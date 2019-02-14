Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG) CEO Peter Breese on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:AKG) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Peter Breese - President and Chief Executive Officer

Fausto Di Trapani - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Nana Sangmuah - Clarus Securities Inc.

Welcome to the Asanko Gold Q4 and Full-Year 2018 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast, which is being recorded.

A copy of today's news release, presentation, the management discussion and analysis and financial statements are available on the company's website at asanko.com.

I will now hand over to Mr. Peter Breese, President and CEO of Asanko.

Peter Breese

Thanks very much. If we could move to Slide 2, please, cautionary language. Thank you and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Joining me on the call today is our CFO, Fausto Di Trapani; and Rob Slater, Executive Vice President, Strategy.

Before I begin, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer on Slide 2 regarding customary forward-looking and cautionary statements regarding mineral resources and reserves.

If we could move to Slide 3, please. Q4 and financial year 2018 highlights. Operationally, the Asanko Gold Mines had a very good year, with consistent delivery quarter-on-quarter against the plan to achieve record annual production.

In 2018, the mine exceeded the top-end of production guidance, producing 223,152 ounces of gold at an AISC of $1,072 per ounce, which is at the lower-end of guidance. These exceptional production results also resulted in record revenues for the year of US$283.9 million from gold sales of 227,772 ounces at an average realized price of $1,247 per ounce.

This record performance also enabled the mine to deliver good operational cash flows after working capital of $72.5 million for the year. This is a particularly pleasing result and allowed the mine to focus on investing in its future as we continued with the substantial pushback of the Nkran pit and commenced the initial development of our large greenfields deposit, Esaase.

Looking at Q4 specifically, the mine produced 59,823,000 ounces of gold at an AISC of $1,072 an ounce. Gold sales were 61,821 ounces, generating $74.2 million in revenue at an average realized gold price of $1,215 per ounce. Cash flow from operations for the quarter amounted to $12.9 million.

This quarter, the joint venture posted a net loss after-tax of $3.1 million for Q4, which Fausto will explain in detail shortly, and the JV ended the year with $21.6 million in cash on hand and $4.3 million in receivables from gold sales. The JV is debt-free.

Turning to Nkran Corporate, we reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $0.9 million in Q4 2018. However, adjusted EBITDA was $6.1 million and we ended the quarter with approximately $10.4 million in cash.

I’d now like to turn to Slide 4 to discuss the mine’s operational performance, Q4 operational performance. Starting with our number one priority, safety, I’m pleased to report that the mine has achieved its seventh consecutive quarter without the lost-time injury and over 10 million man hours worked, maintaining our world-class industry-leading safety record. This is a fantastic achievement and I commend all our employees and contractors for the diligent and ensuring every task is done safety.

During the quarter, the mine sourced ore from Nkran Extension, Akwasiso and Dynamite Hill and the Esaase bulk sample, with $1.4 million tonnes of ore mines at an average grade of 1.5 grams a tonne and a strip ratio of 6.1:1. Mining operations at Nkran continues to focus on the Western portion of the Cut 2 and we are on track to complete this exercise during 2019.

At Dynamite Hill, we have mined 200,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 1.5 grams a tonne and at Esaase, we mined 89,000 tonnes of ore at a grade of 1.2 gram this time. Mining unit costs increased to $4.13 per tonne from the previous quarter. This is mainly due to the lower volumes in material mine during the quarter.

In addition, mining costs were higher due to increased accruals for production bonuses for the year, rate changes from local mining contractors and this is also the first full quarter that the 5% nonrefundable levy of vatable goods and services was in place. These factors were partly offset by overhaul and load and haul costs compared to Q3.

The processing plant delivered yet another strong quarter mining 1.2 million tonnes at 1.6 grams a tonne feed grade. The feed grade was in line with the previous quarter Q3 2018, whilst gold recovery increased 1% quarter-on-quarter to 95%. This is particularly encouraging as it was the first quarter that we feed the Esaase oxide through the low and they obviously contributed to the improved gold recovery performance.

So far the Esaase oxide are behaving 100 million circuit, with Gravity Recovery maintaining very high levels of circa 50% and [related positions] [ph] having those anticipated from the laboratory leach result.

Processing costs were higher this quarter at $12.39 per tonne ore, and this was mainly a function of the lower throughput, increased accruals for production bonuses, as well as the impact of the recent VAT changes.

In addition, we also took advantage of the slowdown during the festive season to bring forward a no reliant and plant maintenance shut that was originally scheduled for January 2019, which also contributed to the higher cluster in the quarter. These factors were partly offset by lower consumption of grinding media and consumables relative to previous quarters.

That concludes the operational review for the Asanko Gold Mine for the quarter. I would now like to hand over to Fausto, our CFO, who will discuss the financials.

Fausto Di Trapani

Thank you, Peter. Let me turn to the next slide, please. Looking at the quarter, cost performance, operating cash costs increased compared to Q3, mainly due to the following factors. The biggest factor was the lowest sales volumes, which had the impact of increasing fixed production costs on a per ounce basis.

This quarter was also the first full quarter under the new Ghana VAT regime with a 5% nonrefundable levy on goods and services, which was introduced in August 2018. The VAT levy added approximately $26 per ounce to the cost base.

In addition, we recognized increased accruals for production bonuses. There were higher rates charged by certain local mining contractors. And as Peter just mentioned, we brought forward some maintenance, which was originally planned for January 2019. These factors were partly offset by lower load and haul costs on the mining side, while the plant also had reduced consumption of grinding media and consumables.

Even though an adjustment was recognized to the carrying value of the Asanko Gold Mine stockpile inventory during the quarter in order to reflect the net realizable value of lower-grade ore, this adjustment was lower than in Q3 due to the improvements in the gold price output at the end of Q4. In Q4, the inventory adjustments increased cash costs by $106 per ounce versus Q3, which was $122 per ounce.

Turning to all-in sustaining costs. The 10% increase to $1,072 per ounce compared to the previous quarter was primarily attributable to the highest total cash cost per ounce. G&A expenses increased $11 an ounce, again, as a result of the recognition of Q4 production bonuses for the entire year.

Sustaining capital increased by $14 per ounce relative to the last quarter as a result of the acceleration of the tailings dam lift, which is driven predominantly by the higher mill throughput.

Moving on to Slide 6 in the JV income statement performance. For the full-year 2018, the Asanko Gold Mine generated revenues of $283.9 million from goal sales of 227,772 ounces. The increase in revenues year-on-year was a function of higher sales volumes and marginally higher average realized gold prices.

There was a fair value adjustment of $126.9 million associated with the Gold Fields JV transaction. Finance expenses decreased significantly compared to 2017, following the repayment of the debt facility with Red Kite in July 2018.

Turning to Q4. The Asanko Gold Mine sold 61,821 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,215 per ounce, the total revenue of $74.2 million. This included $0.2 million of by-product revenue and the stated net of $1.1 million of gold sales related to preproduction activities at Esaase that were capitalized to mineral properties, plant and equipment.

Total cost of sales decreased for the quarter due to lower sales volumes and lower depreciation, driven by fewer ore tonnes mined, offset partially by the higher cash costs. The loss from mining operation is primarily attributable to the $9.3 million adjustment to the net realizable value of the lower-grade stockpile inventory, of which $6.5 million was recognized in production costs and $2.7 million in depreciation. Also contributing to the net loss was higher mining and overhead costs associated with the achievement of production and performance targets.

With regards to the stockpile inventory, the Asanko Gold Mine continually assesses the valuation of its stockpiled inventory against most recent assessments of realizable value, less cost to compete and sell. This assessment is done using the appropriate operational and cost information together with information on future gold prices over the next six months or so.

Depreciation and depletion expenses for Q4 amounts $20.8 million, including $8.6 million of depletion associated with previously capitalized deferred stripping cost as a result of 1.4 million tonnes of ore being mined during the quarter. As mentioned before, it also includes $2.7 million associated with adjustments of the low-grade stockpile inventory.

