump year, that we are really on the way to bring this program, at least to financially neutral terms.

The strength of our '18 achievements, and our confidence in our '19 earnings and cash generation, I think we can underpin with our dividend proposal of €1.65 per share. That's plus percent versus fiscal year 2017, and certainly in line with our commitment for a sustained and sustainable dividend growth. I think it's even a little bit over the corridor. You know our corridor for dividend policy is 30%, 40% - 30% to 40%, and this should be around 42%, right, Julie?

So our '19 guidance, with an increase in of EBIT-adjusted of approximately 15%, and free cash flow of approximately, €4 billion, confirms, I believe, the growth trajectory we laid out ever since 2014, 2015.

And you will later hear Guillaume, obviously. I mean - it's nice of me to talking about the guidance for '19, but I think it's much more important to hear from Guillaume, a little later, what he thinks about the guidance, and hopefully he will confirm it.

Guillaume Faury

We confirmed.

Thomas Enders

Okay. Just a few words on the commercial side of the business. And I am told I have to start with a short explanation on backlog, where, if you look of the numbers, it shrunk dramatically. But the backlog is, I hope most of you know, now measured under IFRS 15, with value of approximately €460 billion.

And briefly - to explain this briefly, the unit backlog reflects the contractual fuel, so there's no change. But backlog value now also - then reflects the assessment of recoverability, something I was not aware of until 24 hours ago. And the net transaction price on airframe and engine.

But to be very clear, the significant reduction in backlog value is mainly due to net versus list price. Formerly, we had list price, now we have net price, and I hope it's a reassuring if you look at the numbers of the aircraft in backlog, that they have not shrunk by more than 50%.

So our backlog, if you look at that is around 7,500 aircraft. That includes now, almost 500 A220s. And the book-to-bill last year was at least close to one, after record deliveries, and I think that also shows the health of the company, the health of the market.

If we briefly go aircraft-by-aircraft, and I think, Guillaume will be elaborating that little more. 220, as I said, we see good commercial momentum. We signed 135 orders in '18, since July.

And we target to deliver around 45 aircraft in '19. We continue to ramp up to a maximum target rate, as we see it right now, of 10 in Mirabelle, and four in Mobile by the mid-of the next decade.

A320, well, you know the fund for that product or that product family remains very strong. Backlog of more than 6,000 aircraft, certainly support our ramp-up plans to rate 60 by middle of this year and beyond as we target rate 63 in 2021.

A330, we booked 27 A330s, including 18 NEOs. The reason wins, I should say, also on the Emirates side, obviously. Congratulations, Guillaume, for the 40 additional 330s, certainly highlights the attractiveness, the versatility of the 330 NEO.

And I should say we are grateful for the endorsement by Emirates to the 350. Obviously, welcome back, Emirates to the 350 customer community, but also, particularly, the 330 NEO. We target around 50 deliveries in '19 and beyond with a few open slots from 2020.

350, we reached rate 10 in Q4, as you probably all know. Program is running very smooth. Backlog supports this rate going forward, including the latest commercial discussions with Etihad. I think you see that to reduce their long-range orders with us with Boeing.

And in our case, we are talking about 42, 350-900s, but leaving 20, 350-1000s, on order, certainly particular endorsement for the DAS [ph] 1000 as well here. 380, well, we expect no change year, eight deliveries in 2019, seven in 2020, and then the remaining two, last ones in 2021.

On services, I would like to say that we are heavily leveraging the digital transformation, the big data on our services portfolio. And it's certainly worth informing you that our Skywise platform has gained very, very strong traction.

We had four or five customer's end of '17, we had 50 end of '18, and we are targeting 100 by the end of this year. We have more than 4,000 - 4,500 aircraft, I think, the number is and that includes also a substantial number of our competitors' aircraft.

So that really is testament to our claim that Skywise is really open platform in aviation, and I think we have all the ingredients here for a great success for making Skywise really the backbone and/or the nervous system of a lot of services around our aviation industry.

Helicopters. We achieved a book-to-bill of over one, that was a very good result in a very difficult market, still a very difficult market, particularly promising momentum in military. We got some very substantial wins recently. And in this area particularly also good prospects, the civil & parapublic market environment is still very soft, but we maintained our leading position in that sector with over 50% market share in terms of order intake in - I think in '18.

We booked 381 net orders, including the first H160 order. And 2019 is a particularly important year for our new star, in the Helicopter, portfolio, the H160, as we prepare for certification and then deliveries, I think from next year onwards. We got an additional 51 Lakota, light utility helicopters for the U.S. Army, ladies and gentlemen, an incredible success story here as well.

I mean, we certainly even before we were optimistic, particularly, Guillaume, who was with Helicopter still when we did this in 2005, and me, about the prospects. But I don't think we did foresee Guillaume, we would sell more than 400 aircraft to the U.S. Army and still counting, so very important. I should also mention in that context, a big order from Qatar, 28 NH90s, and also from Spain.

In '19, we expect the civil and parapublic market to remain soft, but we hope that we are really coming to the bottom here. Maybe '19 is the year of turning the market. But as I said, we see certainly growing demand from the military deliveries that's very encouraging.

Defense and Space, we had a big to build little bit below one. I would like to say here also the mid- to long-term perspectives, particularly on defense, are very positive and short-term also. I think you've seen and that becomes more and more real, the good prospects for selling additional Eurofighters, repeat orders with Germany, and replacing the Tranche 1 [ph] and eventually, probably also replacing the Tornado fleet.

And there's, I think, also good prospects for further exports here, so very good. That's short to midterm. Longer term, we are in a good track now to start - or we are starting the work, first phase study work for the famous FCAS, Future Combats Air System, and very positive development, but particularly for somebody who is almost 30 years in the industry. We really managed to align ourselves with our favorite enemy, Dassault.

So we have teamed up now Dassault and Airbus for this new project, that is absolutely great, and as I said, first contracts are flowing in now. Study contracts, later on in a couple of years, demonstrators and this is, and should be the backbone military aircraft program in Europe for many years to come, and certainly the backbone program for us here.

Order intake, all in all, €8.4 billion from the division, supported by contract wins in Eurofighter Qatar. And for additional MRTT tankers here on TP, drones from the German Army, where we are partnering with [indiscernible] friends, as well as new generation telecommunication satellites, and the first contract for Ariane 6 with Eutelsat.

