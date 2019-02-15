Ferroglobe: Upside Rally Off Lows To Continue

Coming into 2018, Ferroglobe (GSM) was riding high on operational improvement. The share price had doubled from 2016, which had been a weak year for demand. All that bad news was put in the rear view mirror. Even earlier on during 2018 during Q1 (and to a lesser extent Q2), comps continued to move in the right direction as demand for metallurgical product escalated. However, the weak sequential results in Q2 put the market on edge and the absolute collapse of earnings during Q3 sent shareholders running for the exits. As I spoke within coverage in Q3 2017 (Ferroglobe: Earnings Shifting Into High Gear), the company was certainly not cheap and implied pricing in some major improvement. Given what has happened, a negative reaction was all but guaranteed.

That has created an opportunity. While rising inventories, pricing issues, and some lumpiness in volume are all valid negatives, these will all work themselves out through 2019. Manganese and silicon metal alloy capacity has been lowered, reducing the fixed cost in the business. Management views working capital as a tailwind, not a headwind, from here forward. Sell-side consensus for 2019 and 2020 EBITDA has already crept up meaningfully off the lows.

Alloy peers like Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) and Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) trade at ~8x EBITDA multiples. A re-rating to 7x, a discount to peers, and $200mm in EBITDA would value the entity at $1,400mm. Such results would support a $900mm market cap - a level seen as recently as June 2018 - and drive more than 100% upside. I view $4.00/share as an attainable long-term target, particularly as Grupo Villar Mir, which owns a substantial portion of shares, likely will act as a backstop and could buy the company outright.

Business Overview

Just as a quick refresher, Ferroglobe is a major player in the silicon and specialty metals industry. In fact, it is the largest producer of many of its products outside of China. The company was formed through the merger of two entities: Globe Specialty Metals and FerroAtlantica, a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir (“Grupo VM”) which remains the majority shareholder. Both entities were themselves serial acquirers for many years; however, indebtedness remains (relatively) low compared to recent, proven earnings power.

As I cautioned before, Grupo VM owns the majority of the float and, given the merger moved the headquarters to the United Kingdom, Ferroglobe is classified as a foreign private issuer. Both of these change the requirements for SEC filings, so there could be less information available than investors are used to. Additionally, as a controlled company, there is much less in the form of corporate governance requirements like an independent board, fair compensation committee, or director nomination. This is a risk, particularly if investors are pessimistic that Grupo VM will try to “take under” the company given the weak pricing and a recent refinance potentially freeing up capital. As it stands, Grupo VM has no proven history in acting either way, so this is a wild card.

With that disclaimer out of the way, sales are broken down in a handful of primary products:

Silicon metal ( “Silicon Metal” segment ). Silicon metal is used to manufacture aluminum, silicones, and solar cells.

). Silicon metal is used to manufacture aluminum, silicones, and solar cells. Ferrosilicon and silica fume (combined into the “Silicon-Based Alloys” segment ). Ferrosilicon is primarily used to deoxidize steel and to produce electrical steel which is used in electromotors and transformers. Silica fume is a byproduct of ferrosilicon and silicon metal which is used in certain concrete and mortars to improve durability.

). Ferrosilicon is primarily used to deoxidize steel and to produce electrical steel which is used in electromotors and transformers. Silica fume is a byproduct of ferrosilicon and silicon metal which is used in certain concrete and mortars to improve durability. Manganese-based alloys (“Manganese-Based Alloys” segment). Most manganese-based alloys are used in steel production and pretty much all steelmakers use the product to improve hardness and abrasion resistance.

Overall, the company is highly reliant on the aluminum, steel, silicone, and photovoltaic product markets. This ties Ferroglobe into demand from major macro businesses like construction, shipbuilding, cars, and the solar industry, particularly in North America and Europe. These are all cyclical industries themselves and, as much of these products are commoditized, Ferroglobe has very little in the way of proprietary advantages to hang its hat on. This is all about size, scale, and running an efficient business versus peers. Ferroglobe is not the only company with size; DowDuPont (DWDP) and Elken are examples of competitors.

As a vertically-integrated firm, Ferroglobe also owns its own mining operations (quartz/quartzite) and also produces some of its own energy given how power-demanding production is. This creates a lot of capital intensity on its balance sheet. However, it needs it. Given many countries domestically support these kinds of specialty metals businesses (China, Brazil, Russia), Ferroglobe is also exposed to import competition. While there have been favorable rulings in regards to antidumping and countervailing duty laws in the past, that could always change and pressure margin. While much of overall capacity (and a majority of sales) being based out of Europe is a major concern, I do think the likelihood of trade protectionism is much more likely there versus anywhere else globally.

