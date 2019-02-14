Chevron: Time To Buy?

On February 1, 2019, U.S.-based energy giant Chevron (CVX) released its quarter four 2018 earnings results and reported earnings of $14.8 billion for 2018 when compared to $9.1 billion in 2017. This makes Chevron another energy major (besides Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), and British Petroleum (NYSE:BP)) that reported better than expected quarter four 2018 results.

In my opinion, CVX is a good buy for energy investors who are looking for long-term capital gains and dividends. CVX was trading at $119.57 at the time of writing this article. The company has a market capitalization of $228 billion and a PE ratio of 15.45. Investors must note that Chevron had a PE ratio of 30.11 on 20th March 2018. Normally, investors prefer a stock that has a lower PE ratio.

Good upstream earnings for 2018

Chevron's upstream sector did well, as its oil production stood at 3.08 million barrels per day during the fourth quarter of 2018 when compared to 2.74 million barrels per day during the same period in 2017. Although its 2018 upstream earnings of $3.2 billion were slightly less than its previous year, the difference was mainly due to 2017's US tax reform benefits. On the other hand, Chevron's international upstream business earned $2.3 billion in 4Q18 when compared to $1.6 billion in 4Q17.

Investors must note that the upstream sector represents more than 80% of Chevron's overall earnings, and Chevron has largely benefited from its Shale business in the Permian Basin. The company's better than expected upstream earnings were also the result of higher natural gas sales volumes and better crude oil-natural gas sales prices when compared to 2017. These factors suggest that Chevron is headed in the right strategic direction.

Downstream business reports average numbers

Chevron's international downstream earnings increased from $84 million in 4Q17 to $603 million in 4Q18, largely supported by higher refining margins. However, its U.S. downstream operation earnings decreased from $2.93 billion in 2017 to $2.1 billion in 2018. Although Chevron's downstream business didn't fare that well, investors must note that Chevron sold some of its refining assets in 2018 which was a part of its $1.9 billion asset sales.

Besides, Chevron announced an acquisition of a refinery from Petrobras (located in Texas) that can process 110,000 barrels per day of crude oil coming out of its Permian basin reserves. Decisions such as these will support the company's downstream business in the near future.

Solid Cash flows

From the above figure, it can be seen that Chevron's operating cash flow has increased drastically from 2016. Investors must note that Chevron reported an operating cash flow of $8 billion during 4Q18 when oil prices were going down.

Chevron's Chief Executive Officer Michael K Wirth said:

Earnings and cash flow continued to grow, and we delivered on all of our financial priorities. We increased the dividend, funded an attractive capital program, strengthened the balance sheet and returned surplus cash to our shareholders. During the second half of the year we repurchased $1.75 billion of the company's stock, and earlier this week we announced a quarterly dividend increase of $0.07 per share"

In my opinion, a strong cash flow growth places Chevron in a solid position, where it can pursue its plans without worrying too much about oil price volatility.

Conclusion

With strong upstream numbers in 2018, Chevron plans to increase its production by 4-7% and spend around $20 billion in 2019. Since more than 80% of the company's earnings come from the upstream sector, Chevron's stock movements may depend more on oil price movements when compared to other stocks like RDS.A. However, with its generous dividend payout history, a dividend yield of 3.98%, and consistent performance, I recommend CVX to those who are looking out for long-term gains.