G&A expenses for the JV were $2.5 million for the quarter and impacted by the recognition of UN [ph] production bonus accruals. The Asanko Gold Mine’s net loss after-tax for the quarter amounted to $3.1 million. The results of the JV for Q4 include the $1.5 million service fee that is charged by Asanko in accordance with the terms of the JV transaction.

Let’s now turn to Slide 8 on the JV cash flow performance. Cash generated from operating activities after working capital changes for the year amounted to $72.5 million. During the quarter under review, the mine generated operating cash flow before working capital changes of $17.8 million and $12.9 million after working capital changes.

Cash outflows of $4.1 million from non-cash working capital were primarily the result of an $8.8 million increase in receivables, including the VAT receivable and $5.8 million increase in inventory. These factors were partially offset by $9.3 million increase in accounts payable and accrued $0.4 million decrease in prepaid expenditures. The JV continued to invest cash flows generated from operations.

In Q4, $10.3 million was spent on deferred stripping, primarily on the Western portion of Nkran Cut 2 pushback and $9.9 million was spent on the initial development of Esaase.

For the year ended December 2018, $57 million was spent on the Nkran Cut 2 pushback, $9.4 million on the volumetric upgrades to the process plant as part of the successful P5M upgrade plant, movements of upgrades, as well as the installation and commissioning of a secondary crushing circuit.

In addition, we spent $13.8 million on the Esaase predevelopment activities. The JV’s cash balance at the end of the quarter was $21.6 million. Additionally, the JV held $4.3 million in gold sales receivables.

That concludes the review of the JV profit and loss and cash flow performance. Let’s now review the consolidated results for Asanko at the corporate levels on the next page, Slide #10 – oh, excuse me, Slide #8.

We started equity accounting, our interest in the Asanko Gold Mine JV from August 1, 2018. And as a consequence, Q4 was the first full quarter that we equity accounts the results of the JV.

Having already discussed the results of the JV for the full quarter, I’ll not go into the detail of the proportional results included in the company’s income statement. The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $6.1 million for the quarter, a decrease compared to Q3 due to the lower JV contribution and lower than Q4, 2017 when the company was still consolidating the results of the Asanko Gold Mine at 100%.

Management believes that adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization provides an analogue to the company’s proportionate interest in the cash flow from operations of the JV, combined with the company’s own operating cash flow results.

While the measures intended to include an estimate of the company’s share of the Asanko Gold Mine’s operating cash flows before working capital changes, these funds are not within the company exclusive control, as the disposition of cash from the JV is governed by the joint venture agreement.

During the quarter, the company recognized $2.4 million in finance income associated with the company’s interest in the redeemable preference shares of the joint venture.

G&A for the quarter was slightly higher than Q3 due to additional technical hires to support the management of the joint venture. Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $0.9 million, or $0.00 per share for the quarter.

We finished the quarter with a closing cash balance of $10.4 million, which is more than sufficient to cover our corporate annual G&A cost of approximately $6 million to $7 million net of the post-tax JV management fee of $4.5 million. In addition, we’ve also received the second tranche from Gold Fields of $20 million in cash related to the JV transaction by no later than the end of December 2019.

That concludes the financial review for the quarter. And I’ll now hand back to Peter.

Peter Breese

Thanks, Fausto. I’d now like to turn to Slide 9, and give you an update on our near-term growth opportunity via Esaase deposit. The large-scale in Esaase deposit, which is by far the largest known deposits we have within our tenement provides an exciting near-term organic growth opportunity for the business.

As I mentioned earlier, we commenced the initial development of the Esaase by successfully completing the installation of an infrastructure construction of our new haul work and the bulk sampling exercise in Q4 2018. The bulk sampling program went well and the material has successfully been processed through the mill and recorded excellent results.