Q3 2018 Results, Impact On Go Forward Expectations

Management spent quite a bit of time on the Q3 conference call reinforcing one major theme: despite the massive drop in sequential EBITDA ($86mm to $45mm, a collapse of 47%), 2018 as a whole has still seen results improve year over year. Still, there was clearly no snapback to massive EBITDA growth guided off of the Q3 base by management and I would describe the tone of the call as cautiously optimistic on just stability and perhaps incremental improvement from here.

That doesn’t give much solace to buyers who bought off Wall Street models put out earlier this year. 2019 EBITDA estimates had been cut from above $500mm in March to $162mm by the sell-side; that is a stunning collapse. While there have been revisions upward since then (consensus now above $200mm) it does show the volatility in the business. Alongside that, the market cap is also down from $3,200mm to $350mm today. Even off the current low 2019 expectations, shares trade at about 4x 2019 EBITDA forecasts. This is a company trading at a more than 12x forward multiple a year ago.

*Ferroglobe, Q3 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 7

In the back half of 2018, it is a much tougher competitive environment out there and that came through in both reported price and volumes. Q3 2018 saw both contract mid-single digits quarter over quarter, driving $30mm in EBITDA degradation. While some price declines were expected (ferrosilicon in Europe, silicon metals in the United States) I think the volume collapse took many by surprise. The sell-side tends to think of this as a GDP growth (or a little more) business, volume contractions tend to hit estimates much higher than the above EBITDA bridge implies. It also creates a rough situation where the company is now on a less than 60% utilization run rate in its alloy (both silicon and manganese) operations. These businesses are all about operational scale and leverage; the marginal cost per pound shrinks all the way up to full 100% capacity utilization.

If volumes are not on the rise, there is always the option to throttle down capacity. The Q3 conference call came with guidance on production curtailments and a shift towards commercial discipline when it comes to geography and product mix. 76,000 tons of silicon metal capacity is already expected to be idled at two domestic facilities (Selma and Beverly) and two in France (Chateau-Feuillet and Laudun) and 112,000 tons of manganese alloy capacity in Europe is expected to be shuttered as well. This should drive about $4mm in EBITDA improvement in Q4.

*Ferroglobe, Q3 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 7

Costs cannot be ignored either. Higher energy prices, coke, pretty much every component of producing product is higher today than it was several years ago. Referenced above, manganese ore and alloy spreads have widened, pressuring margins quite a bit in the Manganese Alloy segment. Despite barely generating positive EBITDA as it was, the segment swung to a $9mm EBITDA loss in Q3 2018 from $7mm contribution in Q2. This was the worst performance by any segment and one that should relax as new manganese mining capacity comes online in South Africa, Australia, and Guyana next year. In particular, there are quite a few projects upcoming in the Kalahari Basin in South Africa which holds more than three quarters of proven worldwide manganese ore reserves. Comments from mining companies are nearly universally bullish with miners moving to ramp production to take advantage of high ore prices. I don’t expect this spread disconnect to last for long.

*Ferroglobe, Q3 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 13

Coupled with some more worldwide capacity coming on next year (although less than forecast market demand growth), the broad view appears to be stability (with a potential upside kicker) from current levels. There are some positives to point to that we will not see the decline that was seen in 2016: less new capacity, continued environmental shutdowns in China driving internal consumption, seemingly more market discipline, and trends towards lower inventory stockpiles from here. This looks like mid-cycle to me, although I think it’s worth pointing out that the share price today is materially lower than it was when silicon metal was at a cyclical bottom. Ferroglobe began trading at around $9-10/share when product pricing was at all-time lows. I think that treating this as a fair outlook on mid-cycle earnings potential is fair.

Working Capital, Balance Sheet Health

Even on a $180mm EBITDA run rate, Ferroglobe should be able to eek by with free cash flow. The firm booked $14mm in interest expense in Q3 and maintenance capital spending should be in the neighborhood of $10mm per quarter if push came to shove. Capital spending should come in at least $25mm lower in 2019 ($75mm), largely due to continued cash outlay on the solar grade silicon plant that remains under construction – some of which was deferred. However, there is more to cash flow than a strict EBITDA to DCF walk and the company has had cash problems this year. Through the first nine months of 2018, the company has generated a $33mm operating cash flow loss. This has been, as management rightly called out, driven by a massive inventory build of $192mm. Management knows it has to run leaner and conserve cash, hence the capacity reductions, the suspension of the dividend, and the focus on working capital. Importantly, Q4 has been guided free-cash-flow positive.

