Tricky Aspects Of REIT Valuation Are Causing The Market To Undervalue Brixmor

At a basic level, REITs can be valued by applying a cap rate to NOI. NOI figures are published in the REIT supplementals and cap rates for each property sector can be found in various third party reports such as Marcus and Millichap or CoStar. So valuing a REIT should be fairly easy right?

Well, it turns out that there are a whole bunch of complicating factors that muddy up the process and occasionally these factors can materially distort perceived value. Basic NOI valuation methods greatly understate Brixmor’s (BRX) value due to delta between its reported NOI and its forward average NOI. This article will detail the imperfections of basic cap rate valuations and show how it is undervaluing BRX.

For ease of following, we will separate the complicating factors into two buckets: those that make the prevailing market cap rates not applicable and those that make the NOI figure not a fair representation of long run property NOI. Let us begin with a look at the factors that falsify the property NOI portion of the equation.

The equation above wants to be using average forward NOI, but that number cannot be reported by companies, so analysts often use reported NOI instead which is trailing and subject to various lumps. To understand the difference between reported NOI and average forward NOI, we must understand what that means.

Average forward NOI is essentially expected property revenue less expected property expenses and these would be normalized for a typical vacancy rate, typical leasing costs, market rental rates and typical levels of disruption. Thus, reported NOI can be higher or lower than average forward NOI depending on how much vacancy, disruption and expenses were incurred in the reported period relative to normal and depending on the delta between market rents and portfolio rents.

Let us dig a bit into each of these factors using Brixmor (BRX) as an example. I believe BRX’s reported NOI is substantially below forward average NOI.

Disruption

Brixmor experienced significant disruption in 2018 and is guiding for extensive disruption in 2019. Most of this disruption is caused by tenant bankruptcies and store closures. Payless and Sears/K-Mart are closing stores in addition to other smaller tenants which in aggregate make up a decent chunk of NOI. BRX is responding to the wave of closures in 2 ways:

Re-tenanting

Source: BRX Earnings release

Per the earnings announcement pasted above, BRX has leased 8.5mm square feet of space at spreads averaging 13.8%.

2. Redeveloping/redemising

Space that cannot be re-leased at accretive rates has been put into some form of redevelopment or is being broken down into smaller shops. In total, BRX has over $350mm of redevelopments in place.

Source: BRX Earnings release

While the releasing spreads are accretive and the redevelopments are at high projected yields ranging from 9% to 14%, the NOI was disrupted in 2018 and remains disrupted in 2019 due to timing. It takes a bit for the new leases to cashflow and the redevelopments can take up to a few years to fully cashflow. Thus, BRX’s NOI is temporarily below its forward average.

Importantly, the level of disruption is well above normal due to the health of retailers at the moment. The industry itself is quite healthy with sales up across the board and retail real estate is proving effective with most of the REITs announcing increased sales per square foot. The problem lies in the overleveraged balance sheets of the tenants. The bad tenants are dying off and better tenants are replacing them. By 2020, the level of disruption from tenant issues should fall back down to a normal healthy level.

Vacancy and expenses

BRX is currently experiencing higher than normal vacancy and higher than normal expenses, both of which cause reported NOI to be below average forward NOI.

Total 2018 leasing of 12.4mm square feet represents 16.7% of BRX’s total square footage which represents a period of high lease rollover. This higher than normal rollover caused higher than normal leasing expenses.

Above average vacancy is demonstrated by the 350 basis point gap between billed occupancy and leased occupancy. Essentially 3.5% of Brixmor’s space has future leases on it that have yet to kick in as of 12/31/18. That represents a large jump up in occupancy in future years which will come with higher NOI.

Per the 4Q18 conference call, James Taylor (BRX’s CEO) estimates the in-process redevelopments are causing a 100 basis point drag on occupancy. This represents further upside to the figure from the mere passage of time.

Market rents vs in-place rents

Brixmor is a rather old company with many leases that were signed over a decade ago. Since that time, there has been some inflation and a long economic recovery in the U.S. As such, much of Brixmor’s in-place rent is well below market. As leases roll over, they have a rather easy opportunity to mark rents to market and collect the difference. This was evidenced by 34.4% rollups on new leases signed in 2018. We expect similar rollups in 2019 and 2020 as more old leases expire.

I believe we have demonstrated a large gap between reported NOI and forward average NOI, as BRX is slated to benefit from reduced disruption and vacancy going forward as well are fewer leasing costs and a strong mark to market.

There are also issues in the denominator of the cap rate valuation equation that are causing the market to undervalue BRX.

Specifically, we think the market is using too high of a cap rate in valuing BRX by not accounting for 2 key factors:

Quality improvement Favorable Supply/demand imbalance

BRX is trading at a cap rate of nearly 9%.

Source: SNL Financial

A 9% cap rate is usually reserved for properties with a flat to negative growth outlook. Given the roughly 30% mark to market for a good chunk of Brixmor’s rent, the growth prospects are far better than flat.

Brixmor has significantly improved the quality of its assets through a large disposition program that focused on its less strategic assets. In 2018 alone, they sold $989mm of assets representing 12.5% of their square footage. The remaining portfolio is leaner and stronger.

Negative supply

The immensely negative sentiment surrounding retail real estate has just about halted construction and resulted in negative net supply. Older and weaker properties are being demolished and repurposed for other uses such as apartments and hotels. Thus far, the negative supply has been counterbalanced by reduced demand from the recent waves of retailer bankruptcies. However, as we touched on earlier these bankruptcies are mostly the result of the problems that exist within individual retailers rather than with the brick and mortar retail industry.

Ultimately, demand for retail space will be determined by the efficacy of retail space and sales per square foot is at an all time high. New studies are coming out demonstrating the symbiotic relationship between bricks and clicks making way for a wave of omnichannel demand for bricks and mortar. As demand comes in to an environment with much leaner supply, there is potential for impressive rent growth across the sector.

Between the improved quality of Brixmor’s space and less competing supply, I think a 9% cap rate is far too high. The street is closer to correct, valuing BRX at a 7.4% cap rate.

Source: SNL Financial

The bottom line

While cap rate valuations are a decent starting point for REIT valuation, the specific situation of individual REITs can cause them to materially miss the mark. Presently, the market is valuing Brixmor’s trough NOI at a fairly high cap rate. If one values its forward average NOI at a more realistic cap rate, the value is much higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRX.