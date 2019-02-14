Baxter Should Go Back Into Your Wish List After The Dividend Cut

I believe it is a suitable candidate for your dividend growth portfolio, but I believe that the valuation isn't attractive enough.

After the spin-off of Baxalta the total paid dividend was reduced. Therefore, I sold my position in Baxter after the dividend cut in 2015.

Introduction

I always look for new opportunities and I return to my fallen angels who cut their dividend to see whether they offer an attractive opportunity. I have decent exposure to healthcare but will always consider adding quality stocks to my portfolio. One of the companies in the healthcare sector that I used to own is Baxter International (BAX).

I bought the shares in the company back in 2014. It was after I shifted my portfolio towards dividend growth strategy. I loved the diversity that the company offered with a great combination between pharmaceuticals and medical devices. When the company announced that it is going to spin off Baxalta (BXLT) I was sure that the dividend will stay intact. However, the total dividends paid by the two companies was significantly lower, and I sold after the dividend cut. Since the spin off Baxalta was acquired by Shire (SHPG).

In this article I took another look at Baxter International. I analyzed it using my methodology as described in the graph below. I look at the fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities and risks. The company is a well-diversified healthcare firm, and I believe it shouldn’t be ignored by dividend growth investors.

(Graph created by author)

Baxter provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services. The company also provides biological products and medical devices.

(Source: wikipedia.com)

Fundamentals

Since the spin off the company enjoyed steady growth in its top line. The growth is the combination of both organic growth and acquisitions. The company made several strategic acquisitions and collaborations over the past several years. It also forecasts that it will enjoy sustainable top line growth of 3%-4% in the near future.

Data by YCharts

The company managed to achieve a robust bottom line growth since the spin off. The growth was the result of organic top line growth, the acquisitions and the expanded margins. The company has become more efficient, and it intends to push margin expansion even further to accelerate the EPS growth even further. Analysts expect low teens EPS growth in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The dividend was the reason I sold my shares in Baxter to begin with. Since the dividend cut the yield is extremely low. Hovers around 1% over the past three years. The dividend yield is low, but the payment is extremely safe with the payout ratio at 25%. The dividend grew very quickly since the spinoff with each dividend raise exceeding the 10% threshold. However, I am less impressed since it came after a very deep dividend cut.

Data by YCharts

The company is also using its excess cash flow to repurchase its own shares. The company managed to lower the share count by over 3% in the past three years contributing a little bit to the EPS growth. I love it when companies use excess cash flow to reward shareholders, and I hope that Baxter will keep repurchasing its own shares when possible.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The valuation seems a little bit on the high end here with the P/E ratio close to 25, and the forward P/E ratio at 22. The company does grow at a decent pace with robust EPS growth, but with interest rates on the rise I am not sure I can justify this valuation. Even if I try to justify it, it will leave investors with no margin of safety.

Data by YCharts

When we look at the graph from Fastgraphs.com we see that the valuation is in-line with the average valuation over the past several years since the spinoff of Baxalta. However, before that investors enjoyed much lower valuations. The new valuation suits a company that grows much faster than the old Baxter, and while in the first three years EPS growth was very high, the forecasts for the coming years cannot justify this valuation.

(Source: fastgraphs.com)

In conclusion, the fundamentals are very strong. Robust EPS growth with steady revenue growth are translated into growing cash flow. This cash flow is used to propel growth and reward the shareholders with growing dividends and buybacks. The weak link is the valuation. While it made sense when the company offered EPS growth over 20%+ it is too rich in my opinion at the moment.

Opportunities

The first opportunity is geographical expansion. Right now, the company offers its products worldwide, but still relies mostly on the American market. Growth in emerging markets as well as Europe will serve as a catalyst going forward. Global diversification isn't only a growth opportunity, it also serves a defensive mechanism in case there is a weakness in a certain market.

(Source: 2018 Baxter Investor Conference)

The company also enjoys diversification in its business. It has six main business segments, and the ones that bring smaller shares of the total revenues are growing at a faster pace. This will lead to a more balanced segmentation of the revenue stream. In the meantime, it will allow the company to increase its total sales, and will make the business stronger as it isn’t relying on a single segment.

(Source: 2018 Baxter Investor Conference)

The company's management allocated the capital in a very efficient way. It allowed the company to invest and grow the business in a way that the company now expects meaningful sales growth. At the same time the company was able to buyback its own shares and pay a growing dividend thus rewarding its shareholders.

(Source: 2018 Baxter Investor Conference)

Risks

Regulators are shifting their focus to the healthcare sector. We can see a very active FDA going after tobacco companies, and some lawmakers trying to lower the price of prescription drugs. The core business of Baxter is not under immediate threat, but a reduction in prices may lead to pressure on its medical devices business.

In addition, the company has a bold vision for the medium term. It needs to lower cost and improve profitability to reach its own targets of margin expansion that will lead to the forecasted EPS. The goals are ambitious, and the current valuation leaves no margin of safety. If the regulators intervene, it will lead to short to medium term weakness and probably lower growth.

The company has a short history of dividend increases. The company lowered the dividend when it needed to. As a dividend growth investor, I always look for companies that have a very long dividend streak as it means that they prioritize it and raise it even when there are short term weaknesses. The very short dividend streak and the recent cut are a risk going to the future.

Conclusion

Baxter International is a great company. The company offers great fundamentals, manageable risks and several growth opportunities. The ability to show robust growth while rewarding the shareholders with dividends and buybacks cannot be taken for granted. In addition, its promising pipeline and worldwide expansion will allow it to keep growing in the future.

However, the valuation is not attractive enough. In the current business environment, it's too hard to justify a forward P/E ratio over 22 for a company that shows this growth rate. I will put Baxter in my wish list and will look forward to acquiring some shares if the share price drops to ~$60.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.