*Ferroglobe, Q3 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 18

I think there is a clear path for scraping out $40-50mm in working capital through the end of 2018 and 2019, cash that will go a long way to improving debt metrics. Why so important? While management notes net debt to trailing twelve month EBITDA is about 2x, annualizing Q3 paints a worse picture. Net debt stood at $511mm in Q3, putting leverage on a 2.8x run rate. With the sell-side forecasting further EBITDA contractions in Q4 to close out the year, traditional credit-worthy debt metrics have the potential to worsen. I think a debt rating downgrade, while likely obvious at this point, is likely.

The covenants on the Revolving Credit Facility are more restrictive than most might be used to (3.5x maximum leverage covenant today, 2.25x minimum interest coverage ratio). While that facility is not tapped, the liquidity that management highlights could evaporate if business conditions worsen. In a cyclical downturn, there could be the potential for the company not to survive without amendments to its Revolver. That could come at a steep price, particularly if credit markets weaken. While it was limited due to early redemption payouts, it’s unfortunate the company missed a great opportunity to refinance its 2022 bonds earlier this year when they were trading well above par:

*Source: FINRA Bond Market Data

Risks

There is quite a bit of embedded leverage here that is not apparent on a trailing basis. Metrics will only worsen with time. Additionally, Ferroglobe faces some challenging comps early on in calendar year 2019 as it laps much better early 2018 results. In a vacuum, I always prefer to buy into firms seeing expansion in margins, revenue, and profitability per ton versus contraction. With the company moving to take production capacity offline, it should be clear that there are long-running challenges to the business model. This will not be a V-shaped recovery and investors expecting an easy way out of this with no hiccups are likely to be disappointed.

In a true recessionary environment, I can see a case where management could be forced to issue equity to prop up the balance sheet if global demand falls. Capacity utilization could fall further, taking EBITDA with it. Lenders are very cautious on this space due to the commoditization of the product lines. The current maximum total net leverage ratio will drop down to 3x beginning in 2020:

Maximum Net Total Leverage Ratio. The Loan Parties shall not permit the Net Total Leverage Ratio to exceed (a) as of the end of any fiscal quarter ending on or after December 31, 2017 through and including the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2019, 3.50 to 1.00 and (b) as of the end of any fiscal quarter ending on or after March 31, 2020, 3.00 to 1.00.

Remember that Ferroglobe is around those levels based on a Q3 run rate (2.8x). It cannot afford to see much lower earnings which would evaporate free cash flow and while the company currently reports great liquidity in its presentations, lower EBITDA takes using the Revolver off the table. I would not be surprised to see equity issuance if shares saw quite a bit of strength. In that case, I see downside risk back to the $1.50/share level in a risky scenario.

Conclusion

I think it’s key that Ferroglobe sees a clear marked bottom from here. Q4 estimates appear to have fallen too far; sell-side expectations for EBITDA are now at $31mm. That would mean further EBITDA margin contraction, certainly not something management alluded to. Even with taking down inventory, I’d believe hitting free-cash-flow positive would not be a near certainty alluded to at those earnings levels.

I see a strong case for $4.00/share based on a multiple re-rating and execution of EBITDA improvement as FerroGlobe flexes its muscle to right-size its capacity and one-time issues roll off. This is ~100% upside.

On the whole, in my opinion, Ferroglobe has a flexible cost base, backward integration into key product inputs (coal, quartz), and some degree of visibility in revenue. Given long-standing relationships with its major customer base (top ten customers represent more than 40% of sales), I think there is some durability here. That is balanced by the high sensitivity to the cyclical demand for silicon metals, lack of cost plus contracts, and near-term free-cash-flow issues.

For those that are tempted to go long, I think the story gets proven/disproven over the next three quarters. Management has to stop the bleeding on cash flow, deliver incremental margin improvement, and keep sales volumes stable. Upside EBITDA surprise versus the sell-side consensus ($219mm in 2019, $252mm in 2020) would send shares careening back to higher levels.