What else here? Well, mentioning MRTTs. I want to highlight also the partnership that we have been able to strike last year with Lockheed Martin, being one of the veterans of the tanker campaigns in the company. Obviously, that for me is a very important milestone, to win Lockheed as a partner.

For the U.S. and certainly that should be a fruitful partnership, and I'm absolutely positive and optimistic that Lockheed and us will be able to win with [indiscernible] with the U.S. Air Force who barely needs additional re-fueling capacity according to what they themselves.

Okay, I stop here as usual, and hand over to our happy CFO, Harald Wilhelm. Harald?

Harald Wilhelm

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and happy Valentine's Day for all the romantics or romantic people among yourselves. I wish you tonight for dinner, but you might understand, I give preference to my wife tonight. And shortly, Tom, I mean a big thanks to you, for your words. A big thanks as it was indeed a great honor and fun to be your wingman. And thank you very much for your trust over so many years.

I have to contradict you a bit, as I think, the equity story, we shaped together as a team. And at this juncture, I'm very happy to say that I see throughout the 2018, Guillaume onboarding into that equity store and supporting it. And I hope you will concur that, that release today is a good testimony of that.

Now I turn back to my sector role, so let's have a look at the numbers. On the revenue side, the 2018, yes, €64 billion, that's a pretty nice 8% increase year-over-year. How could we get there? Obviously, with the record deliveries of 800 at Airbus Commercial Aircraft, but also on the higher sales in Defense and Space year-on-year.

If we look at the underlying performance, so the EBIT adjusted, well, I'd like to remind you that our guidance has been set at €5 billion. And so I think we're pretty happy here today, where we could overachieve that and deliver actually €5.8 billion in terms of EBIT adjusted.

Again, how could we get there? It's very clearly, strong operational performance across all the business, across all the programs. Certainly, the largest boost and beat came in commercial aircraft, and I think what you can see in particular was the last quarter when we start to deliver, we unleashed the underlying value, and that's what you can see in commercial aircraft, the return on sales the full year 2018 of 10%. And in the last quarter, even 14%. Maybe it's not yet the complete guide for the full year 2019, but it shows, I think, some good underlying potential. And how could we get there on the commercial aircraft side?

Certainly, the volume ramp-up, which we ultimately achieved in the 2018 on the 320s, despite the challenges. The NEO premium, I mean, we are about with 400 NEOs now - is coming through. We've been talking about that for many years, now you see it in the bottom line.

The A350, an impressive contribution to the year-on-year, I mean EBIT growth, comprising from the cost improvement, the learning curve, but also beyond. And last but not the least, also the hedge book evolution gave us very favorable tailwind.

At the same time, you see that we also continued to invest into innovation, the digitalization. And I would like to say as well, that we see in Helicopter, but also in Defense and Space, a very decent year-on-year margin improvement.

If we look on the EPS adjusted, we are at €5.22, that is on the basis of 775 million shares. And on the last point, obviously, on this slide - but equally important, as I think the EBIT beat is our free cash flow before M&A and customer finance, which came in at €2.9 billion, yes, that is stable year-on-year.

So compare that to the latest guidance, I would call that again, a beat. And bear in mind that this also includes, now the A220 dilution, which was somehow limited at €200 million. But therefore, as I say, there is also year-on-year improvement in the underlying cash flow.

If we turn the page to the reported profitability. What can we see there? Yes, we have adjustments all in all of minus 700 in the 86, but you may say even if we take these into account, we are still at €5 billion EBIT reported, which is actually been the guidance we set out. So in other words, in the underlying performance, we could absorb the adjustments of 2018.

What are they? Number one, yeah, as Tom said before, we had to recognize the factor on the 380, and therefore, the charges related to the A380 program termination are largely included into the numbers of 2018, with a net charge of minus 463 and in the Q&A I'm more than happy to take you through that a bit more in detail what is behind.

The second point, on the A400M, Tom, you commented about, I mean, the progress. We had to take another adjustment on the program of €436 million. That is largely related to change in our assessment with regard to the export, where we had to take a bit of more cautious approach. And the other large bit in it is also the adjustment on the escalations formula, but also a bit on the cost side.

€123 million related to compliance costs, so we show this element, and certainly for transparency reasons. And at a point in time in future, we expect that to reduce and go away.

Tailwind from the M&A, 188, the ones you already know from the previous quarters, the FX evolution in 2018 allowed for some positive contribution from the PDP mismatch and balance sheet revaluation, and minus €80 million from various others.

That leaves us with an EPS reported of all in all 3.94 [ph] But it also includes some impact from the financial results, mainly driven by the evolution of the U.S. dollar evolution. I remind you we started the year at 1.19, and ended it at 1.14, and hence that caused some revaluation of financial instruments and also includes some adjustment from the A380 termination, i.e. a positive adjustment. You find more details on that also in the notes, obviously.

That tax rate on the core business is around 26%. The effective tax rate on the net income 30%. For 2019, you should continue to assume a tax rate of around 29% on the core business results. The resulting net income is at €3.1 billion, with an EPS of €3.90 a share.

Very shortly, on the hedging, Page 9. The hedge book provides a significant coverage throughout 2020. Again, in 2018 we faced somehow prohibitive forward rates, even though the spot improved and that has led to an implementation of hedges below a book-to-bill of one for 2018.

Where does it leave us? We did 19 billion of forwards at an average rate of 1.25. So you can read from that, that mainly addressed the year's 2021 and '22, while at the same time, 25 billion of hedges that matured at 1.24. All in all, that makes a portfolio of 82 billion, with an average rate of 1.24. That means that the - for '19 and '20, '21, I would say as well we are very well covered by the current hedge book.

Now on the cash flow, yeah, as I said, before, we were very happy on the cash flow of €2.9 billion before M&A and sales finance. How could we get there? The gross cash from operations is at €5.5 billion and so actually you can see that it is a very nicely in line with the EBIT adjusted, boosted by the record deliveries.

You see as well that the working capital charge, the net working capital charge is rather moderate. And that demonstrates our focus on the working capital, where on the one side, yes, we still had increase of inventories, that's not a complete secret as we build a few aircraft and more than ultimately we delivered despite the 800. But on the other side, we had a very healthy PDP inflow in commercial aircraft and also in Helicopters, and we continue to make efforts also on the payables side, i.e., payment terms to suppliers.

A word on the A400M. Yes, it continued to weigh on our free cash flow in 2018 as a similar level as 2017, that means around €1 billion. The provision which we took, the one I talked about before, means that we are going to have a cash consumption of around €1 billion moving forward.

This is somehow disappointing, but let me say that about half of that €1 billion is in 2019, and therefore is included or absorbed within the cash guidance that Guillaume is going to talk about later. So therefore, the other half will be spread in the years beyond that 2020 and beyond and therefore is going to have a limited impact on the cash profile for Airbus moving forward.

On the CapEx side €2.3 billion, you will celebrate that, but this is not to scrutinize investments into the future. It reflects our sound capital allocation approach. And was certainly- be carefully valued by Guillaume in terms of making sure the right investments are made moving forward.

Customer finance, I would say pretty remarkable. Probably having €100 million tailwinds to the free cash flow reported in 2018 is probably something you or us would not have expected. So you see the appetite for commercial financing remaining very high. And this despite some customer difficulties, as you know, which we had to face in the last quarter.

What does it mean, despite a record delivery of 800 aircraft, our sales finance exposure has reduced to a level of below $1 billion, I think this is the lowest level I can remember in the company.

On the A220 side, I commented already on the free cash flow of minus 200 before. That cash dilution in the free cash flow is largely covered by the funding arrangements in our CSALP joint venture with Bombardier, that means basically from a net cash side that is rather balanced.

On free cash flow reported, yeah, we need to add €500 million on the M&A activities and the customer finance. So that means all in all, the free cash flow reported stands at €3.5 billion.

We paid the dividend of 1.2, as you know. We also contributed, all in all, €2.5 billion, to our pensions in 2018, with an additional 1.4 in the last quarter, which brings us closer to benchmark funding ratio but not yet completely there.

So we put all of that together, we ended 2018 with very healthy net cash position of €13.3 billion, which actually, despite the pension contribution and the dividend is at the same level as the opening.

A note for 2019, on June 1, '19, we started to adapt IFRS 16 leases. Most of the operating leases will now be on the balance sheet because funding commitments are expected to increase, financing liabilities by a bit more than €1 billion, with a subsequent reduction in net cash, and the annual flows reflected in financing activities.

So that's what I wanted to say on the financials, and happy to hand over to you, Guillaume.

Guillaume Faury

Thanks a lot, Harald. Thanks a lot, and congratulations for your new challenge. And congratulations to Tom and you for your impressive trajectory of Airbus in this last years. And I'm very happy to have - both my onboard contribution to it and being inspired by what has been done so far.

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm really delighted to be here with you today, and I look forward to meeting over the next weeks.

Tom, you commented already on other momentum and production rate targets. Let me focus on program highlights and the execution for commercial aircraft business. In the overall results, we delivered a strong set of results based on our record deliveries and solid operational performance.

We continued the production ramp-up despite a lot of operational challenges, and delivered this record 800 aircraft, that means close to the 300 aircraft to our customers, as you say, Tom, in the last quarter.

On the A220, we delivered 20 aircraft in July. The A220 firm is now fully integrating into Airbus, and our focus is on the commercial momentum, the production ramp-up and the cost reduction.

A320, so we delivered 626 A320 aircraft, with the NEOs now representing more than 60% of deliveries. '18 was the year of the crossover between the CEO and the NEO. We also delivered the first A321 ACF and the first A321LR, the long-range. We will continue to increase the ACF deliveries in 2019, but this ramp-up is the part that will remain challenging in '19.

Let's remember as well that further upgrades on the GTF engine that caused difficulties in the first half of the year and also their upgrades, the engine will come in '19 and we will continue to monitor closely engine situation and engine performance. Overall, we are on track to reach rate 60 by mid of this year, and we are preparing for the rate 63 in 2021.

On the A330, we delivered 49 A330, including the first three NEOs. We had as well the first flight of the A330-800 in Q4, on track. And in '19, we'll continue to ramp up the A330neo deliveries, that's the main objective of this year, and we are working closely with our engine partner, Rolls-Royce, to deliver in line with customer commitments. And the first aircraft delivered last year are performing very well in operation so far.

A380. Well, we delivered 12 plane in 2018, as Tom mentioned, and after the release of this morning, we are now winding down the A380, indeed following the review of its operations, Emirates has decided to reduce its A380 order. As a consequence of the decision, deliveries of the A380 will cease in 2021.

Without this customer, without any rates, Airbus has no substantial order backlog and no basis to sustain the A380 production beyond 2021, despite all the sales effort that have been made in recent years.

But in parallel, and this is really a great news and a very strong endorsements by Emirates of our modern twins, Emirates will order 40 A330neos and 30 A350 aircraft, which is excellent news for those planes. And I thank Emirates for the trust we are placing in those airplanes.

On the A380 - A350, sorry, we had a great the year. We delivered 93 aircraft, ahead of our - excuse me, including the first 14 -1000s, with overall aircraft operational liability above 99%.

If I move to the financials, the revenues reflect the higher deliveries, including this 386 A320neos and the 93 A350s. Our EBIT adjusted reflects on the A350, that we delivered 15 more aircraft year-on-year with improved pricing and good progress on the learning curve. We'll continue to improve program performance to reach breakeven this year in '19, and we will not stop there.

We had higher single eight deliveries overall, with an increased NEO contribution supported by the NEO- premium. We saw a state of favorable contribution from hedge rates. The strong A320 and A350 performance was partly reduced by lower A330 deliveries due to the late NEO deliveries and some A380 losses linked to the fixed cost from lower deliveries. And as Harald said, the A220 dilution was rather limited.

R&D was at €2.2 billion as expected. The year-on-year increase reflects mainly the A320 and the A330 commercial developments, while the '17 including a restatement on the new segment reporting.

So to conclude, I think, this is a lot in 2018. It was a bumpy ride of headwinds and challenges. We still have a lot to deliver in '19, and we remain focused on the challenges and the goals ahead.

Now back to you, Tom.

Thomas Enders

Back to me. Thank you, Guillaume. So I guess we want to give you a few tailor on the financials now, on Helicopters and Defense and Space.

In Helicopters, the revenues were stable year-on-year despite lower deliveries. As a reminder, perimeter has changed, so revenues are stable year-over-year on a comparable perimeter I should have I said. We sold Vector Aerospace in November. '17, and resulting perimeter impact on revenues is roughly one - sorry, is roughly €500 million.

EBIT adjusted reflects higher Super Puma deliveries, so that's a remarkable. And you really see that in Helicopters in the bottom line, 10 more, I think, in '17 year-on-year. Favorable mix, more in NH90s and the H145s, solid underlying program execution, so that is both quite positive.

The '18 performance certainly demonstrates resilience we have developed and particularly, Guillaume has developed because he was running the shop [ph] here four, five years to navigate in what remains as we said a very challenging market environment.

We will continue our transformation with Helicopters' in the direction, with focus on clearly innovation, competitiveness, customer satisfaction and customer loyalty. And Bruno Even, I should say, who has taken over from Guillaume roughly a year ago, has been a great addition to the team, hit the road running. Certainly, he knew the Helicopter business from Safran. And he is doing a great job with the team at Helicopters.

So concluding here, our Helicopter business, I think is well prepared for the future. We have now begun a very competitive portfolio of products, with a new H175, and particularly mentioned, the H160, that is certified, going to be certified this year. And also, on the [indiscernible] business, talking about the CityAirbus, our unmanned electrified transportation platform has completed its first power on test and we are waiting anxiously every day now for the first flight here.

We manage performance here in a very difficult environment. I mentioned that and the building blocks are in place for market recovery, and that market recovery has to come, and I think now probably sooner than later after all these difficult years in the market in Helicopters.

Defense and Space. Revenues are higher than last year, supported by space and particularly military aircraft. EBIT adjusted increased by €120 million, that mainly reflects good program execution.

EBIT reported is supported by the net capital gain from disposal of the Airbus DS communications business in the U.S. That's the last piece probably of dispose to divestment process that followed our strategy review back in 2014, for those of you who have be long enough with us, you will remember that.

Where are we? On A400M? Well, I mentioned - said a few words and Harald continued, well we delivered 17 aircraft in '18. We - I think, all in all, this is 74 aircraft to our customers, so roughly 100 still to go without exports, and certainly, we are hoping for exports.

We continued with the development activities toward achieving the capability roadmap of the revised capability roadmap, revised together with our customers. Retrofits activities have been progressing very well and in line with the agreed plan that we elaborated with our customers.

And as I mentioned, after all this difficult complex negotiating with our customers and customer nations are now finally set to endorse this agreement and embark on their various domestic approval processes. Some will need to go to Parliament, others don't, but we are hopeful that this should be done in the first half of the year.

In the last quarter '18, update of the contract estimate at completion triggered a net additional charge, and Harald mentioned already, reflects the outcome of the negotiations, updated estimates, I think I'm repeating Harald here, exports scenario, escalation and some cost increases, but the team has otherwise been remarkably close to the plan.

And let me say, if I look at it from my perspective, all in all, and as you know, I know the program very well. Dimitri Bennett [[ph] managed with certain success, and suffered from that program. But all in all, I would say we have been managing - achieving a very significant de-risking throughout the last year, thanks to great teamwork with Dirk Hoke and Fernando Alonso and the A400M teams. And that is very tangible and that is very positive and makes me optimistic, Guillaume, as we go forward, with this important program.

Of course, we have remaining risks always on these programs, always in these programs, technical capabilities and associated costs. But once again, if you look at the performance of the team last year we had a big gap on the cash side, yes. But if I look at the cash outsides, they have been remarkably on the spot, on the plan, with a very, very minor deviation in 2018.

Operational reliability should go further up. This is one of the interesting things of the A400M. We have customers with a high operational reliability and others with low. And we are working to get everybody on a high operational reliability. Certainly, that is largely related, also still to our dear engines, but I hope that this will also progress in the coming years.

Yes, I said already, Julie remaining risk exposures are significantly reduced, but the aircraft is proven, its worth in operations. I think we could see that already a couple of years now, and we certainly look forward to a long contractual relationship deliveries, but certainly then products support over decades, like is the case always for large military systems with A400M in the Air Force system [ph] operate this great machine.

We have reshaped our Defense and Space business to be more competitive, future for future growth. I mentioned FCAS already. Let me also mention our participation in what is today widely called new space.

One of the remarkable achievements here is OneWeb. We are all anxiously waiting for the first launch of OneWeb satellite, later this month. And when we are gearing up to produce very rapidly, at least 600 satellites that will be launched into orbit in the next two to three years.

And our facility, the OneWeb facility in Orlando, Florida is the first facility on this planet which will be able to mass-produce satellites at a rate of 350 to 400 satellites a year. That is absolutely remarkable, and that makes me also optimistic, Guilaume, for our venture into new space.

Okay. Before handing over to Guillaume. I promise, that Guillaume, obviously, should do the guidance for 2019. Let me say a few words wrapping up. Five years, if I may say at the helm of EADS and Airbus, and that is 14 years almost, I hope you agree that we - because that was not the achievement of one or two people, we, the team at the top end, many, many teams, team of teams basically have made the company better, more focused, less political.

We delivered on our commitments. We overhauled the shareholder structure, as you know, a very important hallmark or moments in the life of this company back came in 2012, 2013. We have overhauled the governance structure.

And on compliance, as you know, investigations are still ongoing. But I am very hopeful and very optimistic that really, whenever this comes to a close, we'll see a company that is much better, that is state-of-the-art, when it comes to ethics and compliance. And I have to say a very encouraged to believe also by Guillaumes' strong focus on ethics and compliance and the company going forward in this area.

I think we are now much more integrated, much more international, much more innovative. We certainly got a new thrive in innovation due to the - our adoption of digitalization a couple of years ago, I mentioned Skywise, which is certainly our most prominent and most successful project right here, but we are also working very, very diligently, under Guillaume's guidance, on digital development, manufacturing services, also that is making very good progress.