As a result of the successful completion of the bulk sample, the mine commenced from mining operations in January 2019 as planned. Mining operations are focused on mining the surface oxides of the deposit and are currently restricted to day shift only with minimal blasting. Mining rates are expected at around 350,000 to 400,000 tonnes a month and the material is being trucked to the processing facility via the newly commissioned overhaul.

As I said earlier, we are very encouraged by the results from the bulk sample and the trial mining so far with oxides performing well in the mill. Throughput is exceeding expectations and gold recovery is in line with current levels of experience from other feed sources.

This year, we expect to spend approximately $16 million in additional capital on the development of Esaase. This includes the commencement of the village relocation, which we’ll start this year, as well as the installation of two water treatment plants plus infrastructure.

With regard to the long-term plan for Esaase, we are busy working with our JV partner to finalize an updated mineral source estimate taken to – into account the core re-logging and infill drilling campaign that we completed last year.

In addition, we are updating the capital and operating cost estimate for input into the updated life of mine plan, which will be the cornerstone to the long-term ore transportation decision that we expect to present to the JV participants in Q2 of this year.

Turning to Slide 10, exploration strategy. I’m pleased to announce that we have started our exploration program this year and earmarked a budget of $8 million for 2019. Working with our JV partner, who are extremely experienced in this area, we have put together a detailed two-pronged exploration strategy to maximize the potential we have on the Highly Prospective Land Package.

Phase 1 is to look for near mine oxide target that are within five kilometers of the road and plant infrastructure to maintain oxide no feed optionality. We have identified nine targets that we’d like to test, six of which are priority one target.

Phase 2 is the longer-term search for new life of mine replacement deposit, which are located between 10 and 20 kilometers from the process facility, with a view to increasing our mineral reserve inventory over the next five years. The JV partners have analyzed all the historical exploration data, including the completed helicopter borne VTEM survey of all of our tenements.

We have identified the South Camp, which includes the Tontokrom, Miradani, Fromenda mineralized trend as the most prospective phase 2 targets. It’s an area that has returned excellent historical drilling results, as you can see from the table on the bottom left side and of the slide and more recently are to the mining activity, which is always an excellent indicator.

We’ve recently commenced drilling at underground and as of yesterday, in fact, we had completed the first two hauls and we will inform the market as the results come through.

Moving to Slide 11, outlook. Looking to the year ahead, we are providing the following guidance for 2019. The Asanko Gold Mine is targeting 225,000 to 245,000 ounces of gold production and AISC of $1,040 to $1,060 per ounce, which includes $60 an ounce of additional costs that were not incurred during the entire year of 2018.

These are $35 an ounce for the recently introduced Esaase trucking operation and $25 an ounce to account for the recent impact of the 5% nonrefundable levy on goods and services that attract VAT in Ghana, which was introduced in August of 2018.

AISC in 2019 is expected to remain at similar level to those obtained in 2018 due to the continued investment into the lost Western pushback at Nkran pit, which will result in the strip ratio and mining costs remain elevated during 2019.

The investment in the Nkran strip will be completed in 2019, at which time the strip level at Nkran will normalize and ore production levels from the shallow Esaase oxide will be ramping up, both of which will have a material positive impact on unit costs into the future.

In addition, we are working on the cost optimization exercise, which is expected to result in further cost reductions, as we recognize that the mine’s costs are higher than we would like.

We have completed a full cost benchmarking exercise that has identified that mining costs are high due to the complexity of mining multiple pits using various contractors, thus, amplifying overheads and infrastructure requirements. We are dredging the mining costs and expect to drive contractor cost down and efficiencies up during the year, which will benefit the cost profile in future years to come.

Total capital expenditure for 2019 is forecast to be $25 million. Sustaining CapEx is estimated at $9 million and includes a tailings dam lift, which as Fausto said, has been bought forward due to the higher milling rates. Development capital is $16 million, most of which is allocated for the development of Esaase, as I’ve already mentioned. As I mentioned on the previous slide, we also plan to spend $8 million upon exploration this year.

