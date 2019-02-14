Dixie Brands: Think Twice Before Choosing Your Dance Partner

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series, where we publish in-depth research to introduce new cannabis companies to our coverage.

Company Overview

Dixie Brands (OTC:DXBRF) is a U.S.-based company focused on developing products and brands in the cannabis market. The company manufactures and distributes its own products but largely rely on licensing agreements with partners in various markets for its expansion. The company developed well-known CPG brands and has sought to license its intellectual properties to other companies in exchange for financial benefits and royalties on sales. We think the company has made some good deals, but it has also made questionable choices when it was choosing partners. The company has built a portfolio of brands focusing on the three markets: human THC, human CBD, and pets. The company has distinctive brands for each of the segment and the focus on the pets industry is unique and interesting among the companies we cover.

Dixie currently operates in four states including the two of the largest markets California and Colorado, mostly through joint ventures:

Colorado : Sold an exclusive license agreement to Left Bank to use Dixie brands and formulations. Left Bank is the largest manufacturer of Dixie products in the U.S. at the moment.

: Sold an exclusive license agreement to Left Bank to use Dixie brands and formulations. Left Bank is the largest manufacturer of Dixie products in the U.S. at the moment. Nevada : Owns 70% of the joint venture with SSW that manufactures and distributes Dixie-branded products. Dixie receives 73.5% of the gross revenue and has licensed its brands and packaging to its JV partner. The joint venture was formed in 2016 and lasts 5 years and can be renewed for two additional five-year terms.

: Owns 70% of the joint venture with SSW that manufactures and distributes Dixie-branded products. Dixie receives 73.5% of the gross revenue and has licensed its brands and packaging to its JV partner. The joint venture was formed in 2016 and lasts 5 years and can be renewed for two additional five-year terms. California : Entered into a number of license agreements with licensed producers to manufacture and distribute Dixie products.

: Entered into a number of license agreements with licensed producers to manufacture and distribute Dixie products. Maryland : Signed an exclusive license agreement with Curio to manufacture and distribute Dixie-branded products.

: Signed an exclusive license agreement with Curio to manufacture and distribute Dixie-branded products. Canada and Mexico : Signed an exclusive 10-year license deal with Auxly (OTCQX:CBWTF) to sell Dixie-branded products in Canada and Mexico. We rate Auxly underperform and recently discussed the stock in "Why We Were Right About This Underperformer". As a result, we think the partnership has turned out to be underwhelming for Dixie as Auxly's slow progress is costing Dixie the opportunity to launch in Canada. More importantly, Dixie has missed the initial months of legalization which are especially important.

: Signed an exclusive 10-year license deal with Auxly (OTCQX:CBWTF) to sell Dixie-branded products in Canada and Mexico. We rate Auxly underperform and recently discussed the stock in "Why We Were Right About This Underperformer". As a result, we think the partnership has turned out to be underwhelming for Dixie as Auxly's slow progress is costing Dixie the opportunity to launch in Canada. More importantly, Dixie has missed the initial months of legalization which are especially important. Australia: Markets pet cannabis products through a related party.

Latin America: On January 30, 2019, Dixie announced a 50/50 joint venture with Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQB:KHRNF) to develop cannabis products in Latin America. We think the deal represents a great decision by Dixie to choose a proven management team and open up a large addressable market. Dixie will also manufacture and distribute Khiron's CBD-based cosmeceutical products in the U.S.

Choosing The Wrong Partner

Overall, we think Dixie's strategy of relying on licensing agreements to establish a market presence in all its markets has its pros and cons. On the positive side, Dixie's strategy is low-cost and fast to deploy as its joint ventures partners provide manufacturing and retail strategies while Dixie provides packaging, branding, formulations, and other IP assets. However, this strategy places a heavy emphasis on Dixie's ability to choose the right partner, especially when it grants an exclusive license for certain state or countries. In the case of its exclusive licensing agreement with Auxly, we think the company could have done a better job identifying partners as the latter has clearly struggled to get its Canadian business started. The fact that Auxly hasn't been able to launch products means that Dixie has missed the important initial window to establish customer loyalty and brand awareness. As Auxly remains in limbo with its Canadian business, we think Dixie should try to find ways to break from its exclusive licensing deal in order to find a better partner. More importantly, Dixie has lost its ability to partner with Khiron in Mexico due to its deal with Auxly, a terrible outcome in our view as we think Khiron represents a much better partner due to their track record of execution.

Performance Since RTO

Dixie completed its RTO and began trading on the CSE on November 29, 2018. Before that, the company raised US$25 million in October via a private placement at a price of US$0.22 or ~C$0.29 per share. The stock has initially traded down significantly post RTO after getting caught in a sector-wide selloff, but the stock has rallied and recovered most of the losses.

Dixie has 124.8 million shares outstanding and 46 million options and warrants with exercise prices ranging from C$0.08 to C$1.87. The basic market value is C$100 million which is still quite small within the U.S. cannabis sector. Other competitors with similar sizes include Golden Leaf (OTCQB:GLDFF), Terra Tech (OTCQX:TRTC), 1933 Industries (OTCQB:TGIFF), and Body and Mind (OTCPK:BMMJ). The company reported US$2.4 million of sales for the three months ended on September 30, 2018, and had US$43 million of cash which includes US$25 million from the October private placement round. The company appears to have ample liquidity for the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

Dixie Brands is an interesting and unique U.S. cannabis play that focuses on developing brands and product formulations which are licensed to joint venture partners for production and distribution in select markets. The company remains in the early days of its expansion plans with a presence in only four U.S. states and deals with parties in Canada, Australia, and most recently Latin America. We think Dixie's future success depends on its ability to partner with capable partners and so far, it has done a mixed job. Auxly has proven to be a bad choice for the Canadian and Mexican market, but the recent deal with Khiron to enter Latin America looks more promising, in our view. We rate the stock Neutral/Speculative as it is difficult to assess its future prospects given its reliance on partners and we don't have the confidence that its future joint ventures will perform to the highest standards.