There is certainly still a lot to do, I don't want to appear to say here everything is fine, certainly, not. We have plenty of challenges going forward. We'll always have, but I'm very optimistic because with Guillaume, I think we, the Board has chosen the right guy. He's put together a great team to take over, from Harald and me, in a couple of weeks. And I have no doubt that Guillaume will propel the company forward to a new horizon.

I stop year so that we still have time for a Guillaume and the guidance and then some Q&A. Guillaume?

Guillaume Faury

Thanks a lot, Tom. And I have to say I learned a lot under your leadership, so thank you for that. I will give the guidance, just to make clear that this is not only Tom and Harald's guidance, but this is as well my guidance - our guidance.

So on the basis of its 2019 guidance, Airbus expects the world economy and air traffic to grow in line with prevailing independent forecasts, which assume no major disruptions. Airbus 2019 earnings and free cash flow guidance is before M&A.

Airbus targets 880 doing 90 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2019. On that basis, Airbus expects to deliver an increase in EBIT adjusted of approximately plus 15%, 1-5, as compared to 2018, and free cash flow before M&A and customer financing of approximately €4 billion.

The strength of our 2018 achievements underpins our dividend proposals of €1.65 per share, plus 10% versus '17. This corresponds to a payout ratio of 42%, in line with our commitment to sustainable dividend growth.

So to wrap up. 2018 was a year of solid performance in all our businesses. With guidance achieved or exceeded for most if not all KPIs. The results confirm that we delivered on our commitments - that we deliver on our commitments and we intend to do so again this year in '19.

Our commercial aircraft backlog supports our single-aisle ramp-up plans in steady rates of 10 per month on the A350. We are on track for the A320 rate 60 mid of this year, which is a very important milestone of our ramp up and we are preparing for higher rates in 2021. We will reach on the A350 breakeven this year, and we'll continue to improve the A350 margins beyond.

On the A400M, and Tom spent time on it, we have re-baseline the program and study line is very much de-risked, and we intend to deliver in line with commitments to the nations moving forward.

Tom, under your leadership and the one of Dirk, we've reshaped the defense portfolio in the past years. And as you said, we are well positioned in a growing market to leverage our military business with Eurofighter short-term, and Euro Mail [ph] and the Future Combat Air System on a longer term, major programs for Europe and defense in Europe.

Obviously, we will continue to focus on program execution, on continuous improvement on our competitiveness, while investing in our industrial system to support the ramp-up and the operational efficiency that we are targeting. We continue to invest in digital and innovation to improve the design, manufacture and to aircraft and customers.

I've been working very closely with you, Tom and Harald for the last five years. I thank you, Tom, for having taken me back from the car business in 2013.

You, Tom and - Harald disagrees. Tom and Harald and sincerely you have driven this company through pivotal change and I feel really honored to be taking over soon. I'm confident that we'll continue to deliver our growth potential with a new team and in continuity and consistency with the strategy that I have shared in the past years.

Now, I think it's time to turn to the questions.

Julie Kitcher

Absolutely. Thank you, Guillaume. Thank you, Tom. Thank you, Harald. So we now start our Q&A time. [Operator Instructions] Also, please remember to speak clearly and slowly in order to help all participants, particularly ourselves, understand your questions. So please go ahead and explain the procedure for the participants.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Ben Heelan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Ben Heelan

Hi, everyone. Yes, thank you for taking my question. I had two, but I'll just ask one. And the question is to Guillaume. You mentioned there about a strategy and how you've been involved in building the group's strategy over the last five years, with Tom and Harald.

One of the key questions that we've been getting from investors over the past few months has been and what you yourself mean for the direction of the company, the group's strategy and of course, the equity story. So I was just wondering if you could maybe talk a little bit about your views on strategy and the equity story for people. Thanks very much.

Guillaume Faury

Thank you. So it's a rather general question, but let me first answer on the strategy. The way this strategy has been built and has been updated every year, and then going to the Board has been, as I said, the teamwork and fully endorsed by the management team. As the executive committee of Airbus, I very much support and have contributed to a strategy on the Helicopter side years ago, but much more recently on the commercial business.

And obviously, what we are doing in terms of product, incremental developments, in innovation to prepare the technologies of the future and the capital allocation on R&D, CapEx is making a lot of sense for Airbus.

Now move forward, we might have adjustments and allocations that we have done anyway and of the existing team and we'll have to adapt to what will happen, but basically, as I said on R&D and CapEx 2018, '19, moving forward, I think what we have in the plan is very consistent, and therefore, we continue to support the equity story very consistently.

Moving forward, we see a very strong potential for increased profitability and free cash flow and for supporting the equity story that has been bit by Tom and Harald, and with whom I feel 100% comfortable.

So we keep going in the same direction, and this is what you should expect for '19. Now with the new team over the years and continuing with ambition and fully aware of the extraordinary potential of Airbus, we will be aiming at high performance.

Ben Heelan

Brilliant. Thank you.

Julie Kitcher

Thank you. Next question?

Operator

The next question is from Olivier Brochet, Credit Suisse. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Olivier Brochet

Yes. Good morning, everyone and congrats for the '18 results and Harald for the new job, even if it is in the auto business. The question I have is on the free cash flow for '19, if you could walk us through some of the key moving parts that you have here, A400M and 350, and so on, please?

Harald Wilhelm

Thanks. Good morning, Olivier. I'm not sure I should do that, after your bit cynical comment about the auto…

Olivier Brochet

Congrats.

Harald Wilhelm

I'm joking here, I'm happy to answer. Yes, I mean, you see from the 2.9 in 2018, how do we get to the guidance of four for 2019? Number one, obviously, the underlying performance improvements you see on the EBIT side, translates into investment [ph] after tax, point number one.

Second point, we have the improvement in terms of less cash burn on the A400M, and I think I gave you a hint in that, i.e. the €1 billion being a rather divided by two in terms of the charge for 2019.

On the other side, we have in the free cash flow a step-up in the cash dilution from the A220 program, which is a bit less, if I may say, than the year-on-year evolution on the A400M, but not too far. And at the end, I would say, on the working capital, all in all, that should be rather balanced.