Turning to Asanko Gold Incorporated, we expect our corporate costs in 2019 to be $60 per attributable ounce over and above the AGM AISC. So in conclusion, ladies and gentlemen, our key focus areas for 2019 are operational efficiencies. We plan to deliver to the plan and so we bring mining costs down. We – organic near-term growth, aggressively progressive Esaase to a development decision by the JV partner and future growth prioritize our exploration activities to focus on South Camp, which JV partners believe offers the most potential for a new discovery.

Thank you all for listening. Operator, we will now take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And one moment please for the first question. Our first question comes from the line of Nana Sangmuah. Please proceed with your question.

Nana Sangmuah

Thank you, operator. Congratulations, gentlemen, for a good year, achieving production guidance that coming in at lower-end of the core guidance. A couple of questions on the guidance for 2019. Does that production number include Esaase?

Peter Breese

None of the production numbers does include Esaase. The first full production that we generated from the bulk sample was not included. But that production includes the Esaase for this year, yes, that’s correct.

Nana Sangmuah

And how much of it is coming from Esaase?

Peter Breese

It’s 125,000 to 150,000 tonnes per month is the feed grades from Esaase, Nana.

Nana Sangmuah

Oh, okay. And the grade coming in like 1.4 grams, is that the expectation?

Peter Breese

Yes. We are feeding at around 1.4 grams a tonne, that’s correct. We’re mining at the lower Cut – at lower Cut 2.5. We do differential stockpile in 0.5 to 1 gram a tonne is – sits on the stockpile at Esaase, Cut 1 gram a tonne is being trucked to the most, [that’s how we’re seeing] [ph].

Nana Sangmuah

Great. And on the strip and pushback profiles in 2019, is that fair that following trend to be done. So what level should we be anticipate and what strip ratio should we be modeling going forward?

Peter Breese

The plant strip ratio for in gram for 2019, I think, remains between 7 and 8 depending on which time of the year it is. And it does reduces the year as it goes on.

Nana Sangmuah

Great. And what we’d be picking up from any of the other existing pits like Dynamite Hill or Akwasiso or that’s going to be above within the wall that we saw in 2018?

Peter Breese

Yes, Dynamite Hill will finish around about July/August of this year, Dynamite Hill will be complete. And the main ore supply is really Nkran and Esaase off the Dynamite Hill.

Nana Sangmuah

Great. And moving on to exploration, I know you’ve reported $8 million for the year. What sort of [indiscernible] we be expecting? And how soon should we be expecting this slow? And how many [Multiple Speakers]

Peter Breese

Yes. So money has been released in phases and it’s all around cash flow management, to be honest with you. And our cash balance is okay right now, but because of this investment in Nkran and Esaase, our cash balance has sort of gone lower towards [indiscernible] and then pickup dramatically from the end of Q3 upward.

So in the first-half of the year, we’ve only got one drill rig drilling there at Tontokrom right now. We don’t expect to spend much more than about $800,000 on this campaign. How we judge is, we plan the campaign, we drill the holes. And I think in this first phase is 17 holes that we’re going to be drilling. We value-add the information and then we retarget the next phase of hole.

So there’s always – we have, what we call, short integral controls in place. We don’t just authorize it just to authorize it. So it’s about $800,000 first phase, 17 holes. We’ll drill those. We’ll analyze the information and then go and allocate the next phase of money. So we don’t expect to spend any more than that for the next quarter.

Nana Sangmuah

Great. So it’s fair to say, we might get some new load from exploration at the tail-end of Q1 or adding Q2 startup current rates?

Peter Breese

I would say, that is about right, yes. We saw the drilling about a week ago [indiscernible]. And as of yesterday, we were finishing our second hole. I mean, this is right at the beginning of the program.

Nana Sangmuah

Great. Well, thanks, gentlemen. Congratulations, and that’s it for me. Thank you.

Fausto Di Trapani

Thanks, Nana.

Peter Breese

Thank you.

Peter Breese

We’ll end the call.

Peter Breese

Thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen, for listening to our call and wish you luck and good health. Bye-bye. Thank you.