Maybe there's a potential on the inventory, as we carry quite a lot by the end of 2018. And I know that Guillaume is focused on the lead time reduction and stabilizing the industrial set up. At the same time, however, we have, on the payables, as I said before, we cashed in some benefits in 2018 from payment term extension, which we cannot do each and every year, we will try certainly, but we cannot, I mean, take that for granted. That's why the working capital, I would say rather is - is rather balanced.

What we see a bit of step-up in the CapEx, also for the overhaul of the industrial setup and the investments into digital. And that basically - if you add it up, brings you to €4billion.

Olivier Brochet

Thank you.

Julie Kitcher

Thank you. Next question?

Operator

The next question is from Tristan Sanson, Exane BNP Paribas. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Tristan Sanson

Yes. Good morning, everyone. This is Tristan Sanson from Exane. Congrats on the numbers, and of course, congrats to you, Harald, for your move. I think we all envy your automotive colleagues, that would - it's a pleasure to working with you in the future, even though I think it's the only thing we [indiscernible]

So a question will be on rate 63 that you're talking about for 2021 for the A320. If I understand correctly, so far you've been seeing that you've been asking your suppliers to deliver at rate 63 to be able for you to accommodate the rate 60 with good confidence, so we would rather see rate 63 as a slight increase in guidance?

How do you see that rate, is it for you an intermediate step in your overall estimate of market and ability of [indiscernible] could deliver? So should we see for the potential for increase after that rate, or is it a good rate to stabilize production now?

Guillaume Faury

Maybe I take the question. Guillaume, speaking. Obviously, you've seen '18 has been a very difficult year from the industrial perspective because of our supply chain issues ramping up. So we need to learn the lessons. And going to 63 is both an increase and a way to improve the quality of how we operate and the linearly and the performance of our operations at a rate of 63, 2021.

You're right, we tested that supply chain last year for rates, higher rates up to 70, but you've seen us well that the feedbacks we've had in especially from engine makers, not completely satisfactory to us. So we go to 63, 2021, robust [ph] 63 to be compared with the 60 we have for this year. And we've seen the cost of '19, where we should go and when and how fast we can go.

But my objective is to deliver 60 this year, and then the 63 in 2021, in a performing way for us, but obviously, as well for our customers. And this should translate in improvements in the results as well as we'll do better in operating and delivering. I hope it answers your question to some extent.

Tristan Sanson

It does.

Julie Kitcher

Thank you. Next question please?

Operator

The next question is from Celine Fornaro - briefly introduce your company as well. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Celine Fornaro

Yes, hi. Good morning, everyone. Its Celine Fornaro from UBS. I just wanted to ask one question on the A350 program, in terms of how is the order book covered for the years '19, '20 and '21, at the rate 10 a month? And also in terms of bringing down DRCs potentially by 30%, but also on the evolution on the non-recurring costs on '19, 2020? Thanks very much.

Guillaume Faury

So Harald, maybe I take the rate, you take the cost. We have a good coverage of the production at 10 a month for '19, '20 and '21, so we feel comfortable that this - that the order book and the companies coming will support the rate 10, so rather secured, I would say.

Harald Wilhelm

Hello, Celine. And on the recurring cost, maybe I take the opportunity a bit to celebrate the 350 achievement of 2018, 93 deliveries, remarkable achievement. And the year-on-year improvement, we see in the overall group results, I mean, is to a large extent, due to the year-on-year A350 improvement, which is a result of ramping up the rate of seeing the better pricing from the backlog materializing in the deliveries in '18 and the significant progress also on the cost side, but as well, I mean, also the IFRS 15 year-on-year support.

2019, we continue on that journey. The year-on-year improvement, however, is going to be less dramatic than '17 to '18, but still material. And you know, '19 is a very important juncture to achieve the breakeven, which I think we can say we are going to do in 2019.

I know Julie hates me for saying that, why does that give me so much comfort? If I look into 2018, I can say that actually, even before the program related R&D, we are breakeven on the program.

I think that sets the program and an excellent course, and the further cost reduction initiatives had been set. I mean, certainly for '19 they're already in the width you can say, but what is important for the years beyond is clearly we have the target and the ambition to bring it to benchmark margin, however, in a very competitive wide body market.

Celine Fornaro

Thank you.

Julie Kitcher

Next question please?

Operator

The next question is from David Perry of JPMorgan. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

David Perry

Hi. Good morning, Tom, Harald. Can I just say congratulations on all your successes at Airbus, and just wish you both, all the best for your next chapters. Just one question, it's for Guillaume, please. I know you've been - or Airbus has been trailing a new, so more automated final assembly line Hamburg for the A320, I just would like a bit more color on that, when you think you might be able to roll that out, if that's the plan across-the-border Airbus system, please? Thank you.

Guillaume Faury

Yes. Thank you for the questions. So '18 has been the year of entering to service of this file in Hamburg, which is an automated one. I have to say it's running and it's ramping up as we speak. There is a lot of learnings to be taken out of this first strongly automated there far, and obviously, this is one of the building blocks of our digital and digital trajectory and automation and robotization of our production lines.

So in the ramp-up we intend to deploy automation, robotization everywhere we can, but on the A320, we have already eight lines operating and we don't intend to revamp the complete system.

However, we intend to go digital across the-board, 3D, and we've made a partnership with assault Systemes recently, that is an enabler of digitalization and going 3D for Airbus. So obviously, long story short, automation and robotization of production systems is clearly on the agenda for Airbus.

David Perry

Thank you very much. And good luck with it.

Guillaume Faury

We need some. Thank you.

Julie Kitcher

Thank you. Next question please?

Operator

The next question is from Robert Stallard, Vertical Research Partners. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Robert Stallard

Thanks so much. Good morning.

Thomas Enders

Good morning.

Robert Stallard

A question on cash flow, what do you expect the impact to be on future cash flow from the end of the A380 program beyond the normal operating losses? And also, the A400M, what do you expect the cash impact to be at the final settlement signature this year? Thank you.

Harald Wilhelm

Yes, thanks, Robert, for the question. As we commented before, on the P&L charge in 2018, which should cover largely, I mean, all of the charges, the costs associated with the ramp down. I'm happy that you give us the opportunity to comment on the cash implications moving forward.

I think, I mentioned it in the past already, I mean, a couple of times. Now that turns into a reality, so what does it mean? The ramp down of the program obviously means that the inventory gets released. At the same time, the PDP balance comes down as well going the other direction. And then obviously, some cost and charges associated, which still needs to be defined in terms of I mean, the social costs of it.

But all in all, if I wrap that up, over the next, call it, three years, I project, I mean, the free cash flow cumulative impact to be neutral. Certainly, in the impact of it is included in the 2019 guidance, there could be a bit of a phasing than of 2020 and 2021 that needs to be determined, but I think the important message here is cumulative it is cash breakeven on the 380.

On the A400M side, yes, the charge we took to the final result of the cash in profile with the nations results, I mean, to €1 billion incremental cash charge. As said, half of that falls into '19 being part of €4 billion cash guidance. That is higher than what we said a year ago. We are conscious of it, but as you can see, we try to compensate with the underlying performance in the rest of the business.

And therefore, the remaining cash charge for 2021 and 2022 remains rather moderate respective of the future - of the further cash flow growth of the rest of the business in 2020 and '21.

Robert Stallard

That's great. Thank you very much Harald

Julie Kitcher

Thank you. Next question please? And may I kindly remind you, just to speak to one question, because we still have questions - number of questions to get through. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Doug Harned at Bernstein. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Doug Harned

Yes. Thank you and good morning. And Tom and Harald, I want to say it's been great working with you over the years, and do wish you all the best. The question I have is going back to the A320neo. Could you talk a little bit more about the specific issues you're looking at both fuselage production and engine deliveries?

And what I'm getting at here is, you've talked about the premium, you're now getting the NEO premium on margins for the A320, but if you can get through these issues and get say, a smoother production flow over the course of the year, should we expect another benefit in margins going forward?

Harald Wilhelm

Yes, Doug, maybe I talk shortly about the margin evolution and maybe Guillaume, you can say a few words, where you see I mean, 2019 production and engine situation. Yes, I mean, certainly, 2018 was a bumpy ride, industrially, first triggered by the engine, and you certainly remember that we said we had to do numerous re-plannings and re-plannings, and obviously, that comes along when I was with some cost, which means on the continued support costs and so on, we faced some headwind in 2018.

We also had a bit of an impact on the recurring costs in terms of making less progress, I would say, year-on-year from targeted, but not going backwards, so that's what I can say very clearly.

So as things stabilized in '19 and '20, yes, we should progress on the cost improvement, but I mean, I would, however, caution that this is not going to generate, I mean, a material - I mean, additional tailwind compared to what we're guiding so far.

So the key benefit coming - so, I mean in '19 is a further volume improvement. And obviously, with each and every NEO we are cashing in the price premium, a bit of improvement on the continued support costs, but not at large scale. Guillaume?

Guillaume Faury

On the production flow, we anticipate better situation in '19 compared to '18. We have as a target to deliver much more planes, much more single-aisle 320 in the first quarter and in the first half compared to 2018, even if the year will be still in structural situation here that will take more time to change.

The main challenge for '19 is primarily in the second half, with a good ramp-up of this so-called ACF, Airbus Cabin-Flex, which is a great product and has had a fantastic success with airlines, but it's a much more complex one and industrialization of the product is a bit of a challenge at those production rates, so that's more to be discussed for the second half.

But obviously, we should do much better in terms of linearity and predictability than we have done in '18. Obviously, hoping that they will no - we will have no pickup on the industrial side or production side or suppliers, but there's nothing I have to report at that stage and we start the year better than - we start better in '19 that we started in '18. We intend to continue on that trajectory.

Doug Harned

Very good. Thank you.

Julie Kitcher

Thank you. Next question please?

Operator

The next question is from Andrew Humphrey of Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Andrew Humphrey

Hello. Thank you very much for taking my question. You referenced engine manufacturers earlier in the presentation, saying that the GTF, in particular, is likely to see a few additional upgrades over the course of this year. You've also said, I think previously, that we are in discussions over the course of Q1, with Safran, around potential further rate increases.

Am I right in interpreting your commentary today around those upgrades this year, I was a bit more cautious, and now you're effectively saying, well, it makes sense to see how they use new engine upgrades, but down before really start thinking about - making any kind of further goals in terms of longer term delivery targets?

Guillaume Faury

It's exactly what I'm saying because we are indeed ramping up. We went from 50 to 60. Last year, 60 will be stabilized mid of this year, we are planning 63. And obviously, we rely mostly on NEOs, and therefore, on the GTF and the CSM engine, the LEAP for this ramp-up.

The engine manufacturers have indicated their prudence with the issues that they've had on these new engines and the new production systems that are supporting the ramp-up from zero to very high numbers in a short period of time.

So if I take the GTF engine the upgrades which are coming are designed to solve some of the teething problems that are on the original version of the engine, and it's very important for our customers and the in-service reliability that we can do this, this year. So that's the plan. And obviously, it's difficult to change - make significant modifications at the time you're ramping up your production. But it should be okay for this year. We will monitor this very carefully.

And on CSM, it's primarily supply chain, ramp-up. As you know, this LEAP engine, and the two main single-aisle in the market, which makes it large challenge for both the Safran and GE. And they have indicated that they want to stabilize the performance before committing to additional production rates. And they have indicated last year, sorry, this would happen this year. So we are in front of a further discussions on those topics.

Engine situation is very critical to us. I'm quite happy that we were able to put behind us in the first half of '18 a lot of the problems, but obviously, we need to continue to monitor on the situation to make sure we have no new problem or no critical situation on that front.

Andrew Humphrey

That's very helpful. Thank you.

Guillaume Faury

Thank you.

Julie Kitcher

Thank you. Next question please?

Operator

The next question is from Christophe Menard, Kepler Cheuvreux. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Christophe Menard

Hi. Yes, good morning to you all. A special thanks to Tom and Harald for their exceptional contribution. That's my personal comment. And by the way, Harald, you're moving from great plans, a company manufacturing great planes to great cars, so it's very consistent.

A question about Brexit, on my side. You haven't mentioned anything about Brexit potential impact on production. I mean, do you - have you embedded that in your delivery guidance for the year or is it something that is still - you haven't made up your mind yet?

Thomas Enders

Do you want to say something?

Harald Wilhelm

Thanks for your comments, Christophe. Let the kick off - for Tom or Guillaume, might add - add to it. I think we commented that I mean, we engaged somehow early enough on a no-deal plan, which means that we ask supply chain to put some additional buffers, critical elements, so that has been screened part by part, and that is on the way to be done. So that the impact, I mean, is included in our cash numbers. However, we see that rather is a temporary element in 2019, not necessarily as a recurring or as a permanent one.

And in the delivery guidance overall, I would not say that in 880 to 890, there is a specific Brexit protection in there. However, you know that when we give the guidance between the delivery guidance and the max industrial production rates, I mean, there is some difference in between. So this one from today's perspective, allow to absorb may be a few hiccups, that's what I would say at this stage.

Thomas Enders

Well, let me add Christophe, from my side. I think we've been the one company where it is most clearly spoken up about the risks of the no-deal Brexit, and we are continuing to do that. But looking at the situation as it is, I'm still optimistic that a solution can be found where it avoids a no-deal Brexit and fall from the clips so to say and that the forces of reason will finally prevail in London, but also in perhaps on the continent and now the time is coming, it's getting shorter, but this is precisely because I'm optimistic that a solution will be found.

Christophe Menard

Okay. Thank you very much.

Julie Kitcher

Thank you, Christophe. Next question please?

Operator

The next question is from Zafar Khan, Societe Generale. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Zafar Khan

Thank you very much and can I also just add my thank you to Tom and Harald for a fantastic job and your friendship and I should reflect the share price started off somewhere around 10, is now at 100, so a very good job, gentlemen.

My question is for Guillaume. Looking at the group margin, and looking slightly beyond the forecast horizon, can you please help us understand what your ambition is there. Boeing last week reported margin for Boeing commercial under unit cost accounting of close to 15%. And I'm pleased to see that the Airbus margin for '18 was 10%.

So if you could help us understand where you think you could take that margin on the Airbus business. Also Helicopters' margin, I think is not as good as some of the peer group. So what is the issue there, and what's the potential and when will you get the defense margin to be on 10%? Thank you.

Guillaume Faury

Well, so there is potential for continuous improvements, and we've seen the trajectory of Airbus over the past years, you alluded to it. I believe we are on '19 in '19, with a guidance that shows the - where we want to go. I don't want to comment on specific figures at that stage, and I don't think this would be appropriate for my side.

What I believe is Airbus Commercial will continue to improve. Helicopters went through the oil and gas crisis being very impacted, because it was very much relying on this business, and we've shifted significantly from commercial to military opportunities, and this is paying off now and at the time where the military spend, the defense spend is growing in Europe and other countries, this is, I think the right move, relying a lot on the support and services that Helicopters continue to grow. So I think the ambition is to see what we had in '13, '14 before the drop of the oil price kicking in again on Helicopters.

On Defense and Space, I want to be very humble here, this is the part of the group that I don't really know, that I have to get familiar with. As you know, I joined Airbus Commercial a year ago and a lot of time to get under the skin of this business and contribute to - go through a difficult '18, so I intent to be more precise and maybe commenting on Defense and Space at a later stage, if you allow me.

Thomas Enders

Zafar, I mean, on AD, you know that the A400M provides the dilution. I mean, if you take it out, we are at the 10%, and the team is not complacent with that number, and certainly we'll try to do better in the future, if you allow me to comment.

And with the guidance of 2019, at a group level, if you take the revenues, you might see something which is not par at the group level from what you saw in Airbus Commercial in '18.

Zafar Khan

Thank you.

Julie Kitcher

Okay. Thank you, Zafar. Time for one last question.

Operator

The next question is from Harry Breach, MainFirst. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Harry Breach

Yeah. Good morning, Harald and Tom. Hello, Julie, Guillaume. Just to say, in a way whatever announced - congratulations and thank you very much, indeed, for everything that you've transformed the company into - over the last year, Tom, and Harald, in particular. Guillaume, we look forward to great things.

Can I ask my one question which is just about A350. If we look at program backlog, it's around 650 aircraft. Do you think that rate 10 is going to be as high as you want to go there? How can you help us think about rates on A350 going forward?

Guillaume Faury

Difficult to predict beyond the next three years, where we said we will stabilize that rating. As Harald said, we see a very strong and strong pressure and high level of competitiveness on the long range. We have a strong A330neo. And with the endorsement of Emirates recently, we are very confident that the 330neo will contribute to it.

So we have two products which are very strong modern products and therefore, we believe there is a potential to unleash profitability from those products. We see how the long range business is evolving before we decide something else. And we believe with 10, we have the platform to make it efficient, competitive, reduce the cost. And therefore, that's what we are looking at for the next couple of years.

Thomas Enders

And can I just add then. Harry, obviously, a few years back, we have not attempt of having production rates for our twin-engine wide-bodies of around 14 months, because that is what is it is, really, it's 350 and 330. And that is absolutely exceptional.

Harry Breach

Okay. Thank you.

Julie Kitcher

Thank you. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. It's my pleasure to close Q&A time Tom, I hand and back to you.

Thomas Enders

Well, very quickly, ladies and gentlemen, on the phone big thank you to you. Many of you have followed us, have covered us, sometimes challenged us, mostly in a very fair way. I have to admit that roadshows were not always my favorite subject, as a CEO. But, well, particularly if you have seven or eight in a row on a day. But I also have to admit that we always benefited from these discussions, from your questions, your challenges, your suggestions and comments. And all in all, thank you very much for that. And please stay with us. Please stay with Guillaume and the great team is putting together and as I said before, I'm absolutely certain that he will propel the company to new horizons and even better performance in the coming years. Thank you all.

Julie Kitcher

Thank you, Tom. So to finish, Tom, Harald, on behalf of our investors and our analysts a big thank you to you for your vision, your energy and your commitment to driving performance. And I can say on a personal that for me and the team is been really an honor to be a part of your team. And we look forward to being part of yours, Guillaume, to this next chapter, and of course, Dominik, when he joins us. So that really does conclude our call now. If you have any follow-up questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to Mohammed, Nicholas or myself and we look forward to catching up with you all very soon. Thank you.

Harald Wilhelm

Thank you.

Thomas Enders

Bye-bye.

